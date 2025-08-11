The players with no leverage are fomenting a storm of spin about the upcoming Summit. Most importantly is the fact that Trump made some concession/offer that was very powerful “bait” as some have called it to set this event in motion. Supplicants—Trump/EU/Zelensky—have no leverage. Nothing said by the Russians that I know of indicates the key topic is Ukraine. Given a slip by Zelensky last week, this is about Eurasian Security—the December 2021 proposals, which is the bottom-line goal of Russia’s SMO: The ultimate root of the problem. Okay, so now I’m on the record about what IMO the Summit is about. Trump has no legal standing to negotiate for Ukraine as I’ve pointed out a half-dozen times at minimum. IMO, something’s been happening via the backchannel silos. We must also look at this from the Russian citizen perspective. The steadfastness of the goals, their continued articulation and the many sacrifices are all very important politically, and there’s no reason for Russia to suddenly backtrack when it’s beginning to win rather handily. Recall the recent very frank talk by Putin and Lukashenko at Valaam and ponder. So, what motivation does Team Putin have to talk about Ukraine?
Yes, there are other events happening that are important, the Gaza Genocide being the most obvious followed by the chaos in Syria. The Turkish move with Azerbaijan and Pashinyan (Armenia) is Erdogan doing his thing. Sleboda’s recent chat with Nima dug into that chess move rather well. All BRICS are standing tall against Trump’s Trade War, and the stats don’t look good for Trump and the Collective West. IMO, G-7 genuine GDP shrinkage of several percent for 2025, while BRICS grows 3-4%.
Meanwhile, I see Xi Jinping’s “Five Musts” over Palestine from 2023 have resurfaced at the UNSC as the “Four Musts“. From a Global Times report:
Fu said Israel’s attempt to occupy Gaza must be firmly opposed; the fallacy of believing in the primacy of force must be abandoned; the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza must be alleviated; and the prospect of the two-state solution must be revived.
Readers are invited to compare the 4 and 5 musts. Here’s the latter from my 2023 report linked above:
The conflict in Gaza is raging on into its second month. China is gravely concerned that the conflict is causing enormous civilian casualties and a humanitarian disaster, and tends to expand and spill over. China believes that the following is urgent and imperative: First, the parties to the conflict must end hostilities and achieve a ceasefire immediately, stop all violence and attacks against civilians, release civilians held captive, and act to prevent loss of more lives and spare people from more miseries. Second, humanitarian corridors must be kept secure and unimpeded, and more humanitarian assistance should be provided to the population in Gaza. The collective punishment of people in Gaza in the form of forced transfer or water, electricity and fuel deprivation must stop. Third, the international community must act with practical measures to prevent the conflict from spilling over and endangering stability in the Middle East as a whole. China supports the resolution adopted at the emergency special session of the U.N. General Assembly on October 27. The U.N. Security Council under China's presidency has adopted Resolution 2712. All the parties must act to deliver on these resolutions through concrete measures on the ground.
It’s not just a comparison but a marker of the failure to stop the Zionist Crime. Unfortunately, I rather doubt Gaza will be on the Summit agenda.
Comment could be made about the crazy spin, but I’m sure others will make the inanity be known. Or you could watch FOX News or any of the Sunday MSM propaganda shows. It will be curious to see who Trump plays golf with before the Summit. As already predicted, I expect Putin to do an inspection trip to see how some of the many development projects are progressing in the Arctic and Far East. There’re new Sambo facilities at some of those locales which is Putin’s form of golf. No mention yet of who will man the two teams. Let’s see what leaks!
*
*
*
Like what you’ve been reading at Karlof1’s Substack? Then please consider subscribing and choosing to make a monthly/yearly pledge to enable my efforts in this challenging realm. Thank You!
Thanks, for the next few days I'm standing back as the signal to noise level is totally off the charts. Yes, Russia has said so much before and committed so much treasure (its people) that there's no backing off in my opinion. An Archduke Ferdinand moment can be argued but the consequences are worse than WWI. Marat is still providing updates on progress, so I'll keep my eyes there. In my opinion its too late for the US and its poodles/chihuahuas as there is no sign escaping neoliberalism/financialisation; all growth is outside. If the US ropes its vassals into a garrison state then look to Michael Radford's 1984 settings - this is what the west will look like.
Karl Sanchez The ISSUE IS PUTIN's IMPORTANCE TO THE WORLD & PERSONAL SAFETY.
Very dangerous situation for Russia, Putin & the whole world as Oligarchy is trying to establish world dominance. Trump as a Zionist Asset in so many ways, can't be trusted not to set-up Putin's murder assassination delivered in over 1000 different ways by Mossad & its Mi5 or CIA assets. Putin can't guarantee the 1000 points of his life-safety in Alaska. Putin can receive Trump in Moscow or over a secure internet, but must never trust Oligarch World dominating murderers on their stolen territories.
CIA planned or tried-to murder Fidel Castro over 1000 different times documented along with 1000s of other leaders worldwide, non-stop over 250 years. USA is nothing other than a fake 'money' (Greek 'mnemosis' = 'memory') amnesic Oligarch captured entity for over 400 years of invasion, colonization & genocide. Americans & Trump haven’t one microgram of humane honour to be trusted. Putin is too important for the world in countless ways.
Mayer Amschel Rothschild 1744 to 1812, kindly warned us all publicly, "Permit me to issue the currency of a nation & I care not who makes its laws", combined personally with "It’s difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on his not understanding it", attributed to Upton Sinclair. Putin should insist from a safe place, "All behind-closed-doors Diplomacy" mut be paired with formal public dialogue between the negotiators. BOTH-SIDES-NOW, Equal-time, Recorded & Published DIALOGUES in-order-to lay the foundation for understanding, collaborative-contracting, working-relationships & Conflict-resolution. No bloodshed required. CIVILIZING TRUMP
Formal Dialogues or Dialectics mimic the functioning of the human mind. Both eyes for example see in 2-dimensions, but the images are joined in the Neural Cortex for their differences in order to construct a 3-D working model of the world we live & act in. All senses of Smell, Hearing & Kinetic body movement from our 2 arms, legs & sides add 'dialectic' ('both-sided') dimensions to the world we perceive.
When people are recorded & held responsible for what they say, reputation is put out into the public & hence becomes more collaborative & engaging. https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/d-participatory-structure/1-both-sides-now-equal-time-recorded-dialogues
TRANSFORMING SOCIAL 'MEDIA' (L. 'medium' = 'middle' i.e. 'both-sides engaged & presenting') FROM MONO TO DIALOGUE https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/d-participatory-structure/1-communication-converting-social-media-from-mono-to-dialogue-libya