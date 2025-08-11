karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

20h

Thanks, for the next few days I'm standing back as the signal to noise level is totally off the charts. Yes, Russia has said so much before and committed so much treasure (its people) that there's no backing off in my opinion. An Archduke Ferdinand moment can be argued but the consequences are worse than WWI. Marat is still providing updates on progress, so I'll keep my eyes there. In my opinion its too late for the US and its poodles/chihuahuas as there is no sign escaping neoliberalism/financialisation; all growth is outside. If the US ropes its vassals into a garrison state then look to Michael Radford's 1984 settings - this is what the west will look like.

20h

Karl Sanchez The ISSUE IS PUTIN's IMPORTANCE TO THE WORLD & PERSONAL SAFETY.

Very dangerous situation for Russia, Putin & the whole world as Oligarchy is trying to establish world dominance. Trump as a Zionist Asset in so many ways, can't be trusted not to set-up Putin's murder assassination delivered in over 1000 different ways by Mossad & its Mi5 or CIA assets. Putin can't guarantee the 1000 points of his life-safety in Alaska. Putin can receive Trump in Moscow or over a secure internet, but must never trust Oligarch World dominating murderers on their stolen territories.

CIA planned or tried-to murder Fidel Castro over 1000 different times documented along with 1000s of other leaders worldwide, non-stop over 250 years. USA is nothing other than a fake 'money' (Greek 'mnemosis' = 'memory') amnesic Oligarch captured entity for over 400 years of invasion, colonization & genocide. Americans & Trump haven’t one microgram of humane honour to be trusted. Putin is too important for the world in countless ways.

Mayer Amschel Rothschild 1744 to 1812, kindly warned us all publicly, "Permit me to issue the currency of a nation & I care not who makes its laws", combined personally with "It’s difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on his not understanding it", attributed to Upton Sinclair. Putin should insist from a safe place, "All behind-closed-doors Diplomacy" mut be paired with formal public dialogue between the negotiators. BOTH-SIDES-NOW, Equal-time, Recorded & Published DIALOGUES in-order-to lay the foundation for understanding, collaborative-contracting, working-relationships & Conflict-resolution. No bloodshed required. CIVILIZING TRUMP

Formal Dialogues or Dialectics mimic the functioning of the human mind. Both eyes for example see in 2-dimensions, but the images are joined in the Neural Cortex for their differences in order to construct a 3-D working model of the world we live & act in. All senses of Smell, Hearing & Kinetic body movement from our 2 arms, legs & sides add 'dialectic' ('both-sided') dimensions to the world we perceive.

When people are recorded & held responsible for what they say, reputation is put out into the public & hence becomes more collaborative & engaging. https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/d-participatory-structure/1-both-sides-now-equal-time-recorded-dialogues

TRANSFORMING SOCIAL 'MEDIA' (L. 'medium' = 'middle' i.e. 'both-sides engaged & presenting') FROM MONO TO DIALOGUE https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/d-participatory-structure/1-communication-converting-social-media-from-mono-to-dialogue-libya

