Backpacks from Minab Massacre

What I find tiresome is most media including alt-media describe the War of Aggression CRIME Trump committed is described as some sort of mistake or any other adjective other than the true event I wrote above. It's very similar to not referring to Gaza as Genocide or what's being done in South Lebanon as Genocide. In other words, there's too much drift into describing these crimes as something within the realm of normalcy. The way the Outlaw US Empire has attacked Iran is also following the Zionist Genocidal design, which is to be expected with a Zionist like Hegseth running the Genocide Department. There's total cowardice for not calling Trump Treasonus for his #1 War Crime. It's clear the manipulation of American brains has become close to total in the widespread acceptance of these crimes. At least during the Vietnam Era there was mass dissent. All that's heard now are complaints about the high price of transport fuel. The Minab Crime was this war's My Lai Massacre but without the public outrage. Of course, Trump's not the only Mass Killer criminal here as there's an entire kennel of bloodthirsty curs within Congress, Media and the Executive that merit a Nuremburg noose. Yes, my disgust meter is off the charts. And that disgust has kept me from thinking clearly for weeks, which is why I’ve not found the motivation to write until today.

An issue that merges with and escalates my disgust is what I read about regarding the AI plan of those within the Empire. The recent publication of one of the aspiring Technofeudal Tyrants “Mein Kampf” is a case in point where it’s being taken very seriously in China by its tech people who have a completely different outlook for the use of AI. Most computers nowadays have translation software so there’s no longer any need for me to provide translations. This article was published in Guancha yesterday and deals with technofeudalism; its author aims to convey the following:

This article will argue two points. First, algorithms determine which enterprises can survive, which workers can get jobs, and which opinions can enter the public eye, which has substantially constituted the "basic structure of society" defined by the political philosopher Rawls, but is completely free from the public legitimacy scrutiny that the basic structure should be subjected to. Second, unlike medieval feudalism, which at least had churches, guilds, and free city-states as checks and balances with independent legitimacy, there was no heterogeneous authority within techno-feudalism that could restrain the "lords of the clouds". These two structural flaws are mutually exclusive and explain why traditional tools have been tried and failed.

Those knowing the story of Dune will have a better idea of what is happening. The Terminator isn’t some exotic robot; rather, it’s what powers it, and that power doesn’t require the form of a Terminator robot. What ran the Gaza Genocide, Lebanon Genocide, Minab and the attempted Iranian Genocide? Palantir AI algorithms. And we should all know what the word Palantir means. Here’s an image of one:

Here’s one of several articles dealing with Alex Karp’s Palantir Manifesto. It must be woven into today’s West Asian genocidal context and the murderous behavior of the Trump Gang that continues to murder fisherpeoples off the coast of South America even as it bombs Iran and threatens Cuba with invasion.

Unfortunately, IMO moral arguments are not going to stop these people, and their threat is global, not just to Iran or to us within the Empire. The warning from the linked article:

Yet farcical as Karp’s manifesto is, it is, of course, a deadly serious matter. After all, we live in a world where Palantir has already risen to far too much power. Founded as a CIA spin-off after the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, and backed by totally normal “transhumanist” and Antichrist-obsessive Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a bloody monster, combining, in true fascist style, the logics of efficiency and extermination with its software tools, such as Gotham, Foundry, or Maven, while mass-spying on everything and everyone it can, and systematically embedding itself in international business and government to become – or appear – indispensable.

Yes, the Epstein Class has been hard at work devising schemes for total control over decades—Megalomania is a longstanding disease usually dwelling within the minds of psychopatholgical sociopaths. I’m not the boy who cried wolf or chicken little; rather, I’m a voice in the wilderness saying the tree does make noise when it falls even if no one is there to hear it.

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