Today's Russian Security Council meeting of its permanent members had a topic I've never seen discussed there before--"measures to form a system of international settlements." Very little info was provided in the read-out. Putin's speaking:

"You and I know that this is one of the most important tasks and challenges for us today. In general, the work is going well, but it is better to talk about the difficulties in a timely manner and plan the necessary actions to overcome these difficulties that they are trying to create from the outside."

One added member of the meeting not a permanent member was Chairman of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina. I expected others to be on the roster of attendees, but they weren't listed. Putin's words are somewhat cryptic. I see the meeting as being an explanation by Nabiullina of how the proposed system will function and the potential roadblocks the Outlaw US Empire might try to use to make it difficult. And of course, that's the reason why there's been very little word leaked about the system's mechanics as its announcement at Kazan and implementation IMO will be synchronous.

Elsewhere, there’re many excellent podcasts discussing the Iranian strike and what might happen next: Nima’s Dialog Works, Judge Napolitano’s Judging Freedom are the two most active but there are many others providing the information BigLie Media refuses to disclose or lies about. There’s now a great deal of evidence the Outlaw US Empire colluded with the Zionists in Nasrallah’s assassination and even more evidence that neither can prevent Iran from hitting Occupied Palestine with as many missiles as they want and at any target. Simplicius reports one Zionist airfield got hit with 32 missiles. One of the major outcomes was the meeting between Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Iran’s president in Doha, Qatar. More is provided by Arnaud Bertrand:

I found the exact quotes (https://english.news.cn/20241003/9ed1ef8a2572491abca18736bce8f761/c.html…): on top of Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister telling Iran’s president that he wanted to "permanently close the chapter on our differences", he also called Iran's strikes on Israel "retaliatory attacks" (meaning they were justified) and said Saudi Arabia "trusted Iran's wisdom and discernment in managing the situation and contributing to the restoration of calm and peace in the region". [Emphasis Original]

That’s a dramatic Sea Change that bodes well for BRICS and ill for NATO. While researching for info on the secret at the time historic meeting between FDR and King Saud I discovered a first-person witness testimony that provides some very crucial facts relative to Palestine and USA-Saudi relations. The “book” FDR Meets Ibn Saud is only 41 pages long with the crucial section noted above beginning at page 31. The book can be read or freely downloaded at the link. IMO, it’s clear that Outlaw/Zionist policy and behavior have driven the Arabs and Iranians together just as Russia and China were driven together. The Empire’s troops and bases in the region are now little more than hostages to events as Iran has shown it can devastate every one of those bases if it desires to do so—US Air Defenses don’t cut the mustard.

