Restricted Format Meeting.

The main work of the BRICS 2024 Summit began today while many bilateral meetings occurred on the sidelines. The meeting’s format included a restricted session that lasted over 3 hours and an expanded session lasting over two hours. Apparently, Saudi Arabia sent no representative to take the place of bin Sultan as there was none at ether session or listed amongst the attendees. Brazil’s President Lula did participate via video. The readouts provided for the sideline meetings contain the usual greetings and little of substance, although media may glean some content as with the Modi-Xi meeting I reported. The restricted format follows the usual formula of Putin providing an introductory speech before the cameras are turned off and media vacates the room. I will note that each member had a small staff attend that widened the circle beyond the usual heads-of-states only. It’s likely other members made opening remarks, but they’re not included on the Kremlin’s readout where only Putin’s provided:

Vladimir Putin: Dear colleagues, Dear Heads of State, Ladies and gentlemen, friends!

I am sincerely glad to welcome all of you to Kazan. Our meeting opens the XVI BRICS Summit, which is being held in an expanded format for the first time. This is a key event of the Russian presidency, which is held under the motto "Strengthening multilateralism for equitable global development and security".

I would like to emphasize that Russia has taken a very responsible approach to organizing our joint activities within the framework of the association this year.

We have tried to strengthen the BRICS authority, enhance its role in world affairs, in solving pressing global and regional problems, and have done our best to deepen the multifaceted cooperation of our states in three main areas: politics and security, economy and finance, and cultural and humanitarian contacts. And, of course, we did everything possible to ensure smooth and full integration of the new member countries into the work of the association.

Now, in a narrow format, we propose to consider the most relevant aspects of the global agenda and exchange views on cooperation between the BRICS countries in the international arena, including the settlement of acute regional conflicts.

We will also discuss the implementation of two important decisions of the previous summit in Johannesburg. First, we have in mind the deepening of financial cooperation within the BRICS. Another equally important issue is the further expansion of our association. Of course, it would be wrong to ignore the unprecedented interest of the countries of the Global South and East in strengthening contacts with BRICS. More than 30 States have already expressed this desire in one form or another. At the same time, it is necessary to maintain a balance and avoid reducing the effectiveness of the BRICS.

In Johannesburg, we agreed to develop modalities and categories of partner States of our association and form a list of countries eligible for such status. It is important to reflect the decision in this regard in the final Kazan declaration.

If there are no objections, dear colleagues, on the agenda, I declare the meeting of the BRICS summit in a narrow format open.

I look forward to fruitful work and traditionally constructive and interested discussion of all issues of our cooperation.

In accordance with the established procedure, allow me, as the head of State presiding over the association, to speak first, and then all heads of delegation will be able to speak.

I would ask you to adhere to the established seven-minute time limit. No objections? Thank you.

So, dear Heads of State, ladies and gentlemen, and dear friends,

We are all witnessing the dynamic development of BRICS and the strengthening of its authority and influence in world affairs. The member states of our association have a truly huge political, economic, scientific, technological and human potential. At the same time, we are united by common values and worldview.

It is fair to say that BRICS includes like-minded countries-sovereign countries representing different continents, development models, religions, and distinctive civilizations and cultures. All our states stand for equality, good neighborliness and mutual respect, for upholding the high ideals of friendship and harmony, for universal prosperity and well-being, show responsibility for the future of the world not in words, but in deeds, have a truly positive impact on the state of affairs in the sphere of global stability and security, and make a significant contribution to solving acute regional problems. problems.

This is the essence of the strategy of the BRICS course in the global arena, which meets the aspirations of the main part of the international community, the so-called global majority, and it is this course that is particularly in demand in the current conditions, when truly cardinal changes are taking place in the world, and the process of forming a multipolar world is underway. [My Emphasis]