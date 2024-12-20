During the program "Results of the Year with Vladimir Putin", soldiers of the 155th Separate Guards Marine Brigade handed over a copy of their battle flag to the President described in Part One. Transcript and video are here. Part Two commences:

Dmitry Peskov: Let's ask the audience a couple of questions.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, if you don't mind, I see our American colleagues-journalists.

Vladimir Putin: Please.

Dmitry Peskov: I can see NBC, please.

:(as translated)Keir Simmons Mr. President, Keir Simmons, NBC News. There are two questions, if you'll excuse me.

The first concerns President-elect Trump.

Mr. President, you failed to achieve the objectives of the special military operation. A large number of Russians have died, including the general who was assassinated here in Moscow this week. The head of Syria, who was removed from power.

Mr. President, when you meet with President Donald Trump, you will be a weaker leader. What are you going to do? What can you offer as a compromise?

And the second question, Mr. President. The mother of an American journalist who went missing in Syria, Austin Tice, sent you a letter asking for your help in finding her son because she said you had ties to the Syrian government and former President Assad. Are you ready to ask President Assad to provide information about what happened in Syria so that this missing son, an American journalist, can be found?

Vladimir Putin: Please repeat your question about the journalist again. Where did the journalist go missing? When and what happened to him there?

:(as translated)Simmons I have a letter that was sent to you this week, the mother of an American journalist who went missing in Syria 12 years ago. His name is Austin Tice. In this letter, she asks for your help in finding him, because, as she says, you have close ties with former Syrian President Assad. Can you ask President Assad for information about Austin Tice?

She said that she is ready to come to Moscow if necessary, if it will help to get possible information about her son.

Vladimir Putin: I understood. Please sit down.

To be honest, I have not yet met with President Assad since his arrival in Moscow. But I plan to do it, and I will definitely talk to him.

As adults, we understand that a man disappeared in Syria 12 years ago. 12 years ago. We understand the situation there 12 years ago. There were active military operations, and from both sides. Does President Assad himself know what happened to this American citizen, a journalist who, as I understand it, was performing his journalistic duty in a war zone? Nevertheless, I promise that I will definitely ask this question, just as we can ask a question to those people who control the situation on the ground in Syria today.

You said: what can we offer or can I offer to the newly elected President Trump when we meet with him?

First of all, I do not know when we will meet, because he does not say anything about it. I haven't spoken to him at all in over four years. I am ready for this, of course, at any time, and I will be ready to meet him if he wants it. You said that this conversation will take place in a situation where I will be in some kind of weakened state.

Dear colleague. Why do I say "dear"? Because, despite all the persecution of our press, we allow you to work in Russia, and you do it freely. It's already good. You and the people who pay your wages in the United States would very much like Russia to be in a weakened position.

I have a different point of view. I believe that Russia has become much stronger over the past two or three years. Why? Because we are becoming a truly sovereign country, we are no longer dependent on anyone. We are able to confidently stand on our feet from the point of view of the economy. I have already mentioned the pace of economic development.

We are strengthening our defense capabilities, and the combat readiness of our Armed Forces is now, I can confidently say, at the highest level in the world. At the highest place in the world.

The same applies to our defense industry. We are increasing the production of everything that is needed for our army and navy, both at the moment and in the future. We are doing this quite confidently, at a fast pace, which cannot be said about our opponents.

We have already talked about the success of our Armed Forces. Last but not least, this is due to the growth of production in the defense industries of the Russian Federation. We do this, I repeat, confidently and quite rationally.

It was mentioned that our troops are advancing on the line of contact. So what? At the expense of what? In particular, due to the availability of the equipment that I just mentioned. Yes, almost all NATO countries are at war with us.

We talked about our inflation. What's going on there? One 155-millimeter projectile--it cost 2 thousand euros 2 years ago, now it costs 8 thousand euros--is 4 times more expensive. If everything develops at the same pace, then not only 2 percent of defense spending, which the newly elected US President, Mr. Trump, has always insisted on, will not be enough for NATO countries. Not even 3 percent will be enough. The training, combat readiness, and internal state of the Russian troops is something that perhaps no other army in the world has today.

Therefore, I believe that Russia is largely in the state that we have been trying to achieve. It has grown stronger, it has become a truly sovereign country, and we will make decisions without any regard for other people's opinions, we will be guided only by our own national interests.

You mentioned Syria. You and those who, I repeat, pay salaries, want to present everything that is happening in Syria as some kind of failure, a defeat for Russia. I assure you that this is not the case. And I'll tell you why. After all, we came to Syria 10 years ago so that a terrorist enclave would not be created there, like what we have seen in some other countries, for example, in Afghanistan. In general, we have achieved our goal.

And even those groups that once fought with the Assad regime, with government forces, have also undergone internal changes. It is not without reason that many European countries and the United States want to improve relations with them today. If they are terrorist organizations, why do you go there? So they've changed, haven't they? This means that the goal has been achieved to a certain extent.

Further. We didn't have any ground troops in Syria. They just weren't there. There are two of our bases there: the Air Force base and the naval base. The ground component consisted of the armed forces of Syria itself and some, as we all know, there is no secret here, the so-called pro-Iranian combat formations. We even withdrew special operations forces from there at the time. We didn't just fight there.

What was going on there? When the armed opposition groups approached Aleppo, approximately 30,000 people defended Aleppo. 350 militants entered the city. The government forces, along with the so-called pro-Iranian units, withdrew without a fight, blew up their positions and left. And also practically, except for small exceptions, where there were some clashes, it was all over Syria. If earlier, for example, our same Iranian friends asked us to help them move their units to the territory of Syria, now they have asked us to withdraw them from there. We brought 4,000 Iranian fighters to Tehran from the Khmeimim base. Some of the so-called pro-Iranian units left without a fight in Lebanon, some in Iraq.

Today, the situation is not easy, of course, in the Syrian Arab Republic. We very much hope that there will be peace and tranquility there. We maintain relations with all the groups that control the situation there, with all the countries of the region. The overwhelming majority of them tell us that they would be interested in our military bases remaining in Syria.

I don't know, but we should think about it, because we should decide for ourselves how we will develop relations with the political forces that now control and will control the situation in this country in the future – our interests should coincide. If we stay there, then we must do something in the interests of the country where we are located.

What are your interests? What can we do for them? This is a question waiting for a painstaking researcher on both sides. We can already do something, including using these bases–-we have already offered this to our partners, including those located on the territory of Syria, and neighboring countries. They suggested using, say, the Khmeimim air base to deliver humanitarian aid to Syria. And this is accepted with understanding and a desire to organize this work together. The same goes for the Tartus naval base.

So, whoever wants to imagine Russia weakened because you are an American, I would like to recall a well-known person and writer who once said: "The rumors about my death are greatly exaggerated."

If there is a meeting with the newly elected President, Mr. D. Trump, I am sure that we will have a lot to talk about.

Dmitry Kulko: Mr President, I would like to remind you of another question that my colleague asked about the murder of General Kirillov.

Vladimir Putin: Yes, about the murder of General Kirillov.

You said "attempted murder." I am grateful to you for this, because you indirectly admitted that this was a terrorist act. Why? Because this murder was committed in a way that threatens the lives of many.

The regime in Kiev has repeatedly committed such crimes, terrorist crimes, terrorist attacks against many citizens of the Russian Federation, and in Kursk now, when they are shooting civilians there–-I mean, in the Kursk region–-and in other territories of Russia; they have killed journalists, your colleagues, and committed terrorist attacks against journalists.

We have never heard–-and I don't mean you personally--from the Western journalistic corps condemning such terrorist attacks. But I am grateful to you at least for remembering this.

Dmitry Peskov: Let's do a little more work with the audience.

A. Suvorova: Come on.

Dmitry Peskov: There is also a lot of interest.

I see " Tatars. BRICS". Quite recently, it seems, we were in Kazan.

Vladimir Putin: By the way, I apologize, but I would like to address your American colleague. Can you hear me? If you have any other questions, please ask them.

Dmitry Peskov: Let's go back to Kazan now.

Vladimir Putin: Come on.

You'll think about it, won't you? Formulate it, and in the meantime we'll talk to the Tatars. Then with the Americans.

Dmitry Peskov: Please.

: (as translated)Simmons My question is: are you ready to reach compromises on Kiev in any way? You said that Ukraine should make compromises. Are you willing to compromise? What are you willing to offer as a concession? Are negotiations possible under Trump's leadership?

Vladimir Putin: I apologize for missing this very important part of your question.

Politics is the art of compromise. And we have always said that we are ready for both negotiations and compromises. Just the opposite side, in the literal and figurative sense of the word, refused to negotiate. And we are always ready for this. These negotiations always result in compromises.

After all, we reached an agreement, in fact, in Istanbul at the end of 2022. I repeat for the hundredth time: the Ukrainian side initialed this document, which means that it generally agreed with it. Then for some reason refused? Why-it is clear. Because your ally, Mr. Johnson, such a man with a good hairstyle, came and said that they need to fight to the last Ukrainian. Here they are at war. Soon these Ukrainians who want to fight will end. In my opinion, there will soon be no more people who want to fight there.

We are ready, but we need that country to be ready for both negotiations and compromise.

Dmitry Peskov: Thank you.

Kazan is next, please.

Vladimir Putin: We talked to the Americans, and we'll talk to the Tatars.

A. Khalilullov: Good afternoon, Vladimir Vladimirovich!

Thank you so much for the opportunity to ask a question. Artur Khalilullov, Tatar-inform.

It is obvious that BRICS has reached a fundamentally different level after the Kazan summit. In fact, I can't even remember dozens of foreign leaders gathering in Moscow, including Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi, and others.

To what extent have your expectations regarding countering the Western world order been met? This is the first question.

And one more small clarifying question. You said last year to me personally, when answering my question, that Tatarstan is a model of peaceful coexistence of different cultures, nations and faiths. In part, the same can be said about BRICS, because BRICS combines completely different countries. Hence the small question: are you considering setting up a BRICS headquarters in Kazan? It may be the Russian part or the entire organization.

Thank you very much.

Vladimir Putin: Arthur, you said that such a large number of leaders from different countries did not gather in Moscow. You're right, it wasn't going to happen, but it did happen in Kazan. So thank you to Kazan for giving us this opportunity. This is the first one.

Second, we don't seem to be creating a headquarters. There are separate tools that are created and work in the interests of the entire organization. But we will certainly use all the opportunities of the capital of Tatarstan, which were created there over the previous decades.

Kazan has made an amazing leap in its development. This is, without any exaggeration, I think, one of the best cities in Europe. You know, I'm happy to say that. We are proud of Moscow, it is one of the largest and best megacities in the world, but Kazan is also developing rapidly and actively.

I remember coming with Mintimer Sharipovich and watching it. I have already mentioned this, we went with him on the outskirts of Kazan in a dugout, a natural dugout, people lived in a dugout. A dug pit, with a roof on top. But I must pay tribute to the Tatars and their culture: clean, everything is tidy, delicious chak-chak on the table, and so on.

But now there is nothing like this, now Kazan is developing. A wonderful city, and the metro has appeared. Mintimer Sharipovich and I then talked about the need for this, and we did it, and the new head, Rustam Nurgalievich, picked up the baton and is working very effectively.

In general, there are talented people living in Kazan and Tatarstan, and people of different nationalities live there in peace and harmony, respect each other, respect each other's traditions, go to visit each other, I know, on religious holidays. Very cool, very good at it. We can only congratulate you.

There is another point that I would like to draw your attention to.

You said that BRICS is developing as a tool to counter the West. It's not, you're wrong. BRICS is not a tool for countering the West. We are not working against anyone, we are working for our own interests, for the interests of the member countries of this organization. We are not building any confrontational agenda within the BRICS.

The organization is developing rapidly, this organization has expanded, and as you know, we have talked about this a lot, I won't repeat myself, so as not to waste time, many states are showing interest in the development of BRICS.

Why? Because this work is built exclusively on the basis of reciprocity, respect for each other, respect for each other's interests. All issues are decided by consensus, and this is very important. There are no small, large states, more developed, less developed. There is an association based on interests. There is only one interest – development. We are looking for the tools that are available and that can be used, and new ones are being created to ensure the growth rate of the economy and change its structure, so that this corresponds to the future development of humanity, so that the BRICS countries and the entire association become the leaders of this movement forward. That's how we'll work.

Thank you very much.

Dmitry Peskov: Let's have another audience and ask another question.

I see unconventional media, new but popular. Readovka, please.

Vladimir Putin: What is it?

Mikhail Dolgov: Hello, Vladimir Vladimirovich!

Maxim Dolgov, Readovka edition.

I have such a question. For many countries of the world, the problem of aging and population decline is now very relevant, and Russia has not escaped it either. Interestingly, a lot of measures were taken to increase the birth rate, and you also recently signed a law on the creation of the Demographic and Family Policy Council. You see, if these laws are not enough, what will we do?

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: We will improve them.

Please sit down.

But the question is extremely important. In general, this issue is one of the key issues for Russia, but not only for Russia, as you correctly said, it is a demographic issue, which is very important not only for us, but for many countries of the world.

In the Soviet Union, the birth rate was about two percent. What is the birth rate? This is the number of children per woman. There was a time in the Soviet Union when there was two percent growth. In a certain period of time, a few years ago, we reached about 1.7 percent. Unfortunately, it has fallen to 1.41 percent. Is it too much or too little? Very little, of course. But other countries that are located in approximately the same region are in the same situation. This is, for example, Finland there is even less, in my opinion; in Norway, the same amount; in Spain, less; in many other countries, less. In some developed countries, such as Japan, it is even lower; in South Korea, it is generally 0.7 percent. Awful. Our country is even better, but in order to ensure just reproduction, we need to raise this birth rate to at least 2.1, and in order to have expanded reproduction, so that the population grows, we need at least 2.3 percent.

I have already spoken many times about what happened in our country in previous decades. There was a sharp decline in the birth rate during the Great Patriotic War, 1943-1944, then, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the same thing, the same result as after the war, a sharp drop in the birth rate.

What happens next? Still, I'll spend two minutes on this. When a small generation reaches childbearing age, it reproduces a small number of offspring. These two trends of falling birth rates in our country later converged—both during the Great Patriotic War and after the collapse of the Soviet Union, as the sine wave continues. The number of women of childbearing age has decreased by 30 percent-–girls are needed, girls.

What are we doing to improve the situation? An entire program has been created. We are constantly working on this, and these tools are being improved. I repeat: it works differently in different years.

First, the single allowance for families with children is effective. We pay this benefit from the woman's pregnancy until the child reaches the age of 18, that is, including 17 years. More than 10 million children and about 320,000 pregnant women already receive such benefits. This is the first one.

Our second unique invention, which is not found anywhere else in the world, is maternity capital, which we constantly replenish.

Further: we keep the family mortgage at six percent. Probably, we will still talk about all sorts of mortgage cases, we will talk about construction, but the family mortgage remains.

We pay 450 thousand rubles to families with a third child to pay off this mortgage.

We are developing the entire system related to medicine, childhood, and motherhood, and we will continue to do all this, we will continue to adjust this tool further. These are very important things.

I will take advantage of our meeting and conversation today to appeal to all the heads of all the constituent entities of the Russian Federation: this is the beginning of the working day and the end of it, because this is a challenge for many countries of the world, including Russia. Population is what makes up a country. One territory is fine, but it must be populated by the citizens of that country.

We probably do a lot, but obviously not enough. We will be able to say that yes, we are doing something useful when we change this trend that has developed and achieve the indicators that I have already mentioned.

Anna Suvorova: By the way, many messages are received on this topic, including from large families. We have another selection.

The problem is as follows. You have already mentioned a single allowance, but when a family's average income per person exceeds the regional subsistence level, then this single allowance is not paid for the child, and often this is a confusion of inaccuracies, and there can literally be a few kopecks or rubles, and people do not receive payments.

And now we are in touch-–let's call a mother with many children, she has five children, Anna Alikovna Shenkao from Surgut.

Anna Alikovna, good afternoon! Ask your question to the President.

A. Shenkao: Hello. Vladimir Vladimirovich!

My name is Shenkao Anna Alikovna, I was born and live in the city of Surgut, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, I am the mother of five children. One child has a disabled status.

I would like to know: starting from July 2023, I apply for monthly benefits and get rejected. The reason for refusal is exceeding the subsistence minimum. There was even something that exceeded the subsistence minimum by 78 rubles, and I was refused.

I would like to know such points. Disability pension per child. Is it revenue? Why is the previous year's income taken into account? And here is the moment: the spouse receives an official salary, and when they take into account the full income, they count the tax, which is then calculated from him. In fact, we do not receive this money. Here I would like to know such moments.

And, if I may, one more question about your vacation.

That's how, in general, in such a situation, we, who have many children, and not only large ones, in principle, go on vacation? I still wanted to have a rest, but just the day before yesterday-yesterday we watched, just analyzed tickets: 140-150 thousand on average by plane only in one direction.

I would like to hear the answer to the question.

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Anna Alikovna, do you have five children?

A. Shenkao: Yes.

Vladimir Putin: And I congratulate you on that. You are already a happy person.

A. Shenkao: Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: That's for sure. I want many of our viewers and listeners to join in this assessment, and take an example from you and your family, first of all.

Secondly, when income is calculated, all income is taken into account, and, as a rule, everything is calculated for the previous year. I gave an example of calculating the growth of the economy–-all the same, the calculation goes only next year. Therefore, the previous year is taken.

Here you can, of course, think. I will ask Tatyana Golikova, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, to think about it. But the most important thing is not this–-the most important thing is that for other reasons, the problem that you mentioned may arise, namely: a small excess of income from the parameter at which money is still paid within the framework of a single benefit. This is a purely formal approach.

You've been thinking for a long time about how to avoid the situation that your family and you are facing. In principle, the decision has been made. It consists in the following: taking into account these situations, we must recalculate personal income tax, personal income tax, and then return at least seven percent of the tax paid by your family.

We'll see how it works. I hope that this will compensate for your losses due to the shortfall in certain funds in the allowance you mentioned. We'll see how that works out.

The Government assumed that this would pay you back the money you had not received as part of the benefit you received. This decision was made not so long ago. I repeat: I hope that this problem will be solved. This is the first one.

Second, as for recreation and relocation. You are right, there is such a problem. I have already discussed this issue with the relevant managers.

By the way, our air transportation industry is very stable and successful. Last year they carried, in my opinion, 105 million passengers, and this year it will be 111 million passengers. What's going on there?

There is a decision in the code that states that families with many children and families with children should be given a benefit of 50 percent, in my opinion, of the tariff. This is different from the standard rate.

What does an aviation company do? They introduce their own benefits--small, insignificant, but these are already non-standard tariffs. Then they say: this is a preferential rate, we already have a non-standard tariff, so we will not provide a 50 percent discount.

This practice should be stopped. I fully agree with you and ask the Government, together with aviation companies, to address this issue no later than January 14 next year. We will solve this problem.

As for excess income, the return of seven percent of personal income tax will also see how it works.

A. Shenkao: Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you very much.

Dmitry Peskov: Mr Putin, I saw it there, and they want to ask me more about demographics.

Vladimir Putin: Please.

Dmitry Peskov: "Chechnya, it is important"-– it is written. Also about demographics.

Vladimir Putin: Yes, please. Where are you?

R. Veselaeva: GTRK "Vainakh", Chechen Republic.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, you very often talk about the importance of demographic growth, and you mentioned the Chechen Republic as an example.

Vladimir Putin: Yes.

R. Veselaeva: Maybe we should launch a separate program after all?

Vladimir Putin: I also want Tuva as the Chechen Republic. In Chechnya and Tuva, the demographic situation is normal.

R. Veselaeva: Maybe we should introduce a separate program for the regions that are most effectively coping with this task?

And the second question, with your permission already. Last year, you approved the strategy of the high-speed highway, three stages, and one of them is the third stage: Moscow-Adler direction.

According to most experts, if you include Grozny and Makhachkala in the Moscow-Adler highway, this direction would be more quickly paid for and effective. What do you think about this, do you see the feasibility?

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you for this question.

You said that there is nothing wrong with demographics in Chechnya.

Sit down, please, sit down.

Everything is in order with demographics, and so it is, both in Chechnya and in Tuva. We have two regions of the Russian Federation where everything is normal.

And in this regard, the question is: do I need to do something extra? Just say thank you, and support, and take everyone else by example.

But as for the regions where the birth rate is less than the birth rate, 1.41, there is absolutely no need to make a separate program and support them.

We will continue to do so in relation to these regions. There are, in my opinion, God forbid, about 35 regions. A separate support program with 75 billion rubles of funding is being created for them over the next few years. So we will do it.

As for Moscow-Adler-Grozny-Makhachkala. You know, we have several questions in this regard. What are they like: we need to ensure travel along the Black Sea coast, we need to ensure entry to Sochi, and we need to eliminate traffic jams that accumulate on the approach to Adler, especially during the tourist season. There are traffic jams, people stand for hours.

This was due to the fact that when we were preparing for the Olympics, we made a detour to Sochi, and then there was a narrow neck. The old road, in fact, is slightly renovated, but still the two streams merge-–both the old stream and the flow of the Bolshoy Sochi bypass merge on the approach to Adler. This is what you need to embroider first. We need to embroider it so that people don't have to stand in traffic jams there. By the way, either there, or there, or at the entrance, or on the approach to Adler, I do not know the details there, I do not remember, they said, Chechen builders, Chechen construction companies will work.

As for Grozny-Makhachkala. That's also right, you need to think about it, but the next stage, and the idea itself is a good one.

Come on, so as not to offend anyone, "Chechnya. Masters". Is that what you wanted to say or what?

Kh. Batukaev: Khamzat Batukaev, Chechen State TV and Radio Company Grozny.

Our question has already been asked, and you have answered it, thank you very much. But in the course of communication with my Tatar colleague, you gave an assessment of the city of Kazan.

By the way, I also attended the BRICS summit. And I remembered that you were also in the Chechen Republic not so long ago. I asked you from the spot: "Is Grozny a beautiful city?"

Vladimir Putin: Great. You know, this is a miracle, this is a modern Russian miracle.

I flew over Grozny during the harsh years when there was a fight against terrorism, including, first of all, international terrorism. It was a mass of rubble, and machine-gun fire still rang out from the rubble at the helicopter.

At that time, many people in Chechnya raised the question of moving the capital to Gudermes. But both the first President of the Republic and the current President said: "No, Grozny is traditionally the historical capital of all Chechnya, the Chechen people, and we will restore it."

What has been done in Grozny over the past two years is a miracle. This is, of course, the result of the work of the current President first of all, and mainly the result of the work of the Chechen people. His hard work and talent played a huge role in this. I'm not talking about the mosque, which is very interesting to look at, but what new structures, buildings, architectural solutions. This cannot but inspire a sense of pride for what has been done in Chechnya and Grozny in recent years.

I congratulate you on that.

Kh. Batukaev: Mr President, I remember your words when you were in the mosque and talked to the Mufti of the Chechen Republic. You have made an important point that Islam and Orthodoxy, and indeed all traditional religions in general, share a common root, a common beginning in their moral guidelines.

If possible, I'll ask you about the Russian University of Special Forces, you attended it. More recently, it has been named after you, in honor of the Supreme Commander. Do you see this experience—expansion, suggestions, evaluation—what impression did you get from this complex?

Vladimir Putin: Excellent. Generally needed. Rosgvardiya actively uses it, and people there are trained not only from Chechnya, but from all over the Russian Federation.

When I talk to some of the fighters who are currently fighting in the war zone, and it seems that they are not from Chechnya. In other departments, I ask: "Where are you? From where?" were trained in this center. This center plays an important role in improving the defense capability of the entire country.

Thank you.

Dmitry Kulko: Let's give you a couple more from the audience. I see our Chinese friends, Xinhua, right in front of me in this sector.

Huang He: Mr President, hello. My name is Huang He and I represent the Chinese news agency Xinhua. I am very happy to ask you a question today. I just have two questions for you.

The first. How do you assess the current state of development of Sino-Russian relations? Please tell us what are the main results of cooperation between our countries?

Second question. Next year, China and Russia will jointly celebrate the 80th anniversary of Victory in World War II, as well as the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations. In your opinion, what role does cooperation and coordination between China and Russia play in maintaining global strategic stability and international justice?

Thank you very much.

Vladimir Putin: We often talk about cooperation between Russia and the People's Republic of China. Next year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. Over the years, a lot has happened in our relations, but in the last decade, the level and quality of relations have become such that throughout our history, perhaps, it has never been.

I will now talk about the economic component, but first of all it is connected with mutual trust. Everything we do in relation to each other and how we do it is based on full trust in politics on both sides. We are not doing anything that would contradict our interests, and we are doing a lot that meets the interests of both the Chinese people and the peoples of the Russian Federation.

I have already spoken about the economy: according to various estimates, it is 220-230 billion dollars, according to Chinese statistics, up to 240 billion dollars, if we speak in dollar terms, the turnover is very good. Over the past year, despite such a good, large base, growth continues, it is moderate, in my opinion, there will be 3 percent growth, but there is also growth. The first part.

The second is investment activity. We have almost 600 projects for joint investment in the amount of $ 200 billion. What does this mean? This means that the future is secure.

Finally, in my opinion, the humanitarian part is a very important component. We constantly hold cross-years: the Year of Culture, the Year of Youth Exchanges, and both. This is all very important for specific people. This is the basis for developing economic ties and political interaction.

The most important part is regional cooperation. Regional leaders communicate with each other: maotai is present there, and vodka, of course. But everything is there in moderation, as far as I understand. And this personal chemistry is important, and there are exchanges between students, between higher educational institutions, and so on.

Now the Great Patriotic War.

The Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China are the most affected countries, which achieved their victory during the Second World War as a result of the heaviest losses. First we said 20, then 25, now some historians say 27 million dead. In China, even more. They don't talk much about it at all, but in China there are more, there are more than 30 million.

And what the Japanese militarists did on Chinese soil is a horror, just a terrible test. The Chinese people have gone through these trials. We were together then, and now we are together, and this is the most important factor, I keep saying this, of stability in world affairs.

Such an instrument of stability was originally, and was created for this purpose, such an instrument as the United Nations: Russia, China, the founders of the Organization, members of the Security Council, permanent members of the Security Council.

We often and almost always coordinate our actions in the international arena, and this is a very serious element of international life. We will continue to do this. And my best regards to the leader of the People's Republic of China, a man I consider my friend, President Xi Jinping.

Dmitry Peskov: Friends, I still encourage you to ask one question very concisely. I see Kuban, please pass the microphone.

Maria Smirnova: Good afternoon! Krasnodar region, Kavkazsky district, newspaper "Lights of Kuban", Marina Smirnova.

I have a question of this nature.

The fact is that now there is a lot of talk about the migration problem, and ways to solve it are being considered. The Krasnodar Territory is large, friendly, multiethnic, and strong, but nevertheless there is a problem of migrants. We have strict restrictions: you can only work in the construction industry under patents. How do you feel about such restrictions? There are not enough workers in the regions. How does Russia get out of this state? Your vision of the problem.

Vladimir Putin: This is a very sensitive and sensitive issue. It is acute not only for us, but also much more acute for Europe. On the one hand, there are really not enough workers here. As I said, we have 2.3 percent unemployment. This means that it is almost nonexistent. Representatives of our business circles and ministries and departments say how much is missing in the construction sector, how much is missing in industry. There the bill goes to hundreds of thousands. This is a fact, there is no escaping it.

What's the way out? First. In order to reduce the number of migrant workers, it is necessary to increase labor productivity, introduce and use technologies that do not require a large number of unskilled workers, and thus focus the final result on high-tech areas of activity, and it will not be necessary to attract an appropriate number of migrants for unskilled labor. First.

Second. If this is unavoidable, we need to work together with our partners in some countries, first of all, we are talking about the Central Asian countries, to prepare people for this. That is, to develop a network of Russian schools there, to study the Russian language, to introduce people who are going to come to work with us, with traditions, with culture, with the requirements of Russian law, and, of course, to tighten the requirements for those who are located on our territory—the requirements for them to respect people in the environment where they appear and live. And this, of course, is a matter for law enforcement agencies. In other words, there are two components here: economic and law enforcement, and these two components should be combined in one place.

There were a lot of discussions about whether we should create a separate agency (we once had one) or leave it within the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

I believe that today we need to strengthen this component, this work, within the framework of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. There we need to create a separate powerful division, a separate center: either within the Ministry of Internal Affairs, or at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, where we need to delegate representatives from economic departments so that everything is solved in one complex, but in close cooperation with other ministries, departments, and regions, of course.

There is a large amount of regulation—it exists and should remain at the regional level, and all this should be managed from one center, and then, as it grows up, as it gets the necessary competencies, it may be possible to create a separate agency in the future. But in such a way that there is both a law enforcement component and an economic one.

Some steps in this direction have already been taken, and the State Duma adopted a law stating that there is a right not to accept migrant children who do not speak Russian to schools. In general, this is understandable. How can a child be taught at school if they don't speak the language? It is necessary to study Russian with him separately. Who will pay for this?

We need to ensure that people who come here are not discriminated against, that they are guaranteed their rights in the field of health care and social security, but that this does not put an additional burden on the local population and that people do not feel uncomfortable.

Lots of questions. And of course, the Government should pay more attention to this. And how to develop it? I just said: first, within the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and then, perhaps, if the situation is such that it needs to be done, create a separate agency where representatives of both law enforcement agencies and economic departments would work.

Dmitry Kulko: Mr President, we have been specifically monitoring issues related to migration. This topic is really very acute and complex.

A significant part of these questions came from those who come and do not always come for work. These are often our people who know the Russian language, who want to return to their homeland, get a Russian passport, and become a full citizen of the Russian Federation. Such appeals were received from different countries: from the CIS countries, from Ukraine, as you said today, there are also many of our people there.

We also received similar questions from Germany. For example, our compatriot Lev Ivanovich Zabel, who left for Germany in '90, came to us and returned in 2006. Now he lives in the city of Tarusa, says that having a residence permit, he has not been able to obtain citizenship for many years. The answer is always the same: You are not supposed to, there is no such law. Quote: Only Putin can give you citizenship.

And here's a small detail. After he told the officials that he had written a letter to Putin, the conversation changed, they said what documents to bring. And it seems to have gone well, but I would like to bring it to its logical end.

Vladimir Putin: Look, citizenship is actually granted by presidential decrees. But this is a purely formal act that should be prepared locally, prepared by the relevant departments, commissions, and so on.

You have just raised issues called "working with compatriots", that is, with people who feel that they are part of Russia. They speak Russian, they consider themselves part of our culture, part of the Russian world, and they are usually highly qualified specialists. And we are interested in attracting highly qualified specialists to Russia, so that they can work and live here. We seem to have a whole program even created for this. Well, apparently, not everything is still working efficiently. Of course, we need to improve these mechanisms.

You mentioned the Ukrainians. It seems to me that Ukrainians already live in Russia, if not as many as in Ukraine, and maybe even more. I am not joking, it is quite possible, I mean those people who live in the new territories, in the Crimea and those who have moved to us–-these are millions of people. In general, we have about the same number of Ukrainians living in Ukraine now. By the way, we welcome you, please. These people are our culture, they are part of our people, in fact.

As I said, these mechanisms certainly need to be improved. We are interested in attracting highly qualified workers to the country. Including those, by the way, who simply are-–not "just", this is not a simple thing, but nevertheless--are carriers of our traditional values. This is difficult to determine. In order to do this effectively, you need to work on it. We will certainly continue to do this.

And specifically, according to your example, then give me the data for this person. We will definitely help him.

Dmitry Kulko: Thank you.

A. Suvorov: At the very beginning of the program, we told you that we still have artificial intelligence with us. GigaChat helped us choose popular topics based on search queries.

Among the top queries, of course, are housing and mortgage issues. At the very beginning of the program, you also said that we will apply more than once. If you look at our monitors now, we can see what comes first. However, the number of requests is also significant.

Let's now display a video question from a young family from Krasnodar.

Question: Mr President, we have not been able to take out a family mortgage for three months. All the time, banks run out of limits, then they increase the initial payment from 20 to 50 percent.

Please tell me how things will be in general with the family mortgage, because now it is very difficult to get it. Also, in addition to family mortgages, it is almost impossible to get both rural and IT mortgages. That is, banks are constantly running out of limits, plus they don't want to approve it.

Remark: They change programs constantly, every day, when submitting them.

Remark: Banks have recently introduced the so-called "Combo Mortgage" program, when they add up their interest, and the interest rate increases from six to 13 percent. That is, under the family banks simply do not want to issue a mortgage.

Question: What should we do?

Vladimir Putin: Thank you for this question and for drawing attention to it. This is an outrage, first of all, because there should be no limits, and we have already discussed this issue with the Government. I was promised, and I will check this promise to see if it is being fulfilled, that there will be no limits.

Because in the end, all this is connected with subsidies from the state. For banks, it should only be a pleasure to receive six percent from those who use a family mortgage loan, and the difference between the bank rate and these six percent should be reimbursed by the state. And there should be no limits imposed by the state.

This difference settles in the banks, by the way, for them it is an income, and quite a lot. Therefore, if they refuse, it means that the Government does not send this subsidy to the bank on time, probably. I will check, I promise you, I will definitely check. But we have agreed that there will be no limits. This is the first one.

Second, this applies to family mortgages at three percent and also applies to rural mortgages. Family mortgage at six percent, rural mortgage at three percent. This is a very important tool in housing construction. Why? Because out of the total amount of housing built last year, which is 110 million square meters–-a record since the Soviet Union, nothing like this has ever happened before-–50 percent of residential housing was built, mainly in rural areas. Moreover, such mortgages are taken by people under 40 or slightly older, who move to rural areas, live, take out mortgages, and build families. This mortgage should also not have any limits. This is several tens of billions for the budget–-absolutely uncritical, it needs to be preserved.

The same applies to IT mortgages. How long do we have it? Six percent or five. In any case, this is a preferential mortgage, not so many people. Just recently, we discussed this, and someone suggested covering it up-–there is no big point in saving budget funds.

The family one definitely remains, the agricultural one definitely remains. I ask the Government to provide the necessary subsidies. We'll put things in order here.

A. Suvorova: So are the Far Eastern and new regions.

Vladimir Putin: The Far East remains two percent, the Arctic, two percent, and the new regions two percent.

Dmitry Kulko: Mr President, I would like to move on to a problem that, unfortunately, remains acute from year to year – the topic of telephone fraudsters.

We warn people on TV every day.

Vladimir Putin: Excuse me, by the way, 110 million square meters were built last year. This year, a little less will be built-–about 105 million, but this is also a very good indicator.

Dmitry Kulko: Phone scammers. How urgent this problem is can be understood at least by the figure: 250 billion rubles--so much fraudsters have stolen from Russians this year. These are the calculations of Sberbank.

Malefactors call and say all sorts of things: they introduce themselves to the Central Bank, the FSB, they say that deposits will be frozen in all banks, they demand to transfer money to other accounts, and even take loans. Elena Ilinichna Markelova from Kazan found herself in a similar situation. I suggest you watch her video question now.

Elena Markelova: Hello, Mr President!

My name is Elena Markelova, I am from the city of Kazan, 63 years old, retired.

I recently became a victim of scammers. My personal account in Gosuslugi was hacked, and as a result of their actions, I owe two banks one million 900 thousand rubles.

My appeal is a cry of the soul. How do the banks that I am a client of and receive a pension of 18,770 rubles approve such loans, without requesting any documents about my income, without requesting any contacts of acquaintances who could vouch for me, and such large amounts of money in a monthly payment that exceeds my monthly income?

Due to the fact that there are now a large number of pensioners deceived by fraudsters, isn't it time to take more serious measures and oblige banks to more carefully monitor the actions of their employees and also carefully check applications, especially from the elderly?

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Yes, you're right. What's your name?"

Dmitry Kulko: Elena Markelova.

Vladimir Putin: Elena Ilyinichna, you are absolutely right.

There are few comments here. Indeed, our banks have learned how to quickly issue loans, they issue them just instantly, as they say, but they are required to check their solvency. There is even a certain rule according to which if more than 50 percent of a citizen's income goes to servicing a loan, then issuing such loans becomes more expensive for the bank, and the burden on capital for the bank increases. There is a Central Bank rule. But what is happening now, of course, is very alarming, because the volume of this scam is off the scale.

Just recently, German Oskarovich Gref reported to me at the Sber event. He said that throughout the banking system, we have from the accounts of citizens only from the territory of Ukraine, where fraudulent activities have been elevated to the rank of state policy, where specialists work under the control of special services, whole centers for luring money from Russian citizens, only from this direction more than 250 billion rubles were lured.

This, of course, is taking on a very serious scale. This is roughly what Hitler's Germany did when it printed the money of our allies during World War II, including Great Britain: the pound sterling was printed and distributed in order to undermine the British economy.

Approximately the same thing is now happening in Ukraine along the lines of this scam. Of course, we need to discipline this situation, we need to pay serious attention to it.

Loans, say, up to 50 thousand rubles, let them be issued, as they say, online, immediately. And from 50 to 200 thousand rubles, of course, people should be given at least a few hours to check something further and make a final decision. And 200 thousand or more [$2000]–-it definitely needs to be stretched out for at least a few days.

I know that these issues are being discussed both in the State Duma and in the Central Bank, where they will improve these decisions related to the capital burden on those banks that provide such unsecured loans. I hope that all this will lead to a legal result.

There is another problem here, which both the Central Bank Governor and the Interior Ministry reported to me. Cards are opened for people who do not seem to take part in this fraudulent scheme, but then, when money is lured from citizens, they are first transferred to intermediary cards, so-called, and then the scammers rip off the money of their victims from there.

And those who open these cards seem to have nothing to do with it, they do not take part in this. But there is a proposal to strengthen not only the control, but also the responsibility of these people who are actually complicit in these crimes, participate in these fraudulent schemes. Formally, they don't seem to do anything, but they understand why the card is opened in their name.

There is also a proposal to determine criminal liability for such activities. I'm not saying that this is a solution, but we definitely need to think in this direction.

Anna Suvorova: Do you have any friends who may have suffered from phone fraud themselves?

Vladimir Putin: I don't have any such acquaintances, but there are people who are definitely my friends, who told me that they were being called, they were called.

A. Suvorova: And, apparently, they will call, apparently.

Vladimir Putin: They may call, but as soon as they hear an unfamiliar voice and some suggestions that are ultimately related to some actions, they immediately hang up.

I highly recommend that all citizens of the country do exactly the same.

Dmitry Kulko: Mr President, such unfamiliar voices often call from call centers located on the territory of Ukraine. It is noted that after the strikes on the Ukrainian energy sector, the number of calls from phone scammers is decreasing. Probably, in these call centers, the light simply disappears.

Vladimir Putin: There is not enough electricity.

Dmitry Kulko: Maybe we can add these call centers to the list of priority goals.

Vladimir Putin: No. The list of priority targets includes military and military-industrial facilities. There may be decision-making centers, but we will not spend ammunition on these centers-–there is no need. It is necessary to make appropriate decisions within Russia in the appropriate instances: in the Central Bank and the Government of the Russian Federation, in the internal affairs bodies.

Anna Suvorova: Dima, Dmitry Sergeyevich doesn't look kindly on us.

Dmitry Peskov: Let's go back to the hall a little bit.

They mentioned Ukraine. I see the inscription "Other Ukraine".

G. Merkulova: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

I am Galina Merkulova, Deputy head of media resources of the international public movement "Other Ukraine", which represents the interests of millions of Ukrainian citizens both in Ukraine, which is unfortunately still controlled by the Kiev regime, and in Russia, Europe, and the world, where 55 of our organizations are open.

The public movement "Other Ukraine" believes that the only way to save Ukrainians from the criminal illegitimate Zelensky regime, which usurped the executive, legislative and judicial authorities, is the reunification of the Ukrainian and Russian peoples.

And here is our question: under what conditions are you ready to start negotiations with Kiev? If not with Zelensky, then with whom?

And one more important aspect. In Ukraine, it is not just attacks on the Russian Orthodox Church, but it is practically exiled. How do you feel about this fact and do you think that the position of the Russian Orthodox Church has been undermined?

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Yes. First of all, I have already mentioned the illegitimacy of the regime. I understand that the leader, the ideological inspirer of this movement, organization… Is this the Other Ukraine organization?

G. Merkulova: Movement.

Vladimir Putin: Yes, this is probably Viktor Medvedchuk?

I don't see much of him, but I know he thinks so, too. What is the illegitimacy of the regime? I repeat once again, the Constitution of Ukraine does not indicate the possibility of extending the powers of the President even under martial law. There is only one body of power, and that is the representative body of power--the Council, that is, the Rada—whose powers can be extended without elections under martial law. This, I repeat, is Rada.

What is the problem for Ukraine? I understand that you are aware of this, because the state structure in Ukraine is such that a number of government bodies are formed by the president. These are the heads of oblasts, regions, and the leadership of all law enforcement agencies, and so on. But if the first person himself is illegitimate, then everything else also loses its legitimacy through the executive authorities and law enforcement agencies. And everything they do, following his orders, they know that they are complicit in this illegal activity. This is the first one.

Now the conditions for starting negotiations. We have no pre-conditions. We are ready to conduct a dialogue without preconditions. But on the basis of what we agreed on, I have already said this a hundred times, during the negotiation process in Istanbul at the end of 2022 and based on the realities that are developing on earth today.

Our theses were presented by the Russian Federation, including in my June speech to the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. It says it all. There's no point in repeating yourself.

If not with the head of the regime, then with whom? If he is illegitimate himself. You know, if someone goes to the polls, gets legitimacy, we will talk to anyone, including Zelensky.

Now, if Ukraine really wants to follow the path of a peaceful settlement, they are certainly in a position to do so. They can organize this process inside Ukraine as they want. We can simply sign only with those who are legitimate, and the Rada and the Chairman of the Rada are legitimate. He is completely under the head of the regime. This is a purely formal legal issue.

Inside, they can organize as they want. But if we reach the point of signing the document, we can only sign it with representatives of legitimate authorities, that's all.

A. Suvorov: There was also a question about the Russian Orthodox Church.

Vladimir Putin: You know, what is happening with the Russian Orthodox Church is a unique thing. After all, this is a gross, blatant violation of human rights, the rights of believers. The church is being torn to pieces in front of the whole world. It's like being shot. And everyone around the world prefers not to notice it.

I think that those who do this will still be rewarded. You said they break up. Yes, it does. Do you understand what this is all about? These people aren't even atheists. Atheists are also people who believe in something. They believe that there is no God, but this is their faith, their beliefs.

And these are not atheists. These are people without any faith at all, atheists. They are ethnic Jews, but who saw them in the synagogue? I don't think anyone saw them in the synagogue. They don't seem to be Orthodox either, because they don't go to churches either. They are certainly not adherents of Islam, because even in the mosque they are unlikely to appear.

These are people without a family, without a tribe. Nothing is dear to them, what is dear to us and the overwhelming majority of the Ukrainian people. They'll get away sometime and go to the beach instead of going to church. But it's their choice.

I think that someday they will remember this, and people in Ukraine, and the vast majority of Ukrainian residents are still related to Orthodoxy, will give them an assessment.