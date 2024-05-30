On 29 May 2024, Director of the Foreign Ministry's Department of Economic Cooperation Dmitry Birichevsky sat down with Rossiya Segodnya and was asked a series of questions related to the illegal sanctions regime targeting Russia. There’s been a large amount of activity at Russia’s MFA making selection of reports difficult. Hopefully, readers will find this informative:

Question: The EU plans to ban the transit of Russian LNG through European ports. How will this affect our supplies? Will Russia be forced to change routes in this case? Is Moscow discussing this issue with partners from other countries?

Birichevsky: At the moment, the share of Russian natural gas in the European market is about 15%, of which LNG accounts for significant volumes. At the end of 2023, the main European LNG buyers were Spain, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, and Greece. The ban on imports and transit, which is currently being discussed within the framework of the EU structures, will lead to another round of growth in prices for raw materials, including for European consumers, financial costs for European companies, create new risks to international energy security, and negatively affect the functioning of transport and logistics corridors. Once again, the restrictions imposed will hit directly at their initiators.

The realities are that the sanctions spiral will unwind further. Of course, domestic exporters will have to take into account a possible ban. At the same time, the effective actions of the Russian authorities and economic operators in the period 2022-2023 made it possible to reorient the main vector of supplies of domestic raw materials to new centers of global economic growth, including in Asia - India, China and others. This experience will help to continue to resist the new restrictions. Together with our partners, we regularly work to find mutually acceptable ways to continue cooperation, despite the obstacles created by the West.

Question: How much have the US sanctions imposed in early May against companies and vessels associated with the Arctic LNG-2 project affected the project? Earlier, Reuters reported that Novatek, one of the shareholders of the project, may reduce its scale due to sanctions. Is this true? Is there a possibility that Yamal, Sakhalin-1 and Sakhalin-2 may fall under similar US sanctions in the future? How can this affect Russia's plans to reach the production of 100 million tons of LNG by 2030?

A: Washington's illegitimate actions are aimed at undermining the operation of the Arctic LNG-2 and other LNG projects, including Yamal, Sakhalin-1 and Sakhalin-2. With this in mind, the protection and development of this fuel and energy sector are the most important areas in the framework of activities to strengthen the sovereignty of the Russian energy industry and further improve its efficiency. Given the growing global demand for LNG, the task set by President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to increase domestic LNG production to 100 million tonnes in the next decade must certainly be met.

Obviously, the sanctions will hit the closest allies of the United States. For example, natural gas is one of the priority topics of our cooperation with Japan in the current difficult geopolitical conditions. As far as we understand, Tokyo is interested in further supplies of Russian "blue fuel".

As for the impact of sanctions on the Arctic LNG-2 project, it would be recommended to contact Novatek directly for an answer to this question.

Question: If the EU imposes sanctions on Russian LNG supplies, what will happen to foreign shareholders in joint projects, for example, Yamal LNG – France's TotalEnergies and China's CNPC? Are possible options for working in such a scenario discussed with them? Are these companies going to maintain a stake in the projects?

A: We are cooperating with Yamal LNG's foreign partners in a bilateral format. It should be borne in mind that if restrictions are extended to this project, the situation for TotalEnergies and CNPC may develop differently. The French company Total is under the jurisdiction of an unfriendly state. We constantly hear politicised Russophobic statements by French President Emmanuel Macron about our country. At the same time, we hope that when making decisions, the French authorities will be guided by the principle of economic feasibility in order to prevent serious financial costs for their company and the loss of market share.

Relations with the Chinese side are at a high level. During President Vladimir Putin's state visit to China on May 16-17, the parties agreed to continue strengthening their strategic partnership in the energy sector, including developing cooperation in the field of LNG and assisting major joint projects. We are convinced that all possible difficulties will be overcome on a bilateral basis in accordance with the agreements reached.

We emphasise once again that Russia is open to depoliticised and mutually beneficial cooperation with all interested participants in international economic relations.

Question: The Italian authorities have reacted sharply to Moscow's decision to transfer the Russian subsidiary of Ariston Holding to the temporary management of Gazprom Household Systems. The Russian ambassador in Rome was summoned to the Italian Foreign Ministry, and Italian Foreign Minister A. Tajani promised that the government would protect local businesses. In this regard, is Moscow afraid that other Italian companies will completely leave the Russian market after this precedent? To what extent can the retaliatory measures promised by Rome be painful for Moscow?

A: This reaction on the part of the Italian authorities is puzzling, to say the least. It was the Western countries that provoked the current sharp aggravation of the geopolitical situation and a general crisis of confidence, including in the global economy. Blinded by a sense of their civilizational exceptionalism, European countries have openly played with sanctions tools, which, as many now understand, are a double-edged sword and over time have an increasingly negative impact on the national economies of the initiating countries and their competitive positions in the world market.

Russia, unlike Western countries, does not politicize commercial issues in principle and consistently and is ready to provide all necessary support to foreign companies that maintain their presence in the Russian market, provided that they comply with Russian legislation and fulfill their social obligations.

Our forced response measures are targeted and calibrated. The transfer of the Russian subsidiary of Ariston Holding to temporary management was carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation dated April 25, 2023 No 302, which formed the basis of our special economic measures in connection with the unfriendly actions of some foreign states and international organizations.

In this regard, it is indicative that a significant number of foreign companies remain committed to constructive and mutually beneficial cooperation with our country, guided by rational considerations and objective data on the real potential of the Russian economy.

Question: How likely is it that all the Western companies that have left will be nationalized in Russia? Is there any data on what percentage of foreign enterprises have already been transferred to temporary management by the Federal Agency for State Property Management and/or Russian companies?

Answer: It should be noted that we are talking about temporary management, not nationalization – the introduced measures do not imply a change in property rights. This is a confirmation of the exclusively responsible approach of the Russian side to foreign investment, including from unfriendly countries. The measures taken in accordance with the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation dated April 25, 2023 No 302 in relation to movable and immovable property, securities, shares in the authorized (share) capital of Russian legal entities and property rights affected only the assets of about 10 foreign companies. This number is not comparable with the number of foreign enterprises remaining to work in the Russian market. Economic operators are provided with all the necessary conditions for further commercial activities. The Russian side is invariably aimed at maintaining a constructive dialogue with foreign companies that continue to operate in Russia, regardless of their affiliation with the jurisdiction of unfriendly states.

As practice shows, the business community as a whole is much more responsible and objective in assessing the ongoing processes than the politicians of Western countries. Those who had previously left Russia did so under unprecedented pressure from their governments. At the same time, it is obvious that the vast majority of foreign companies are interested in the preservation and long-term development of their business in Russia.

Question: The head of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce announced the suspension of the system that allowed Russian companies to buy Italian goods for rubles. Is Moscow working on the creation of similar mechanisms with other European countries? Have you received such appeals? How realistic is it now?

A: According to the information we have, the leadership of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce has indeed been working on the possibility of creating a mechanism for banking operations between Russian and Italian companies. At the same time, the Italian authorities torpedoed this initiative, as a result of which work in this direction was curtailed.

We are not aware of the existence or attempts to create systems in other Western countries that would allow Russian companies to purchase goods for rubles. No appeals were received in this regard.

At the same time, it is indicative that it is European business that is interested in the existence of alternative mechanisms that allow financial servicing of foreign economic contracts with Russian operators. Unfortunately for local companies, the European authorities continue to "put spokes in the wheels" of any attempts to revive trade cooperation with our country and sacrifice their own economic priorities to the notorious "transatlantic solidarity", following the lead of the American sovereign.

Russia has been and remains a responsible and conscientious participant in the global economy, fully fulfilling its obligations and open to cooperation with all constructively minded partners. At the same time, the Anglo-Saxons and Europeans, striving to maintain their dominance in world affairs, have chosen the path of confrontation with our country, setting the insane goal of inflicting a "strategic defeat" on Russia. Washington and its satellites have actually unleashed hybrid aggression against Russia, introducing unprecedented restrictive measures in the areas of trade, logistics and finance. Now they are trying to come up with pseudo-legitimate reasons to steal our sovereign gold and foreign exchange reserves.

In this regard, one cannot count on any prospects for establishing economic cooperation with Westerners at the state level. For our part, we are actively developing cooperation with friendly partners from Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, whose work is based on the principles of equality, mutual benefit and consideration for each other's interests. [My Emphasis]