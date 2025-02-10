Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin

In Russia, today is Diplomat’s Day, a national day of recognition since 2003. Here at the Gym only the top layer of Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs gets headlines and has their words published, but there are a many people who work globally for the Ministry and also within Russia at regional locations. The Ministry has 39 departments each employing from 30-60 diplomats, while there are many employees not categorized as diplomats working globally. Lots of speculation revolves around FM Lavrov who will turn 75 this year as to when he’ll retire and who will replace him. I have no hint at all, although I suspect Ryabkov to be the favored candidate. So, first we’ll have Lavrov’s words of encouragement to his staff and then a wide-ranging interview of Mikhail Galuzin by Rossiya Segodnya.

On this festive day, we remember our senior comrades, mentors and teachers with special warmth. By tradition, we pay tribute to our dear veterans: both those who have already retired and those who are still with us in the ranks. I appeal to our young people in the Foreign Ministry: you joined the friendly team of the Ministry at a turning point in history, and you will continue to carry the banner of Russian diplomacy. Adopt all the best from veterans, do not stop for a second in your development, be loyal to your country and the people of Russia. And, of course, I would like to thank all the relatives and friends of our diplomats, especially those who are on duty far from their homeland – for their patience, wisdom, help and love. A reliable "family" rear is always the most important component of successful diplomatic work.

Solving these strategic tasks requires all of us to mobilize strength, constantly move forward, professional development and psychological stability. Each of us, without exception, needs to be in good shape on a daily basis, learn something new, responsibly perform our part of the common work and strive to benefit the country. The results of the painstaking work of diplomats always receive a well-deserved, high assessment of the leadership of the state.

We will continue to do everything in our power and necessary to protect our national interests in the context of foreign policy support for the special military operation and the creation of safe and most favourable conditions for the country's development and improving the well-being of our citizens. We will continue to build up multifaceted cooperation with all sensible partners, primarily with the world majority – the states of the near abroad, Greater Eurasia, Africa and Latin America. In cooperation with numerous friends and like-minded people, we will contribute to strengthening the foundations of multipolarity, creating a Eurasian security architecture, and establishing mechanisms for international cooperation that are not subject to the destructive influence of the Western minority.

Today, when Russia is once again facing fateful challenges, the primary task and sacred duty is to defend peace based on the legal results of World War II. There is no doubt that this noble goal will be achieved, despite all the efforts of our ill-wishers and open enemies, who have relied on the gross falsification of historical facts, the revival of Nazism and militarism, the curtailment of international dialogue and cooperation in suppressing Russia and other competitors in the interests of military domination and neocolonialism.

This year is special in the diplomatic calendar – it is marked by the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and World War II, and has been declared the Year of the Defender of the Fatherland . It is with special gratitude that we pay tribute to the immortal feat of the staff of the People's Commissariat for Foreign Affairs, who stood up to defend the Motherland with weapons in their hands during the harsh war years. We remember the diplomats, our senior comrades, who brought Victory closer on the foreign policy front. We made an invaluable contribution first to the formation of the anti-Hitler coalition, and then to the achievement of fundamental agreements in the post-war world order, the most important of which were the decisions to create the United Nations and the adoption of its Charter , the principles and goals of which, in their totality and interconnections, remain relevant to this day. Largely due to the decisive role of the leadership and diplomatic service of our country, the Yalta-Potsdam system of international relations has so far guaranteed global peace and security on the planet for eight decades.

Loyalty to the ideals of patriotism has always distinguished our diplomats, who at all times, under any socio-political system, under any circumstances, have firmly stood guard over the interests of the Fatherland . The names of many of them are forever inscribed in the glorious chronicle of the history of Russia. Among them are Alexander Bezborodko , Alexander Gorchakov , Alexander Kollontai and Alexander Dobrynin , Yevgeny Primakov and Vladimir Churkin . And many, many others. We cherish their memory and honour their merits. In practical work, we use all the best that was tested in the pre-revolutionary and Soviet eras. We maintain the invisible continuity of generations and creatively develop the experience of our outstanding predecessors, refracting it to the requirements of modernity.

First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to all those who are honestly performing their duty today in the Central Office on Smolenskaya Square, territorial offices in the Russian regions, and our numerous foreign missions. Thank you for your conscientious service, dedication and caring approach to the work entrusted to you.

Today we are celebrating a professional holiday that unites many generations of diplomats who have devoted their lives to serving Russia. We pay tribute to the emerging tradition of honouring our country's diplomats, which dates back to 2003, when, by decision of President Vladimir Putin, we celebrated this significant date for the first time.

IMO, it can be said that the “western minority” has revived Nazism and has striven to overturn what little peace has been enjoyed since the legal end of WW2 and implementation of the Yalta-Potsdam-United Nations system that’s consistently been under attack since its inception. As Galuzin’s interview reveals, there are a great many things for diplomats to work on and be very knowledgeable about:

Question: There are more and more statements about the imminent start of the negotiation process on Ukraine. What do you think about such forecasts? What provisions, in the opinion of the Russian side, should form the basis of a possible agreement?

Galuzin: Statements made in the West and Ukraine about the imminent start of talks on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis should be perceived as warming up the information field to create the atmosphere they need and the most advantageous positions.

We approach such statements realistically. It is important that the words are backed up by practical steps that take into account Russia's legitimate interests and demonstrate readiness to eradicate the root causes of the crisis and recognise the new realities. No specific proposals of this nature have been received yet. In addition, there are still legal obstacles related to the illegitimacy of the Kiev regime and the legislative ban on peace talks in Ukraine.

We remain open to dialogue. We stand for a truly just, comprehensive and final settlement of the crisis, which can only be achieved by eradicating its root causes. The two main reasons are the expansion of NATO and the violation of the rights of ethnic Russians and Russian-speaking residents of Ukraine. Without their elimination, we will get a temporary truce or a freeze of the conflict with its inevitable renewal. This is unacceptable for Russia.

Future agreements could be based on the 2022 talks on Ukraine's neutral non-aligned nuclear-free status, its demilitarisation and denazification, and the non-deployment of foreign bases and troops on its territory, of course, taking into account the realities on the ground and the positions voiced by President Vladimir Putin in June 2024.

Question: Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean recently said that the gas crisis can only be resolved if the Russian military contingent is withdrawn from Transnistria. What does Moscow think about these allegations?

Galuzin: We consider such a link far-fetched and inappropriate. Mr Recean's statements can be regarded as an attempt to use the gas crisis and the humanitarian situation in Transnistria to impose its own conditions for resolving the Transnistrian conflict.

The Russian contingent as part of the Joint Peacekeeping Forces with the participation of Moldova and Transnistria has been reliably fulfilling the tasks of ensuring peace on the Dniester for more than 30 years. The question of reconfiguring the peacekeeping operation can only be raised when a formula for a political settlement of the conflict is found. This, as you know, is far away. In particular, because the Moldovan side hinders the work of negotiation mechanisms and ignores the appeals of the Pridnestrovian leadership to resume their meetings.

As for the gas crisis, it was caused by two factors - the decision of the Zelensky regime to stop gas transit through Ukraine from January 1, 2025 and Chisinau's refusal to recognize the long-term debt for its supplies. It is the Ukrainian and Moldovan sides that bear all responsibility for what happened. Accordingly, the simplest and most logical way out lies through the resumption of transit and the recognition of the debt. However, this is disadvantageous to Chisinau, Kiev and the West, which have artificially created the current absurd situation, hinder the implementation of Russian proposals on alternative gas supply schemes and use the moment to put pressure on Transnistria by creating a humanitarian catastrophe there. We call on the Moldovan authorities to come to their senses and work out sustainable parameters for gas transit to Transnistria as soon as possible with the participation of all interested parties.

Question: The Russian side has repeatedly stressed that it will adequately respond to any provocations and ensure the protection of its citizens, military personnel and military depots in Transnistria. What do you mean?

Galuzin: I mean a full range of possible means and forms of an adequate response. Everything will depend on the provocations and challenges against Russian citizens and military personnel on the left bank of the Dniester. Russia is ready for any development of the situation.

Question: What is the reaction of the Central Asian countries to the tightening of Russia's migration policy?

Galuzin: We proceed from the fact that our partners are sympathetic to our approaches to regulating the migration sphere, which are aimed, first of all, at ensuring the safety of both migrants and Russian citizens. We, in turn, carefully consider all the appeals of our colleagues on emerging problems in this area. We try to provide exhaustive explanations on the measures taken by Russian law enforcement agencies. We emphasise that they act without regard for the nationality or citizenship of foreigners entering our country. At the same time, the number of refusals to allow access to the territory of the Russian Federation is relatively small.

Question: President of Russia Vladimir Putin previously discussed with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev the creation of new routes for pumping Russian oil and gas to third countries, primarily to China. What could the route be? How long will it take to build it? When can the relevant agreement be signed?

Galuzin: During President Vladimir Putin's state visit to Astana on November 27, 2024, and his talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the possibility of creating new routes and/or increasing the volume of Russian oil and gas pumped through Kazakhstan to third countries was discussed. These are very profitable, interesting and promising routes and projects for all exporting, transit and consumer countries. Of course, they will contribute to economic stability and energy security in the Asia-Pacific region. They will create additional opportunities for us to work in the global energy markets. In particular, we are talking about a new route to China through Kazakhstan. As Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak noted in December 2024, the implementation process has already been launched. Negotiations are underway and a feasibility study is being prepared. The capacity is expected to be 45 billion cubic meters, of which 10 billion are planned to be used for gasification of the northeast of Kazakhstan. It is too early to talk about other details.

By the way, Russia ranks first in terms of gas exports to China, providing up to 25% of imports, as well as oil. Ahead of schedule, the Power of Siberia gas pipeline was brought to full contractual capacity.

I would also like to note that in the fall of 2023, the presidents of Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan launched Russian gas supplies via the Central Asia-Center gas pipeline. In June 2024, Gazprom signed long-term contracts for the transit of Russian gas through the territory of Kazakhstan to consumers in Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan for the period until 2040.

Question: Nuclear power plants under Russian designs are being built with the participation of large companies from other countries (France and the Republic of Korea) in Egypt and Turkey, and there are plans in Hungary. What advantages can such a scheme give to the nuclear power plant project in Kazakhstan if Russia is chosen as the designer? Is it envisaged that Beijing will participate in this project, which is already actively cooperating with Astana in the field of peaceful nuclear energy?

Galuzin: We proceed from the fact that the participants in the international consortium for the implementation of the project for the construction of the first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan are selected by the customer, the Kazakh side.

We welcome the high assessment of Rosatom's competencies by the leadership of Kazakhstan. The Russian state corporation has unique technologies, simultaneously implementing more than 20 projects in our country and abroad, including at the Tianwan NPP and the Xudapu NPP in China. Rosatom has accumulated solid experience in integrating equipment from foreign suppliers into its foreign projects. The company is also ready for a multifaceted format of cooperation that is comfortable for Astana. The choice in favor of Rosatom will ensure a high degree of localization during construction, as well as the training of qualified national personnel (a branch of MEPhI is already operating in Almaty). In fact, we are talking about the creation of a new branch of Kazakhstan's industry, which will give a powerful impetus to the development of the republic's economy as a whole.

Question: How do you assess the state and prospects of Russian-Abkhaz relations, taking into account the current situation in the republic?

Galuzin: Russia is building interstate allied relations with Abkhazia. In accordance with President Vladimir Putin's instructions, active measures are being taken to develop them effectively on a mutually beneficial basis. In particular, during the recent visit to Moscow by prominent Abkhazian politician Boris Gunba and his meetings with representatives of the Government of the Russian Federation, specific agreements were reached on expanding bilateral cooperation in various areas, including socioeconomic, energy, transport and others. In the context of the upcoming early presidential elections in Abkhazia on February 15, we hope that the voting will be held strictly within the legal framework and without excesses, and that the results of the expression of the will of the voters will contribute to strengthening domestic political stability, improving the well-being of the population and further socioeconomic growth of the republic based on the union with Russia.

Question: How would you characterise the development of the situation in the South Caucasus, taking into account the West's attempts to interfere in regional affairs?

Galuzin: Indeed, the West does not stop its efforts to destabilise the South Caucasus. Georgia is a good example. The United States and the EU decided to demonstratively punish a country that suddenly "dared" to play by its own rules, not those imposed on it. They shamelessly interfere in the internal affairs of the republic, try to change the sovereign choice of the Georgian people and the elected authorities in favour of peace and prosperity, and give Tbilisi an ultimatum to make a false choice: either with the West or with Moscow. In addition, Georgia was pushed into an adventure with the opening of a "second front" against Russia in Abkhazia and South Ossetia. They wanted the Georgian people to shed blood for alien interests. At the same time, within the framework of the International Discussions on Security and Stability in the South Caucasus, the Americans and the EU hypocritically postulate theses about peace.

In Armenia, the West seeks to gain a foothold "on the ground" through the EU observation, and, in fact, intelligence mission. The goal is to replace Russia for the republic. It incites Yerevan to break off relations with associations where Russia participates. But the CSTO is the cornerstone of Armenia's security, the EAEU is the key to its economic well-being.

The West is also trying to oust Russia from the process of Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization. By hook or by crook, it is forcing the parties to conclude a hasty peace agreement. However, the one-sided and superficial approach of the self-appointed "mediators" in the context of the unsettled relations between the Armenians and their neighbors is fraught with military scenarios in the region, which are unacceptable for Russia.

Westerners are also interfering in the affairs of Azerbaijan. For example, last year they tried to cast doubt on the results of the presidential (February) and parliamentary (September) elections in the republic. "Under a magnifying glass", they are looking for facts for anti-Azerbaijani "narratives", writing the country into the "authoritarian" camp.

Washington and Brussels are trying to put pressure even on our closest allies – Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Russia has a fundamentally different logic and tasks in the region. We reject Western plans to turn the South Caucasus into an arena of geopolitical confrontation. We will do everything in our power to protect the region that is a priority for us from chaos and to turn it into a zone of cooperation and prosperity. This is Russia's fundamental interest.

We are ready to continue working to achieve a viable peace between Baku and Yerevan. Ensuring a balance of interests would make it possible to achieve not imaginary, but real Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization. Only then will the page of hostility between the two peoples be turned.

Question: Can we expect the 3+3 Platform for Regional Cooperation with the participation of the South Caucasus countries and their neighbours to become a platform for regional dialogue and interaction without outside influence?

Galuzin: Russia strongly supports the strengthening of the 3+3 Platform for Regional Cooperation (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia plus Russia, Iran and Turkey) based on the principle of "regional solutions to regional problems". The process of establishing this format is rapidly gaining momentum. Three meetings have been held. The final communiqué of the meeting of foreign ministers in Istanbul on October 18, 2024 enshrined the leading role of the participating states in strengthening trust, prosperity and stability in the region by resolving disputes without the involvement of outside players. The importance of normalizing Armenian-Azerbaijani and Armenian-Turkish relations was noted. It was decided to develop practical cooperation within the framework of the 3+3 in the fields of transport, energy, culture, and the search for answers to new challenges and threats. In this regard, the Platform successfully complements cooperation both in a bilateral format and on multilateral platforms.

The South Caucasus is not an easy region. It is distinguished by a rich history, diversity of cultures and faiths. At the same time, it has significant economic and transit potential. It is important to take all these factors into account when building regional cooperation based on the 3+3 Platform. We will promote the active filling of interaction within the framework of the 3+3 with practical content, as well as the transformation of the Platform into a full-fledged organization. We have a lot of interesting work ahead of us.

Question: Do you expect "progress" at the Geneva discussions on Transcaucasia, taking into account the results of the parliamentary elections in Georgia on October 26, 2024? At what stage is the discussion of the postponement of the Geneva discussions?

Galuzin: An additional window of opportunity to reach tangible results of the talks within the framework of the International Discussions on Security and Stability in Transcaucasia (ICS) is opened by the public statements of the Georgian authorities made during the preparations for the parliamentary elections on October 26, 2024. We hope that the recognitions made about the need for reconciliation with the Abkhazians and South Ossetians, as well as the fact of Mikheil Saakashvili's aggression against the people of South Ossetia, will become decisive in the Georgian side's approaches to building relations with Sukhum and Tskhinval. It is important that these innovations are transformed into concrete practical actions, including the development of legally formalized obligations on the non-use of force by Georgia against the two neighbouring republics.

As for moving the Discussions from Geneva to another point, the Russian side, with the support of its Abkhaz and South Ossetian allies, has put this issue into practice. The reasons that prompted us to take such a step are well known. We will work to build a consensus among all participants in the negotiation format.

At the same time, while insisting on a change of location, Moscow, Sukhum and Tskhinval continue to advocate the preservation of the MRZ format, which has proven its relevance. Largely thanks to the discussions, it is possible to maintain relative calm in the Georgian-Abkhazian and Georgian-South Ossetian border areas, to minimize the risks of escalation of tension "on the ground. [My Emphasis]