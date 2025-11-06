Flower-laying ceremony at the monument to Kuzma Minin and Dmitry Pozharsky.

The Kremlin reminds us:

The traditional ceremony was attended by representatives of faiths, as well as members of the public and youth organizations, including members of the Movement of the First, representatives of the Youth Army and “Volunteers of Victory”, students of the “Warrior” center, wards of the Committee of Families of Soldiers of the Fatherland, the Defenders of the Fatherland Foundation, Associations of veterans of the special military operation, activists of the Search Movement of Russia and the All-Russian People’s Front. The President had a brief conversation with members of youth organizations. Day National Unity, celebrated in Russia on November 4, was established in memory of the liberation of Moscow from foreign interventionists in 1612 by the people’s militia led by Kuzma Minin and Dmitry Pozharsky.

The photos show eleven “representatives of faith” far more than the usual three. Most of those representatives were presented with state decorations and presidential prizes for their contributions to strengthening the unity of the Russian nation and are identified in this series of photos. Russia has traveled a very long road to arrive at a peaceful plurality with its diversity of faiths, which represent the maturing evolution of human morality. Having peace within this very important area of social relations will greatly benefit Russia and Russians as its turn to the East and South deepens. A few words from Putin’s address at the awards ceremony will cap this introductory theme:

I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of National Unity Day. This holiday was established in memory of the feat of our people, who stood up for the defense more than four centuries ago independence of the Motherland. It is his great unity, responsibility and duty before the Fatherland made it possible to strengthen the foundations of the state, to defend the sacred the right to hold on to one’s own roots and moral supports. And today, while maintaining these traditions, we defend sovereignty and honor through peaceful, creative and military labor and the dignity of our native Russia. Loyalty to our unity on the basis of common spiritual values, supports the World Russian People’s Cathedral.

Russia has become a successful melting pot of its very diverse peoples, which was always part of what could be called the Russian Dream that’s several hundred years old. Much has occurred to alter what was presumed to be Russia’s Dream of becoming accepted as part of European Civilization, which is something IMO that doesn’t exist; rather, there are numerous national civilizations within the area known as Europe and Russia for all its wanting to become one just isn’t because Russia’s reality is that it’s an Eurasian Civilization. That identity isn’t new; Dostoyevsky said as much 140 years ago. British geopolitics and its goal of controlling the Heartland rested on preventing a union between Russia and Germany, a goal adopted by the Outlaw US Empire with the advent of Russia’s Revolution. “The National Identity of Russia in the 21st Century” published in 2017 provides a listing of its attributes as compiled by author Yuri Kofner, and where he states that “Russia is Eurasia.” There are a number of listings presented that have been adopted by Putin and frequently used in his rhetoric that have also been assimilated by Russian mainstream media. IMO, for an entity’s dream to have validity, it must have an identity that contributes to the dream’s creation.

On Leap Day of 2024, President Putin addressed the Federal Assembly prior to the 2024 election whose central topic was immediately stated:

Each Message to the Federal Assembly is primarily a look into the future. And today we will talk not only about our immediate plans, but also about strategic tasks, about those issues that I consider fundamentally important for the confident, long-term development of the country.

Such a program of actions and concrete measures was largely formed during trips to the regions, direct conversations with workers, engineers of civil and defense factories, doctors, teachers, scientists, volunteers, entrepreneurs, large families, our heroes-front-line soldiers, volunteers, soldiers and officers of the Russian Armed Forces. Of course, we understand that such events are being prepared. Nevertheless, the real needs of people certainly break through in these conversations. Many ideas were also put forward at major public and expert forums. The proposals of citizens, their aspirations and hopes have become the basis, the core of those projects and initiatives that will be heard today. I hope that their public discussion will certainly continue, because we will be able to implement all our plans only together. The tasks are big. We have already proved that we are capable of solving the most complex tasks, responding to any, the most complex challenges. For example, we repelled the aggression of international terrorism, preserved the unity of the country, and did not allow it to be torn apart in due time. We supported our brothers and sisters, their will to be with Russia, and this year marks the tenth anniversary of the legendary “Russian spring”. But even now, the energy, sincerity, courage of its heroes – Crimeans, residents of Sevastopol, residents of the rebellious Donbass, their love for the Motherland, which they carried through generations, certainly cause pride. All this inspires, strengthens the confidence that we will overcome everything, together we can do everything.

After this preamble, Putin went on to describe his vision for Russia’s future development through the end of what would be his final term in office in 2030 and beyond. As he said, “the tasks are big.” And also note that he formulated his vision after having conversed with Russians of all types in all regions. Many of those conversations are in the Gym’s archive and took place over the last half of 2023. Subsequent discussion with the government and Russia’s people along with the 2024 election results: 77.49% of the electorate turned out and 88.48% voted for Putin. IMO, that equals a mandate for his and Russia’s vision for the future. And Putin’s speech wasn’t just a few items here and there. NO! He talked for two hours about Russia’s future vision—it’s dream requiring ongoing development while solving the very pesky demographic problem. It’s very difficult in an address of this length and scope to pick what represents a synopsis of the whole aside from what’s cited above. Here are two:

[To avoid the debilitating arms race of the 1980s when 13% of GDP was spent] Therefore, our task is to develop the military-industrial complex in such a way as to increase the scientific, technological and industrial potential of the country. It is necessary to allocate resources as efficiently as possible and build an effective economy of the Armed Forces, to achieve the maximum for every ruble of defense spending. It is important for us to increase the pace in solving social, demographic, infrastructural and other tasks and at the same time reach a qualitatively new level of equipment for the army and navy…. Supporting families with children is our fundamental moral choice. A large family with many children should become the norm, the philosophy of society’s life, the reference point of the entire state strategy. (Applause.) I join in your applause. [Emphasis reapplied]

State Security and Family Security are two sides of the same coin and together are “the refence point of the entire state strategy.” The future dream is for both to be attained and continued in perpetuity: A Strong People make a Strong State, and a Strong State is needed to make a Strong People. IMO, that’s the proper way to explain how peace through strength can be attained for the future.

Strong people are awarded by Russia on a consistent basis as the year flows, and on Unity Day awards are presented that in some ways validate the dreams of awardees. Many words were said by them after getting their award from President Putin; but for this report, we’ll only read his speech because it relates to the Russian Dream:

V. Putin: Good afternoon, dear friends! I cordially congratulate you on National Unity Day. This holiday was established in memory of the feat of our people, who more than four centuries ago stood up to defend their homeland’s independence. It was their great unity, responsibility, and duty to their country that allowed them to strengthen the foundations of their state and defend their sacred right to uphold their own roots and moral principles. Today, by preserving these traditions, we use peaceful, creative, and military efforts to protect the sovereignty, honor, and dignity of our native Russia. The World Russian People’s Cathedral supports our unity based on shared spiritual values. The head of this authoritative public association, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, tirelessly promotes the ideas of dialogue and cooperation among all constructive forces in Russia and Russian communities in neighboring and distant countries. I cordially thank His Holiness for his great contribution to strengthening the unity of the Russian nation, and I congratulate him on receiving this prestigious award. Today, we are honoring the recipients of awards that have been presented in the past few years. This is a team of authors: Natalia Sergeevna Virtuozova, Pavel Valentinovich Doroshenko, and Alexey Vyacheslavovich Zharich. Thanks in large part to them, the unique project of scale and significance – the international exhibition “Russia” – was brought to life. It became a real event for millions of people, showing a huge palette of talents and achievements of our country. The development of ethnocultural diversity is the basis for mutual respect and harmony among the peoples of Russia. The international educational event “Great Ethnographic Dictation” increases interest in the history, geography, and traditions of the regions of our vast country. This year, the creators of the event, Anna Vadimovna Gabdullina and Pavel Anatolyevich Orlov, were awarded for their contribution to strengthening the unity of the Russian nation. This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the Council for Interaction with Religious Associations under the President of Russia. It includes the most authoritative religious figures in the country, who are engaged in enormous creative work. Many of them will also receive well-deserved state awards today. Dear colleagues! Russia has many loyal friends. Today, on National Unity Day, we are joined by prominent representatives of the intellectual, creative, and business communities from various countries. The protection and promotion of Russian culture are important areas of effort for the Italian scholar, publicist, and public figure Elisio Bertolasi. Mr. Virasinhe, Chairman of the Russian Geographical Society in Sri Lanka, has made a significant contribution to strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties with Russia. The Honorary Consul General of our country, Amin Safiya, is promoting the deepening of friendship and cooperation between Russia and Israel. For many years, the renowned pianist and conductor Justus Franz has been actively promoting the rapprochement and mutual enrichment of the cultures of Russia and the Federal Republic of Germany. The leader of Vietnam’s largest agricultural holding, Mrs. Thải Hý Ngọc, is implementing promising agricultural projects in Russia. These initiatives contribute to ensuring food security and deepening strategic cooperation between our countries. We are grateful to everyone who sees Russia as a reliable partner, and we are always open to new mutually beneficial contacts, the development of multifaceted ties, and the mutual enrichment of cultures. Dear friends! The value of our unity is undeniable. We know how to stand together to solve common problems, face global challenges and threats, and celebrate victories, achievements, and successes. Once again, I sincerely congratulate you on National Unity Day, the awarding of the Russian President’s Prize, and the presentation of high state awards. Let me once again wish you all the best from the bottom of my heart. Thank you. [My Emphasis]

IMO, one of Putin’s dreams early on in his presidency was for Russia to become truly unified, which is why he established the Council for Interaction with Religious Associations so they could work with people to integrate Russian unity into their faith so that no conflict could arise between your faith and being Russian, which is one foundation for a strong people. And 30 years ago, that foundation was weak.

Back in May of 2025, the Russian journal Polis which stands for political studies published an essay entitled The Russian Idea-Dream of the XXI Century, which never made it into the mainstream at the time and seems to only be available in its print version, the online entry only providing what is here. Fortunately, Россия в глобальной политике (Russia in Global Affairs), on 30 October 2025 published Pavel Malyutin & Sergey Karaganov’s essay—their credentials can be read at the paper’s header here. I should note that RT also published its edited version that’s much shorter and has a completely different title, “The West has lost its soul – Russia intends to keep its own,” which is rather different from, “The Russian Idea-Dream of the XXI Century.” Those curious to see the differences are free to do so. “Idea-Dream” follows, while RT’s item is linked. Within the original, five additional articles are linked that readers may also want to investigate, for example, “The Role of Siberia in the Creation of Russia: Cultural and Historical Aspects.” which links to a 61-page PDF report in Russian that Yandex translate can decipher. Endnotes follow the text making the read seem longer than it is. Bolded Italics are my emphasis; bolded text are the author’s asides:

The Russian Idea-Dream of the XXI Century

We have not fully defined our identity. In the Foreign Policy Concept, we have finally named the long obvious: we are a state-civilization[1]. However, a significant part of society cannot part with the long-standing retrograde desire to be Europeans. Meanwhile, since the time of Alexander Nevsky, the founder of Russian strategic culture, it has become clear that making an unequivocal civilizational choice in favor of the West is dangerous and disastrous for us.

In these conditions, it should be repeated that our roots are in the Northeast, and the present and future are in the vast Eurasia-Pacific space, in a multipolar world.

We ourselves are an original multicultural and multiethnic nation, a civilization of civilizations. This is what has ensured the historical continuity of our state, regardless of the system, name and global perturbations, and is a powerful source of inspiration for continuing qualitative progress. But this requires a plan, a big idea.

The search and popularization of this idea, its synthesis[3] from the rich intellectual, philosophical and cultural heritage of compatriots, as well as many ideas expressed later, including by one of the members of the authors’ team, is the main goal of this article. To achieve it, several tasks were identified. Among them is a brief historical review of the experience of symbiotic cohabitation of ethnic groups in the vast space occupied by Russia today, a search for points of cultural contact between the indigenous peoples inhabiting the territory of Russia, a retrospective of the ideological concepts of the Russian state at different stages of its historical evolution, as well as a discussion of the introduction of the current version of the ideological concept into modern Russian society. The study is based on an expanded set of research methods. The achievement of rich, cause-and-effect content of the text is served by reliance on the historical-genetic and problem-chronological methods. To perform specific tasks, the authors use qualitative methods of cross-temporal, cross-cultural and (to a lesser extent) cross-country comparison, as well as the method of professional discussion within the framework of situational analysis[4]. The latter method made it possible to obtain a collation of ideas that enriched the presented text, as well as formed the basis of the draft ideological platform, submitted to the field of public discussion by the authors and members of the above-mentioned SVOP project. The idea of Russia, the dream of Russia, cannot be Western, especially if we mean today’s Europe with its decaying comprador elite and the United States with its latest posthuman moral and ideological postulates (which, incidentally, part of the elite and society that followed Trump is trying to move away from). Such an idea and such a dream should not be anti-Western, because this would mean continuing the movement in the Western paradigm, but with a minus sign. They must be developed independently. If a country does not have its own ideological core, the space of its ideas and spirit is freed up for others.

The reason for the absence of an ideological core in society and the state, which causes the greatest bewilderment, is the unpreparedness of a part of the intellectual class, which is afraid or unwilling to depart from the usual “truths”, liberal or communist.

It is masked by statements that the national idea should be born from below, from society. And yet, the ideas that moved peoples and countries are generated by sovereigns, leaders, and elites. Other reasons include the unwillingness to abandon the illusions of the past 1980s and 1990s with reference to the prohibition of ideology by Article 13 of the Constitution. The authors do not call for the mandatory repeal of this article, although it is used as an indulgence for the fear and indecision described above. It can be easily “circumvented” if we are talking not about the state ideology, but about the “living dream of Russia”, and its summary can become the “Code of Russians”. To believe in a dream, to follow it, to strive to create a country and a world in which one would like to live, is much more effective than to pass exams on scientific communism without believing in it. The wording “idea-dream” is quite vague and allows us to recommend following the Code of the Russian at least those who want to join the ruling class and move the country forward to follow the Code of the Russian. There is another reason for the previously open, now hidden resistance of a certain part of the ruling elite to the advancement and promotion of the idea-dream of Russia. The country’s leadership is still dominated by technocratic economists and “political technologists.” They are useful for current management, they do a lot of necessary things, but they cannot lead the country and the people to new horizons, to ensure the deep, ideological unity of the people and the government in the difficult fateful struggle that the country and the world have entered. The breeding ground of this or that ideology, its orientation, its emotional basis are nurtured (or, as artists would say, primed) by art. First there is a mood, a gravitation, a desire, and only then come formulations that (we must be aware of this) are much less important in real affairs than sincere feelings. We still do not have a more or less clearly spelled out cultural policy. True, what is gratifying, its sprouts break through from below from military everyday life, from everyday heroism. One of the main reasons for hesitation about whether or not we need an ideology is the underdefinition of our political system. Having embraced the intellectual and political paradigm that came from the West from the ruins of the communist superpower project, we have long believed that we should be a democratic republic, with its traditional connotations that apply in the Western world. At the same time, we have forgotten that democracy can exist only in a favorable external environment, in the absence of external challenges and powerful rivals[5]. In addition, contrary to popular belief, it does not ensure real democracy. Democracy was imposed on us, China, and others precisely because they wanted to buy up the political class, and through it weaken the country, subordinating it to the now international, albeit led from the United States, oligarchy. Only the United States in the coming super-turbulent world can remain a democracy in the Western sense of the word, born as an aristocratic republic directly ruled by the then oligarchy and Freemasons[6]. There is no one to buy the deep state of America, except for the same deep state, and no matter how complex and contradictory the processes of buying and selling turn out to be, they still take place only within the country. Democratic government is in the national character of Americans, and if it loses it, this country will most likely simply not survive. In addition, the United States is a state separated by oceans from its main rivals and competitors. [Note that the authors are doing what they said shouldn’t be done—using the West as a foil to create Russianness.]

Why should the idea-dream of Russia be put forward?

This does not mean a complete denial of the importance of democratic mechanisms for Russia. A society devoid of feedback channels cannot exist. But the fact is that in today’s so-called Western democracies, feedback has just ceased to work, only the illusion of its functioning remains[7]. We must ensure that it really works in our society, preventing the breaking of the connecting threads between society and the authorities. But such a work can only be ensured with a fair share of authoritarianism in the management of the country, which maintains the oligarchy that inevitably develops under capitalism. Russia, if it wants to exist as a gigantic sovereign state-civilization within its natural borders, cannot be a democracy in the Western sense of the term. This is history and fate. We can and must have strong democratic elements in the system of government, especially at the grassroots, municipal, regional, “zemstvo” level – where democracy is direct, and where it is clearly lacking. It is there that responsible citizens of the country are born and raised. The spiritual and moral component of the foundation of the Russian state also requires comprehension. We have not yet proclaimed the protection of the human in man as our credo, the goal of national policy. We almost instinctively defend ourselves against attempts to undermine us and undermine our society. But even this resistance causes rage and is one of the important reasons for the war of annihilation that the West has unleashed against us. A defensive strategy in the medium term is not effective either on the battlefield or in the ideological struggle. It is necessary not only to defend ourselves, but to reinforce the defense of this idea with an active offensive–-through the promotion of normal human biological and social values—because they are understandable to the world majority and will definitely resonate among those people in the West who are fed up with the fact that they and their children are making a choice in favor of the unnatural. The offensive defense of humanity should become part of Russia’s living idea-dream for itself and for the world.

Russia, with its traditions of conciliarity and communality, generated by the need to survive in difficult climatic geopolitical conditions, cannot and should not succumb to the corrupting influence of modern civilization, the Western cult of individualism and excessive consumerism.

A full-fledged citizen of our country must serve society, his family, country, and state[8]. If he strives to serve only himself (which no one can take away his right to), he embarks on the path of self-isolation, cannot and should not count on public recognition. And the living idea-dream of Russia should lead directly to a new unity both within the country and in the world, where without joint work it is impossible to solve the problems facing humanity. Finally, about another, perhaps the most important and immanently inherent feature of us – universality (”openness” according to Dostoevsky). It is in demand for the future of an increasingly diverse and multicultural world, a world of reviving cultures and civilizations, the liberation of which from the “Western yoke” we have contributed to a large, if not the key extent. This quality is nurtured by our history of expansion through the integration of annexed peoples, intertwining with them in the closest ties of neighborhood, working together and following similar moral principles[9]. We are a grandiose example of the unity of cultures and civilizations to the whole world–-a unique Russian fusion of Asian spirituality and dreaminess and European rationalism through the heart. Unlike our Western neighbors, having entered the era of the cognitive mind, we have managed to preserve the potential of the “culture of the soul”, displaced by the progress of the epochs of the Modern and Contemporary times. This is markedly different from those who, cultivating only a rational desire to maximize profits, tried to bring the world to a single standard by force. Finally, history has forged another important component of our identity – the protection of sovereignty at any cost. This is a powerful source of attractiveness for the country and people for the world, which, after the era of colonialism and neocolonialism, which in recent decades has been called “liberal globalism”, has entered the phase of sovereignization, the revival of the national in its various manifestations.

The Western project of global liberal imperialism, a “world government” in alliance with international transnational corporations and NGOs has reached an impasse and has proved incapable of providing an adequate response to the challenges facing humanity, and, most often, on the contrary, exacerbating them. In this situation, the pendulum swung back.

The old system of globalist governance, resting on the dream of the very world government, for the creation of which the countries of the World Majority had to limit their foreign policy maneuverability, crumbled. Faced with the international consequences of the West’s hybrid war against Russia, non-Western societies see no other tool for solving global and national problems than the strengthening of the nation state and the development of international relations on the principles of equal sovereignty. And here Russia, with its unparalleled desire for independence and sovereignty, is in the “trend” of the coming decades. Statehood, Russia’s traditional bet on strengthening the state, elevates it to the level of one of the moral leaders of the future world. And this strategy should be presented to the world as an important component of our idea-dream. This component of the idea of Russia and the policy of respect and support for sovereignty and identity based on it is one of the reasons for the hatred that the liberal globalist elites feel for our country, who not without reason see it as a bastion of resistance to the model of peace that they have tried to impose on humanity. Let us recall that other reasons for this hatred are our resistance to the imposition of anti-human values. In Europe, these are anti-European values, if we consider that the main values of historical Europe were Christianity, humanism, and state nationalism. The current “Europe” is also contradicted by the statist position of the majority of Russian citizens, who are well aware that only the state can protect a person and a citizen in a dangerous world. However, it is likely that Russia’s future-oriented living idea-dream for itself and the world should include its future consolidation to combat common challenges on a more just and peaceful basis, excluding inequality and cultural leveling. But this is not a task for the coming years. Russia, with its global openness and emphasis on preserving the Man in man, is called upon to bring this future closer to its own and common benefit. Russians have not lost the sense of unity with nature, which has always been understood by them as an expanse, a will, a source of sustenance, requiring conservation and retribution. This unity must be preserved and developed. “We have not only preserved nature, we continue to protect and develop it and ourselves in unity with it, recognizing that nature can exist without man, but man cannot exist without nature”[12]. And the theory of the noosphere–-the active unity of man and nature–-was born in Russia (let us recall the theory of V.I. Vernadsky)[13]. Summing up, we note that perhaps the best expression of our man’s thought about nature was expressed by M.M. Prishvin: “To love nature means to love the Motherland.” Russia cannot and should not develop further without leading and inspiring big ideas, without a formulated understanding of its mission. At one time, through the efforts of our ancestors, the grandiose Trans-Siberian Railway was laid—a plan that was implemented under the slogan of workers, officers, and engineers who were exploring Siberia “meetings of the Sun”. It was replaced by large Soviet construction projects: first of all, again, the new development of Siberia, the Northern Sea Route[14]. There was a war with its slogan “Everything for the front, everything for Victory!” There was space exploration that fascinated millions. Then the ideas dried up, but we are finally starting to return to big projects that renew our country and society. The slogans for them are already ready: “Forward to the Great Ocean!”, “Forward to the side of sunrise” and, most importantly, “Forward to your origins, forward to yourself!” These slogans, and the great tasks that will be carried out under them, should serve not only our self-improvement, but, through it, firmly suppress the attempts of the West to force us to accept norms that are alien to us and the rules of the game in world politics that are disadvantageous to us and the world majority. We have no right to throw the Victory out of our hands, in the achievement of which slogans also play an important role. Victory is our hard-won and well-deserved chance for that very self-improvement, a restart of the passionarity of the people to the levels at which it was during the development of the vast Siberian spaces, during the Victory of 1945. To the west of us lies the once influential France, which now serves as a clear example of what happens when there is no national idea, and its place is taken by total decadence and permissiveness, generated by three great defeats in almost 150 years from 1812 to 1940. [What, not 1870 too, or is WW1 not seen as a defeat?] Closer to the East lies state formation, where the state ideology (albeit harmful and counterproductive) was introduced. The slogan of this ideology is “Ukraine is not Russia” or “anti-Russia”. This ideology is one of the reasons for the fierce resistance of the deceived on the other side of the front and an illustration, of course, of the negative effectiveness of the current state ideology.

What can be influenced by a dream idea?

As mentioned above, we consider it correct to speak not of a state ideology, but of a modern living idea-dream of Russia. And its short version, embodying the spirit of Russians—Russians, Tatars, Chechens, Buryats, Nenets, Tuvans, and other indigenous peoples of Russia–-is their “Code”. The goal is to set a course for the development of the best in a person: physical, intellectual, and absolutely important: spiritual, moral. It is necessary to root a person in oneself and in Russia, and for this—to carry out a state policy that requires from the citizen, but also encourages him, to take care not only of himself (self-improvement is important, but it instantly turns into hedonism if it is not inspired by concern for others) but also those next to you: family, community, society, country, state. At the same time, it is important to support and develop in our people their attraction to the spiritual, which triumphs over the material, the desire for more, beyond the horizon, for the amazing explosive energy of creation in the name of the Fatherland and higher goals. We want to recreate and develop the best in ourselves in order to move forward and win together–-in politics, technology, spirit, creating the most comfortable (spiritually and physically) country.

The main thing is that a Russian should strive to fulfill the destiny to be a Person aimed at the best and highest in himself. [As should all people.]

Unlike the Western thinkers and their successors, who raised man too high before the Creator, thereby legalizing the development of rationalism and have now become its prisoners, our scholars have chosen a different path. Relying on the wisdom of their Eastern co-religionists, they had much earlier deeply realized the unattainability of this path, on which the Fall itself serves as an obstacle[15]. Therefore, the only thing that remains for us is to direct our gaze, thoughts and, if you wish, prayers (if you believe) to heaven, to perfect ourselves through tireless spiritual work and creative work. An equally important and uncontested goal for Russia is the all-round strengthening of the Russian state. Only it, for historical reasons and geostrategic realities, can provide conditions for the development and survival of a citizen of Russia. This happened historically, when the geographical and political circumstances of the era of centralization of the Russian state determined the preservation of the population as its most important function, while concern for its provision was relegated to the second, but not the last plan. The struggle for a strong state is especially important in the current globalizing world amidst old and emerging global threats. Only a strong state, in cooperation with others, can protect against climate change, the emergence and spread of epidemics, famine, as yet unresolved, but inevitable powerful migration flows, and, finally, prevent a drawn-out slide into the Third and last world war for the current human civilization. And only such a state, based on a strong society and supported by it, can save a person from the corrupting influence of the negative trends of modern civilization, leading to the loss of many functions that make a person a Human. Finally, the strengthening of the state, including through the national idea, is necessary to counter the course of the liberal imperialist globalist elites, who seek to weaken it in order to seize and assert their dominance[16]. Their dream is a world government in alliance with multinational corporations and long-ago massively privatized international NGOs that would run “democratic” and therefore subservient to international oligarchies weak nation-states. These ideas formed the basis of the theory of globalization, which was laid down in the 1970s and 1980s[17]. The scheme, thank God, is now failing, but it is not abandoned, it is put forward again and again.

The relationship of our citizen with the state is similar to the relationship of a son with a strict father. The love of such a parent is not direct and tender, but harsh and, importantly, saving.

To some “children”-citizens, this may seem to be a violation of their rights and a restriction on the freedom of personal choice. However, the essence of fatherly love is not to forbid everything, but to reasonably allow, to show your child what is good and what is bad, to give edifying examples and to protect from danger at any cost. Just as a child needs paternal mentoring, citizens need moral and patriotic guidelines: if not mandatory, then recommendatory, if not general, then designed for a managerial reserve. But we must not forget about filial duty. The state (in the context of historical continuity), which brought us up, turned out to be defenseless in the face of negligent sons who could not resist the temptations of Western individualism and aggressive capitalism (therefore, a large part of the dogmas of Soviet education turned out to be wrong–-this should not be hidden). It is gratifying that the state is gradually recovering, but now, like a parent in years, it especially needs us. And our task is to help him so that the process of fatherly education and protection of citizens continues to be reproduced in new generations. The ideal structure of a political system is a strong leadership democracy. Naturally, this state should not be a devouring leviathan. It must serve the people, protect them, and for this, we repeat, strong democratic elements are needed, primarily at the local level. It must also be governed by a strong and patriotic meritocratic elite led by a powerful leader. A dream idea should also be a code of honor for the service elite. In our country, a lot is being done to create such a meritocratic elite. But in this work, especially in interaction with the younger generation, there is no or almost no absolutely necessary powerful ideological core[18]. This leads to the fact that young people themselves must find the answer to the question of why service to society and the Fatherland should be above all. As a result, such a landmark is still only in third place in importance among Russian youth[19]. To reiterate, ideology should not be perceived in the entrenched negative connotation of an anti-democratic attribute. The term “democracy” has a positive interpretation due to the long-term dominance of the West in the information and ideological sphere, while “ideology” and “authoritarianism” have a negative one. Hence, we are faced with the need to resolve what has become a contradiction due to the far-fetched need of the liberal globalists. We want to live in a free world, a free country and society, having moral guidelines, a living idea-dream. However, in the current situation, the state can ensure the maximum possible degree of our freedom at the moment only by resorting to a certain element of authoritarianism. The circumstances of the present and future world require us to become as effective as possible, but responsible to the people and to God, an autocracy, or leadership democracy. As always, we have to walk on the edge of this razor. For leadership democracy to be effective, in particular, it is necessary to preserve Russian freedom–-will, especially freedom of thought. Our “everything:” Pushkin[20], Lermontov, Tolstoy, Dostoevsky, Lomonosov, Pavlov, Kurchatov, Landau, Korolev often disagreed with and criticized the authorities. But they served the country, its culture, science. And this is the main criterion for compliance with the “Code of the Russian”. The conclusion is simple. Intellectual and spiritual freedom, a firm condition for the country’s prosperity, should be an integral part of Russia’s living idea-dream. To put it more down-to-earth: intellectuals must serve the Fatherland but also be supported by it. Russian history provides examples of such a combination. Once again, it’s time to end the harmful debate about who is a Russian. By ethnicity? At the place of birth? By religion or lack thereof? A Russian is a person who speaks Russian, is rooted or even seeks to take root in its culture, and knows the history of Russia. And, of course, it shares the basic ethical values of its multinational people. Russians, being the state-forming ethnic group in Russia, are Orthodox. Orthodoxy saved Russia in difficult times. But no less important for the Fatherland are other beliefs—Islam, Buddhism, Judaism. The main thing for all believers and even non-believers or those who do not confess their faith is the readiness to serve the lofty: the Motherland, family, develop culture and defend the Fatherland. And if there is such a readiness, you are a Russian, you are a Russian. Of course, a Russian by birth, a Russian, can consider himself a citizen of the world, this is his right as long as he pays taxes, does not harm his country and does not serve the interests of other states. Cultural openness, even cultural cosmopolitanism, universality are the strong features that make up many educated Russians. Their best embodiment is Pushkin. But those who are fighting Nazism, defending Russia, are in fact the best citizens of the world, its defenders and saviors.

There are many people who are Russians by blood, but who despise their country, do not like its culture, hate any of its authorities, except, of course, “their own”. This type of people was beautifully described by Dostoevsky. A brilliant type is Smerdyakov, many of the heroes of “Demons”. If they get to power, the country is in trouble.

There were many such people among the Bolshevik leaders of the first post-revolutionary years. When they slipped into power because of the war, tearing apart the old elites, the weak tsar, they caused enormous damage to the country, almost led it to its final collapse, deliberately killing its soul–-Orthodoxy and other religions. There were also many of their spiritual heirs among people who preached opposite political and economic views–-the “under-reformers” of the 1980s and 1990s, who, while destroying the disgusting communist system, almost brought down the country after it, destroying many of the achievements accumulated over the previous decades. More mildly than the Bolsheviks, without mass murders, but, alas, with mass mortality from seemingly natural causes provoked by stupid and evil reforms; they de facto either destroyed or expelled from the country a significant part of the accumulated meritocratic elite: engineers, scientists, military, managers, skilled workers. This damage is just beginning to be repaired. Conclusion

Russia is still fulfilling a special mission, opposing Western ambitions and providing the world with an alternative–-a multinational, multicultural community based on incorrectly called “conservative”, but in reality–-truly human values. Together with them, an important component of Russia’s idea-dream should be movement towards itself, towards the sources of our power as a great power–-towards Siberia, a new, second Eastern turn, the “Siberianization of Russia”. Moving towards the Urals and Siberia, we will go to the best in ourselves, at the same time, directing our gaze to Eurasia and the wider world, follow the trends of future peacebuilding, and invite others to follow us. The basis of this movement should be the values that are already largely present in the public consciousness of Russians. But they should be clearly formulated, presented as what we want to see ourselves and our country. Now, at a time of world change, a new spiritual awareness of oneself is especially needed. The discoveries of science, the achieved relative prosperity and new challenges require a lot from a person but also give him the opportunity to become a “Man with a capital letter”-–a Man of service, love, compassion, mercy and companionship. So, we are a northern Eurasian multi-ethnic people uniting Greater Eurasia and, perhaps, capable of uniting the whole world one day. We are open to everyone, but we respect and preserve our uniqueness, political and spiritual sovereignty. The main thing for us is intellectual and physical development in order to serve the good. We are for humanity, true humanism, for the preservation of Man in man, the divine principle in him. The goal of our common conciliar and state policy is to preserve and increase the multi-ethnic people of Russia and the best in them, international and, most importantly, domestic justice. We are open to all religions if they serve the high in a person and call for service to the family, the Motherland and the state. We are internationalists, racism is alien to us. We are for cultural and spiritual diversity and diversity. We are a nation of warriors and victors. A myrrh-bearing people and liberator from all those who tried to become a hegemon, encroaching on the freedom of others to choose their economic, cultural, political, religious, and spiritual path. We are for normal human values: for the love of women and men, the love of parents for children, for respect for the elderly, for compassion, for love for their land. We are a people who have not lost touch with our native nature. We will preserve and protect it. We are a nation of feminine and very strong women who have saved the Motherland more than once in difficult times, and we are a nation of strong and brave men who are ready to protect the weak. Our heroes are a warrior, a scientist, a doctor, an engineer, a teacher, a selfless official, a businessman-philanthropist, a peasant, and a worker, who create the prosperity of the country with their own hands and strive to protect it.

We stand for collectivism, we call it conciliarity. A person can succeed and be free only in the service of the common cause.

The state that we want to build is a leadership state, with a replaceable, confirmed choice of the people leader and a strong democracy, a zemstvo in the regions. Economically, we are building people’s capitalism, where property is inviolable, but demonstrative consumption is shameful, where the goal of business is to serve the well-being of all, to increase the power of the state, the new Russian ideology with its emphasis on the development of man in his service to the Motherland. Footnotes [1] The Concept of Foreign Policy of the Russian Federation (approved by the President of the Russian Federation V.V. Putin on March 31, 2023). General Provisions // MFA of Russia. 31.03.2023. Available at: https://www.mid.ru/ru/detail-material-page/1860586/ (accessed: 01.10.2025). [2] Gorsky A.A. 2004. Rus. From the Slavic settlement to the Muscovite Kingdom. Moscow: Languages of Slavic Culture. Pp. 215–216. [3] Tishkov V.A. 2013. The Russian People: History and the Meaning of National Self-Consciousness. Moscow: Nauka. Pp. 5–7. [4] In this regard, the authors thank the speakers at the session “Can We Only Believe? Russian Utopia-2043” of the XXXI Assembly of SVOP F.A. Lukyanov, V.M. Rybakov, S.N. Ivanov, A.D. Rogozin, A.K. Fedorov, A.B. Likhachev. They also express their gratitude to the speakers at the session: “And yet the measure of all things. A man in a mad raging world. Why man? Why a Russian? An institution of man?” XXXII Assembly to A.R. Bakhtiyarov, Father Kalinnik (V.N. Dmitriev), S.N. Ivanov, A.M. Ilnitsky, S.A. Smirnov, S.N. Korsakov, V.M. Rybakov. The authors also express their gratitude to the participants of the situation analysis conducted in November 2024 at the Faculty of World Economy and International Affairs of the Higher School of Economics. This event brought together a wider range of experts and thinkers. This text takes into account the discussions and inputs received during the discussion. The discussion was attended by A.R. Bakhtiyarov, A.A. Girinsky, A.A. Isarov, A.M. Ilnitsky, V.V. Letunovsky, V.M. Rybakov, D.V. Efremenko, D.S. Bartashev, Hieromonk Pafnuty (A.M. Gabidulin), Father Kalinnik (V.N. Dmitriev), S.A. Smirnov, S.I. Avakyants, S.N. Ivanov, T.V. Bordachev, F.A. Lukyanov. Special thanks to A.V. Seregin, Y.K. Shafranik for providing non-trivial ideas. A rich intellectual contribution was made by the participants of the session “Russia’s Idea-Dream: Towards the Image of the Future”, which was held as part of the All-Russian Scientific and Practical Conference “I Tobolsk Readings” in April 2025. Continuing the project, the team of authors will listen to the ideas voiced at the session “Russian Dream and Russian Dreamers” of the XXXIII SVOP Assembly. The authors are grateful to M.V. Remizov, F.A. Lukyanov, A.A. Girinsky, D.K. Mamiy, A.S. Larin, A.B. Likhacheva, L.M. Grigoriev and A.M. Ilnitsky for their valuable thoughts and constructive suggestions. [5] See: Acemoglu D., Robinson D.A. 2015. Economic Origins of Dictatorship and Democracy. Moscow: Publishing House of the Higher School of Economics. P. 96; Mearsheimer J.J. The Tragedy of Great Power Politics. New York: W. W. Norton & Company. 2015. P. 31–32. [6] Trofimenko G.A. USA: politics, war, ideology. Moscow, Mysl Publ., 1976. Pp. 19–20; Koktysh K.E., Sergeev V.M. 2025. The formation of the American deep state. –Policy. Political Studies. № 3. Pp. 76–95. [7] Wolin S.S. Managed Democracy and the Specter of Inverted Totalitarianism. Princeton: Princeton University Press, 2017. P. 47. [8] Kharichev A.D. Civilization “Russia” // Bloknot Grazhdanskogo prosveshcheniya. 2025. No. 7. Pp. 6–7. [9] Mikhailovich D.M., Volodikhin D.M. Moskovskoe tsarstvo [Moscow Kingdom]. Processes of colonization of the XV–XVII centuries. Moscow: Tsentrpoligraf, 2021. P. 125. [10] Sukina L.B. Pozdnyaya osen russkogo Srednevekov’ya [Late autumn of the Russian Middle Ages]. Essays on the cultural history of the Moscow state (XVI–XVII centuries). Moscow, St. Petersburg: Center for Humanitarian Initiatives, 2021. P. 114. [11] Verma R. The Russia-Ukraine War and the Global South’s Sovereignty Paradox // Contemporary Security Policy. 2024. Vol. 45. No. 4. P. 560–562. [12] Likhachev D.S. Pis’ma o dobrom [Letters about the good]. Moscow, St. Petersburg, Nauka Publ., LOGOS Publ., 2006. C. 122–128. [13] Vernadsky V. Zhizneopisanie [Life]. Selected works. Memoirs of contemporaries. Judgments of descendants. Moscow, Sovremennik Publ., 1993. 688 p. (In Russian) [14] Karaganov S.A., Kozylov I.S. Vostochny povorot 2.0, ili “Sibirizatsiya” Rossii [Eastern turn 2.0, or “Sibirization” of Russia]. 2025. T. 23. No. 1. Pp. 223–224. [15] Shcheglov A.P. Predstavleniya o prirodu zla v Drevnei Rusi [Ideas about the nature of evil in Ancient Russia]. St. Petersburg, Aleteya Publ., 2023. Pp. 465–469. [16] Crouch K. Postdemokratiya [Postdemocracy]. Moscow: Publishing House of the Higher School of Economics, 2010. Pp. 63–64. [17] Keohane R.O., Nye J.S. Power and Interdependence. L.: Pearson Education, 2011. P. 240–242. [18] Kapustin V.V. Role of the All-Russian Public Movement “Yunarmiya” in the Military-Patriotic Education of Youth. 2021. No. 5. Pp. 186–187. [19] Values of Youth. Top 3 Life Guidelines of Russian Youth: High Level of Well-Being, Quiet Life and the Opportunity to Benefit Your People // VTsIOM Novosti. 14.12.2022. URL: https://wciom.ru/analytical-reviews/analiticheskii-obzor/cennosti-molodezhi (accessed: 29.10.2025). [20] Shein L.G. Pushkin’s Political Weltanschauung. Canadian Slavonic Papers // Revue Canadienne des Slavistes. 1968. Vol. 10. No. 1. P. 76.

There’s much I refrained from emphasizing and interjected only a few objections. IMO, it’s useless to argue against their interpretation of the West. Indeed, a conversation with the authors would be far more productive. An essay from 11 July 2024 asking “What Kind of Ideology Does Russia Need?” explored this issue and I’m sure this project was stimulated by it. While working on this article, I discovered the core project from which this emerged. It shares the title and is a 46-page pdf in English having the following as its table of contents:

Why do we need Russia’s Idea-Dream, the Code of the Rosian? Why Has Russia’s Idea-Dream Been Absent Until Now? Components of the ‘Spirit of the Rosians’ and ‘Dream of Russia’ ideologies Goals of Russia’s Idea-Dream Outline of Russia’s Ideology-Dream, the Code of the Rosian

A few will be motivated to read further. IMO, main author Sergey A. Karaganov’s views dominate and those who have closely followed President Putin can see where he’s been engaged with promoting part of the “Dream-Idea.” IMO, Putin has certainly read the longer essay as have many other Russians. How much discussion it’s generated is unknown, but I’m sure it’s affected thinking, and not just by Russians.

*

*

*

