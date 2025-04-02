A quick note I needed to write about

I just clicked out of Scott Ritter telling Judge Napolitano from roughly the 20-minute mark onward that while Iran is in the right and has the legal right to have what is has, it’s still in the wrong because that legal right is being used as a framework for an attack on Iran likely using nuclear weapons. The point being, for the Zionist Genocidalists that includes Trump and his team, it doesn’t make any difference if Iran has a nuclear program or not; the real reason for attacking Iran is because it’s what the Iranians are—the #1 steadfast foe of Zionism on the planet along with Ansarallah.

IMO, Ritter’s correct in his assessment. Where I think he’s mistaken is with the response Russia and China would have. Certainly, Wang Yi, Lavrov and Putin along with Russia’s Security Council is talking about that and more—today was the Council’s second meeting in four days—today and 28 March—and I haven’t seen that happen since January 2022.

Ritter raised one other point. The Team Trump Mantra’s been “Peace through Strength” but the US conventional forces aren’t strong at all compared to Russia and/or China. The only military force where the Outlaw US Empire has any strength is in the nuclear realm. No, we can’t defend against them, but we can launch them at nations having no ability to strike back in kind. And that’s the deficit Iran has—it has no delivery system to retaliate directly against the US mainland with a nuclear weapon if it had them. Russia says it will aid Iran if its attacked in a manner that invokes UN Article 51. But if the Empire uses nukes and turns Tehran into sand along with much of the rest of the country, what is Russia going to defend?

