Restricted Format Meeting.
The main work of the BRICS 2024 Summit began today while many bilateral meetings occurred on the sidelines. The meeting’s format included a restricted session that lasted over 3 hours and an expanded session lasting over two hours. Apparently, Saudi Arabia sent no representative to take the place of bin Sultan as there was none at ether session or listed amongst the attendees. Brazil’s President Lula did participate via video. The readouts provided for the sideline meetings contain the usual greetings and little of substance, although media may glean some content as with the Modi-Xi meeting I reported. The restricted format follows the usual formula of Putin providing an introductory speech before the cameras are turned off and media vacates the room. I will note that each member had a small staff attend that widened the circle beyond the usual heads-of-states only. It’s likely other members made opening remarks, but they’re not included on the Kremlin’s readout where only Putin’s provided:
Vladimir Putin: Dear colleagues, Dear Heads of State, Ladies and gentlemen, friends!
I am sincerely glad to welcome all of you to Kazan. Our meeting opens the XVI BRICS Summit, which is being held in an expanded format for the first time. This is a key event of the Russian presidency, which is held under the motto "Strengthening multilateralism for equitable global development and security".
I would like to emphasize that Russia has taken a very responsible approach to organizing our joint activities within the framework of the association this year.
We have tried to strengthen the BRICS authority, enhance its role in world affairs, in solving pressing global and regional problems, and have done our best to deepen the multifaceted cooperation of our states in three main areas: politics and security, economy and finance, and cultural and humanitarian contacts. And, of course, we did everything possible to ensure smooth and full integration of the new member countries into the work of the association.
Now, in a narrow format, we propose to consider the most relevant aspects of the global agenda and exchange views on cooperation between the BRICS countries in the international arena, including the settlement of acute regional conflicts.
We will also discuss the implementation of two important decisions of the previous summit in Johannesburg. First, we have in mind the deepening of financial cooperation within the BRICS. Another equally important issue is the further expansion of our association. Of course, it would be wrong to ignore the unprecedented interest of the countries of the Global South and East in strengthening contacts with BRICS. More than 30 States have already expressed this desire in one form or another. At the same time, it is necessary to maintain a balance and avoid reducing the effectiveness of the BRICS.
In Johannesburg, we agreed to develop modalities and categories of partner States of our association and form a list of countries eligible for such status. It is important to reflect the decision in this regard in the final Kazan declaration.
If there are no objections, dear colleagues, on the agenda, I declare the meeting of the BRICS summit in a narrow format open.
I look forward to fruitful work and traditionally constructive and interested discussion of all issues of our cooperation.
In accordance with the established procedure, allow me, as the head of State presiding over the association, to speak first, and then all heads of delegation will be able to speak.
I would ask you to adhere to the established seven-minute time limit. No objections? Thank you.
So, dear Heads of State, ladies and gentlemen, and dear friends,
We are all witnessing the dynamic development of BRICS and the strengthening of its authority and influence in world affairs. The member states of our association have a truly huge political, economic, scientific, technological and human potential. At the same time, we are united by common values and worldview.
It is fair to say that BRICS includes like-minded countries-sovereign countries representing different continents, development models, religions, and distinctive civilizations and cultures. All our states stand for equality, good neighborliness and mutual respect, for upholding the high ideals of friendship and harmony, for universal prosperity and well-being, show responsibility for the future of the world not in words, but in deeds, have a truly positive impact on the state of affairs in the sphere of global stability and security, and make a significant contribution to solving acute regional problems. problems.
This is the essence of the strategy of the BRICS course in the global arena, which meets the aspirations of the main part of the international community, the so-called global majority, and it is this course that is particularly in demand in the current conditions, when truly cardinal changes are taking place in the world, and the process of forming a multipolar world is underway. [My Emphasis]
President Putin’s outline of what BRICS stands and strives for needs to be exhibited on a continual basis, which some members may find difficult. Perhaps that’s why Saudi Arabia decided not to attend—not even by video—what is a crucial Summit.
After the meetings, a Gala Reception was organized where Putin spoke for a few minutes. The transcript of the expanded session will be very long and isn’t finished yet, although the video can be viewed. There’s also a short 4-minute video at the above link that ends with Putin making the rounds between tables with his toast.
Vladimir Putin: Dear Heads of State, Ladies and gentlemen, Dear friends!
We are sincerely glad to welcome to Kazan the heads of BRICS member States and leaders of countries interested in cooperation with our association.
Today, the BRICS summit's narrow and broad sessions were successfully held, which were devoted to topical issues on the global agenda, cooperation in politics and security, the economy and the humanitarian sphere.
The discussions that took place once again demonstrated that the unified States share the universal values of peace, justice and equality, and work together for the prosperity and well-being of our countries and peoples.
The BRICS countries stand in solidarity for enhancing cooperation on the world stage based on the key principles of the Charter of the United Nations, and together strive to contribute in every possible way to the formation of a just multipolar world order with the decisive participation of the countries of the Global South and East in international governance systems.
Tomorrow, together with all of you, dear friends, we will hold a meeting in the "outreach / BRICS plus" format. This expanded format has already proven itself well and provides an opportunity for direct and open dialogue between the members of the association and our sincere friends.
Together, we will address issues of concern to the international community. These include sustainable development, poverty eradication, peaceful conflict resolution, combating terrorism and cross-border crime, climate change adaptation, supply chain stability, and technology and knowledge sharing in the broadest sense of the word. In other words, topics that directly affect the lives of citizens of our countries, and therefore require collective action.
We strive to connect our like-minded people to the existing working formats of interaction within the association, and build an equal and mutually beneficial partnership with them. It was in this spirit that the Russian presidency worked this year under the motto "Strengthening multilateralism for equitable global development and security".
Dear friends, thank you for being here today, and I propose a toast: to the prosperity of our peoples, to the strengthening of our cooperation, and to the health of all present!
I second Putin’s toast! Given the vast array of topics and number of participants, I’ll be very curious to see how smoothly tomorrow’s session(s) flow. At some point, the report on the expanded session will be published.
*
*
*
Like what you’ve been reading at Karlof1’s Substack? Then please consider subscribing and choosing to make a monthly/yearly pledge to enable my efforts in this challenging realm. Thank You!
dear doctor karl, thank you for your incredible, indispensable work. blessings.🕊️
I watched it all.
Some things I find interesting are the exploration of new certification for minerals and metals. Trade barriers make this a necessity, so in conclusion the western certification system will become obsolete for Brics member states and trading partners.
President Sisi who spoke about development bank and meetings that were held in Egypt. Appears to be a very active member already.
I will say the most active, perhaps aggressive member is Iran. Unsurprisingly. President Pezeshkian gave the best speech in my opinion. Palestine was spoken about in detail. Dollar hegemony and the need to terminate it. In fact Iran is the only new member to have already nominated its national bank for currency basket trading.
Also I would make emphasis to Ethiopia. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed correctly spoke about the United Nations Security Council imbalance. Third economy of Africa with many unexploited resources, a young population. Development could be fast there with development bank.
There is so much to say, no time generally, so I will say one more positive I liked before leaving the negative for last.
Brics already was active during Russian chair in many African countries with Ethiopian help in Zambia, Zimbabwe and others as examples. Health, agriculture, transport infrastructure, digital development. So there are many things we do not see or even read about.
Finally, Saudi Arabia and I must criticise Brazil in some part. President Lula use his speech time to promote hosting of G20 summit of nations! In preliminary meetings of ministers for this circus, prosecutorial I think they are called, Saudi delegation cannot guarantee the security of Russian civil aviation from third party confiscation because of sanctions. Flights are and remain suspended to Riyadh.
Only sovereign nations can become members of Brics. So I leave the conclusions for the members on this.