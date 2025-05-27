Today’s schedule is crammed full thanks to yesterday’s holiday—there are many chats to watch, long transcripts to translate and analysis to be done. I want to start with some info posted at MoA by the commentator known as Melaleuca and my reply:

Seems it’s been a busy day for independent content creators.

1| I personally love to see cross-over ~ “collobs” (collaborations).

So. First out of the blocks is “new kid on the block” Sean Foo, whose yt channel has rapidly risen through the algorithm hi-jinx since Trump started his Opera Winfrey style sanctions {you get a sanction, and you get a sanction, every gets a sanction!!! Cue mindspitting decibels from the adoring audience}

Sean Foo is doing a collab with Glenn Deisen

[Sean Foo is a financial analyst and a China expert. Foo discusses how the tariffs are weakening the dollar and threatening the US bond market, and why the US tech war results in losing an indispensable market share in China]



2| Is @bar favourite, Brian Berletic at the New Atlas

US Launders Escalation Through Europe as Russia Buries Ukraine in Missiles & Drones



3| Is also a Glenn Deisen. This time with Richard Wolfe

Richard Wolff: Why the Anti-Russian Sanctions Failed

>>Professor Richard Wolff outlines why the West's anti-Russian sanctions failed. Hubris, ideology, lack of strategic focus, and wishful thinking resulted in the failure to appreciate the strength of the Russian economy and the ability to diversify economic connectivity with the rise of BRICS.



4| Sean Foo on his own channel

China Orders Banks To Cancel USD Trade, Rejects U.S. Demand To Cut Exports, BYD Corners Tesla

>>In a defiant move, China is not obeying US orders to cancel their export economy. In fact, Beijing is moving ahead to cancel USD in their global cross-border trade, ordering their banks to use more RMB. Meanwhile, Tesla is being challenged globally by BYD's competitiveness, their sales are still collapsing.



5| This one might activate the @barfly military types … posting as a conversation starter:

Military Gear channel

ALERT! Russia Deploys New S8000 Banderol Cruise Missile in Ukraine! Russia’s newest cruise missile, the S8000 Banderol, is stirring alarm among global defense analysts due to its stealthy design and deployment from UAV platforms like the Orion drone.

Reportedly already in use in the Ukraine conflict, this low-cost, highly maneuverable weapon is designed to evade radar and defeat modern air defense systems with sharp turns, a slim body, and long-range strike capability.

Powered by the SW800Pro-A95 turbojet engine and protected by Kometa-M8 electronic warfare tech, the Banderol carries a 150-kg warhead over distances of 500 km, potentially changing the future of air-to-ground warfare. With reports confirming sightings in Odesa and no official denials from either side, the Banderol may represent the next evolution of cruise missile warfare, raising critical questions: Can it be stopped—and if so, how?



6| I’m never above a damn good “I told you so”. And I’m enjoying the Schadenfreude of watching old mate WillyOAM squirm from painful cognitive dissonance.

Huge Losses & Massive Strikes | You’ve Been Lied To - Time For Accountability | Ukraine Map Update



Here’s my reply:

Crooke's chat today with Napolitano must be added to your very fine listing since he's just returned to Italy from St. Petersburg to explain what might be called the new Russian attitude. Crooke is perhaps the most demonstrative I've ever seen him during his chats with the Judge. About 24-minutes of your time. Also, Crooke's "A storm in the West: The liberal intellectual paradigm is broken" essay at SCF is also important, although its focus is more Big Picture than merely Ukraine. I can't fault Crooke for any of his observations and analysis. The proof is in the continual stream of enlistees for Russia's military along with the buffer zone decision.

IMO, many have been mislead by Russia's preoccupation with clearing the complicated urban complex that's Donetsk because that region is indeed the hardest nut to crack whereas Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporozhe, and Dnepropetrovsk are very rural regions with their few villages being widely scattered plus the main provincial cities. Russia's newest assault tactic IMO will be very potent in the war of maneuver that's about to breakout and has already begun in Sumy.

When you combine Lavrov's many statements since 9 May with what Merz said on TV yesterday (the clip was shown during the chat via RT), Russians will see the attempt to revitalize the Nazism Lavrov's been warning about. So, while the message about missiles targeted deeper into Russia isn't new, who it was delivered by and his belligerence and animosity at Russia makes all the difference. Herr Merz rightly or wrongly will be seen by the Russian nation as Hitler resurrected. And with Trump digging his own cesspool regarding the attempt at establishing a relationship with Russia, the SMO will escalate until it's completed.

There are several others scheduled with Nima and Danny Haiphong and more with the Judge. Putin held a 2+ hour long discussion with business leaders yesterday and followed that with a hundred-minute discussion with another set of business leaders today, so I’ll be very busy today as will Gym members.

