The humanoid robot rental business is gaining steam in China as these complex artificial machines spark significant interest across industries and consumer markets. A quick search on major e-commerce and second-hand platforms reveals a growing number of vendors offering humanoid robot rentals, ranging from 2,500 yuan ($344) to 100,000 yuan per day.



Industry observers noted that the increasing rental market highlights the growing applications and surging demand for humanoid robots across commercial and entertainment industries. This trend, they say, brings us one step closer to the vision where "every household could own a humanoid robot."



One vendor wrote a post on a second-hand platform, saying that the Unitree G1 humanoid robot, suitable for exhibitions, corporate events and commercial activities, is available for rent at 5,000 yuan per day, with an additional 500 yuan deposit required.



Several vendors are promoting their services with tags like "Spring Festival gala edition humanoid robot rentals."



A search for "humanoid robot" on e-commerce platforms like JD.com reveals a diverse range of products. The Global Times noticed that the types of humanoid robots are rich and diverse, and the prices range from a toy robot of about 1,000 yuan to a professional robot of hundreds of thousands of yuan.



The online sale of humanoid robots is one step closer to entering society and serving end users. In the past, humanoid robots were mostly confined to laboratories or specific industrial scenes and were difficult for the public to access, Guo Tao, an angel investor and senior AI expert, told the Global Times.



Humanoid robots are now being used in a wide range of industrial settings, from car manufacturing to live performances. Beyond that, there are also humanoid robots and robotic dogs capable of performing impressive feats — running, jumping, navigating rough terrain, flipping in the air, avoiding obstacles and even trekking through challenging landscapes.



As humanoid robots continue to expand their applications, manufacturers are continuously introducing innovations with increasingly advanced capabilities. On Sunday, Shenzhen-based EngineAI released a video showcasing a humanoid robot performing a front somersault stunt. The company said this feat marks the world's first robotic front flip.



The robot, PM01, stands at 138 centimeters tall and weighs around 40 kilograms. Equipped with 24 degrees of freedom, it can move at a speed of up to 2 meters per second. Compared with the back flip, the front flip puts forward higher requirements for the dynamic balance, instant acceleration and accurate landing of the robot, the Global Times learnt from a manager surnamed Cen from the company.



Currently, the company's robot sales are steadily growing, with the primary customer base primarily comprising of scientific research universities and institutions, Cen said.



Recently, humanoid robot "Tiangong" achieved a world-first by climbing 134 outdoor stairs at the Haiziqiang Park in Beijing's Tongzhou district. This marks the first time a humanoid robot has demonstrated such advanced mobility in a complex outdoor environment, reported the China National Radio.



Humanoid robots are expected to see significant demand in the future, whether in industrial production, the service sector, or household use. The development and innovation in this industry are progressing at an extremely rapid pace. As mass production increases, the cost of humanoid robots is expected to drop significantly. It is anticipated that within the next five years or even sooner, every household will own a humanoid robot, Unitree founder Wang Xingxing told Chinese media.



According to data from the latest Humanoid Robot Industry Research Report released by China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, China has become the world's leading manufacturer of humanoid robots. In 2024, the domestic humanoid robot market is projected to reach approximately 2.76 billion yuan, with expectations to grow into a "100-billion-yuan market" by 2030.



Guo pointed out that bringing humanoid robots into homes isn't without hurdles, as both technical and market challenges pose significant obstacles. On the technical front, these robots need better motion control to handle the complexities of everyday home environments. They also struggle with battery life, which needs improvement to boost usage time and overall user experience.



Additionally, Guo said that making interactions between humans and robots feel more natural remains a key hurdle, requiring smarter systems that can better understand emotions and intentions.



From a market standpoint, Guo added, the high price tag limits their affordability for most households. While mass production was expected to drive costs down, significant price reductions have yet to be seen. [My Emphasis]

Asimov foresaw the time when such robots would replace/supplant humans in the workplace and the social problems that would cause. Note that issue isn’t discussed at all, just the marvel of robots. Service jobs requiring little knowledge will be the first to go, although it must be admitted that many repetitive factory jobs are now robotized without generating a great deal of pushback by workers. Of course, many more people are employed in service jobs than at factories. The Class War invites conflict over this issue as, for example, many baristas need their jobs. The only escape path for humans is higher education, particularly in sciences where thinking outside the box is essential and presently beyond the ability of robots for at least a generation.

To solve the social aggravations robots will bring, a vastly different approach to society’s responsibilities to its members will need to emerge as Neoliberal Capitalism is already failing those societies where it exists. The so-called mainstream will refuse to open a discussion of that issue since those institutions are controlled by Neoliberal Parasites. I don’t see any way for society to avoid dealing with this issue. Asimov predicted anti-robot riots; IMO, he’ll be proven correct. Furthermore, this will be a global issue, not one restricted to China, although it may arise there first since it appears to be the most advanced nation on this issue. China and Russia are IMO the two nations most capable of dealing with the social problems humanoid robots will present mainly because they value the wellbeing of their citizens and have polices aimed at their uplifting, not their subjugation, which is the Neoliberal aim.

Given the pace of technical advancements, the 2030s will be a very challenging decade as AI and robotics merge and emerge as a combination. I’m certain this will spark some thoughts that readers will share in the comments.

