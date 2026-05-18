karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
May 18

It's all so depraved, Karl. We need an international resistance movement.

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1 reply by Karl Sanchez
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Loam
May 19

USrael Empire is a bloody brothel run by a gang of criminals whose sole purpose is to plunder their own country and the world for their own benefit, using every imaginable criminal means to do so. To describe this monster as the cancer of the planet is an understatement.

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