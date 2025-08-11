The players with no leverage are fomenting a storm of spin about the upcoming Summit. Most importantly is the fact that Trump made some concession/offer that was very powerful “bait” as some have called it to set this event in motion. Supplicants—Trump/EU/Zelensky—have no leverage. Nothing said by the Russians that I know of indicates the key topic is Ukraine. Given a slip by Zelensky last week, this is about Eurasian Security—the December 2021 proposals, which is the bottom-line goal of Russia’s SMO: The ultimate root of the problem. Okay, so now I’m on the record about what IMO the Summit is about. Trump has no legal standing to negotiate for Ukraine as I’ve pointed out a half-dozen times at minimum. IMO, something’s been happening via the backchannel silos. We must also look at this from the Russian citizen perspective. The steadfastness of the goals, their continued articulation and the many sacrifices are all very important politically, and there’s no reason for Russia to suddenly backtrack when it’s beginning to win rather handily. Recall the recent very frank talk by Putin and Lukashenko at Valaam and ponder. So, what motivation does Team Putin have to talk about Ukraine?

Yes, there are other events happening that are important, the Gaza Genocide being the most obvious followed by the chaos in Syria. The Turkish move with Azerbaijan and Pashinyan (Armenia) is Erdogan doing his thing. Sleboda’s recent chat with Nima dug into that chess move rather well. All BRICS are standing tall against Trump’s Trade War, and the stats don’t look good for Trump and the Collective West. IMO, G-7 genuine GDP shrinkage of several percent for 2025, while BRICS grows 3-4%.

Meanwhile, I see Xi Jinping’s “Five Musts” over Palestine from 2023 have resurfaced at the UNSC as the “Four Musts“. From a Global Times report:

Fu said Israel’s attempt to occupy Gaza must be firmly opposed; the fallacy of believing in the primacy of force must be abandoned; the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza must be alleviated; and the prospect of the two-state solution must be revived.

Readers are invited to compare the 4 and 5 musts. Here’s the latter from my 2023 report linked above:

The conflict in Gaza is raging on into its second month. China is gravely concerned that the conflict is causing enormous civilian casualties and a humanitarian disaster, and tends to expand and spill over. China believes that the following is urgent and imperative: First, the parties to the conflict must end hostilities and achieve a ceasefire immediately, stop all violence and attacks against civilians, release civilians held captive, and act to prevent loss of more lives and spare people from more miseries. Second, humanitarian corridors must be kept secure and unimpeded, and more humanitarian assistance should be provided to the population in Gaza. The collective punishment of people in Gaza in the form of forced transfer or water, electricity and fuel deprivation must stop. Third, the international community must act with practical measures to prevent the conflict from spilling over and endangering stability in the Middle East as a whole. China supports the resolution adopted at the emergency special session of the U.N. General Assembly on October 27. The U.N. Security Council under China's presidency has adopted Resolution 2712. All the parties must act to deliver on these resolutions through concrete measures on the ground.

It’s not just a comparison but a marker of the failure to stop the Zionist Crime. Unfortunately, I rather doubt Gaza will be on the Summit agenda.

Comment could be made about the crazy spin, but I’m sure others will make the inanity be known. Or you could watch FOX News or any of the Sunday MSM propaganda shows. It will be curious to see who Trump plays golf with before the Summit. As already predicted, I expect Putin to do an inspection trip to see how some of the many development projects are progressing in the Arctic and Far East. There’re new Sambo facilities at some of those locales which is Putin’s form of golf. No mention yet of who will man the two teams. Let’s see what leaks!

*

*

*

Like what you’ve been reading at Karlof1’s Substack? Then please consider subscribing and choosing to make a monthly/yearly pledge to enable my efforts in this challenging realm. Thank You!