Lena Pillars

Yakutsk City

Mir Diamond Mine.

Sakha People

As you see above, the Sakha Republic is quite the place occupying an area almost as large as the European portion of Russia filled with stunning sights, excellent people, and many natural resource treasures. Gym readers will recall Putin’s visit here at the end of last year to talk development plans for the Far East and Siberia. On his way to the DPRK, Putin is stopping to make a follow-up visit to continue the development discussion and tour some of what’s been done already. Here’s one of several Kremlin readouts:

In addition, a working meeting between Vladimir Putin and the head of the republic A. Nikolaev is planned.

The President will meet with pupils and students of the Bosikov Higher School of Music, a leading university for the training of professional personnel in the field of musical art and culture in the Far East.

The head of state will pay significant attention to the issues of development of the Far East and, in particular, the implementation of the Zemsky Doctor programs, "Zemsky Teacher", "Muravyov-Amursky-2030". Communication with participants of these programs, as well as with cultural figures who have made a choice in favor of working in the Far East, is a separate point of the working trip.

As part of the trip, the President will get acquainted with the achievements and prospects for the development of the creative and IT industries Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

A second about the President’s visit to the Higher School of Music named after V.A. Bosikov (GSOM) in Yakutsk:

The Head of State listened to a concert performed by GSOM students and teachers, and then talked with them. The pupils asked what classical music Vladimir Putin listens to. The President was invited to the opening of a new school building in 2026 and asked to support the inclusion of the international musical performance competition "Symphony of Goodness" in the list of Olympiads and creative competitions of the Ministry of Education.

Nadezhda Zaikova, Rector of the Higher School of Music, told Vladimir Putin about the activities of the educational institution and presented a project for the construction of a new campus for 240 students with a library, a concert hall and residential houses for the boarding school. It will also house a studio sound recordings, sound library rooms, sports and children's playgrounds. On April 27, 2024, the ceremonial installation of the first pile of the second stage of the GSOM complex of buildings took place.

Founded in 1992, the Yakut Higher School of Music is one of the top 500 best universities in Russia. The institution implements programs of primary, secondary and higher vocational education in musicology, performing and musical-theatrical art. Students improve their skills in several ensembles, as well as in student and children's ensembles symphony, chamber and brass bands.

A third detailing Putin’s visit to the “Kvartal Labor”, where he visited the exhibition of the creative and IT industry, which is well detailed in the 13-minute video:

The President was also informed about the functioning of the of the advanced special economic zone "Patriotic", created to stimulate production in the Far East of various products for the needs of the NWO.

Vladimir Putin was shown various models of UAVs, FPV drones, unmanned aerial systems, as well as elements of uniforms, which are produced at enterprises in the Far Eastern Federal District.

Separately, the head of state was told about preparations in the Far East snipers and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operators for the NWO. Heroes Alexander Kolesov and Yaroslav Yakubov presented to the President a shooting the Sulun training ground in Yakutia with the ability to shoot at a distance of up to four Kilometers.

The President was also presented with a master plan for the Yakut agglomeration until 2030. Document developed on behalf of the head of state and following the results of the All-Russian competition, includes three dozen events, and more than half of the costs The region and private investors will take over their implementation.

In the exposition, which the head of state got acquainted with, Stands of several innovative projects are presented. In particular, this is the current AI-based Sciberia medical image analyzer, monitoring system aircraft engines "Horus", video game development studio iLii Games, animation studio "Tundra".

The working meeting Putin held with the head of the region Aisen Nikolaev was detailed and productive, and I’d usually provide the translated transcript except that there’s one other event Putin participated in that IMO is more important for our study of Russia, and that’s Putin’s meeting with young professionals working in the Far East.

The Kremlin gives this description of the meeting:

Vladimir Putin held a meeting in Yakutsk with participants of the programs "Zemsky Uchitel", "Zemsky Doktor", "Muravyov-Amursky-2030" and young specialists and cultural workers who have moved to the Far East.

Whoever arranges Putin’s schedule is to be commended for maximizing his time and helping him accomplish what he wants to attend to. I recall in my youth headlines about leaders going on “fact-finding” missions, but that term is seldom employed anymore except when it comes to Putin’s exploits. Let’s read on:

Vladimir Putin: Dear friends and colleagues,

I am very glad to see you all. As I understand it, people who have moved to the Far Eastern region or have been living here for a long time have gathered here, and those who have moved and started working here. [Information gathered during the talk with the Governor.]

I would like to note that this is very good information for me and for everyone-for the country and for you: there has been a recent migration influx of young people to this region. And this, in general, is pleasant, but it probably reflects the result of our joint efforts to develop the Far Eastern regions.

This is a large region, with a total of 40 percent of the territory of the Russian Federation. Young people from various regions of the country are moving here, and here, in general, the share of the young population is higher – slightly, but still slightly higher than the national average: we have a share of young people under 35 years of age-more than 25 percent, and in the Far Eastern region of the Russian Federation, the share of young people under the age of in the region, this is more than 27 percent. This is, in general, a good trend, indicating that the attractiveness of the region is increasing. And it is understandable, because it is, of course, powerful, beautiful, huge and promising, very promising.

I don't want to take up all our time with my passages. I would love to listen better to your questions, suggestions, mainly suggestions, as well as your impressions of what is happening here and how it works, your ratings.

Please, let's get started.

Alexey Olegovich Chekunkov – - let's start with the authorities.

Alexey Chekunkov: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

Unfortunately, I am not one of the young specialists, but it is a great pleasure and honor for us to work in the Far East under your guidance.

Allow me to briefly report on the programs that exist to help young people and specialists in popular professions find themselves in the Far East, as the economy is growing and the social sphere is developing here – and the opportunities for such people are extensive.

These are six programs. The first is the labor mobility program, which provides compensation for relocation costs for specialists coming to the Far East in high-demand professions. The level of compensation due to your decision in the Far East is 4.5 times higher than the national average. Every year, about one thousand specialists come to the Far East under this program. Here, in the hall, there are several participants of this program.

The program of resettlement of compatriots has been running since 2006. The Far East has been identified as a priority territory for supporting compatriots who are resettling in Russia. They are provided with increased lifting fees, a housing subsidy and an allowance for the time they are looking for work.

Thus, since 2006, more than 70 thousand people have come to the Far East.

Support programs for teachers, doctors, and paramedics working in small localities include the "Zemsky Uchitel" and "Zemsky Doctor / Zemsky Paramedic" programs.

In the Far East, payments have been doubled due to your decision compared to other regions. In four years, more than three thousand people have used such support. Also with us in the hall are not only zemstvo doctors and teachers, but also cultural workers who are ready to start the new program that you mentioned in your Message.

Affordable rental housing. According to your instructions given at the Eastern Economic Forum, ten thousand rental apartments are being built throughout the Far East for highly sought – after specialists, who are rented at a very preferential price-one-third of the market price. The program operator is " HOME.Russian Federation " - has already purchased 6.5 thousand apartments in buildings under construction.

The first houses have already been commissioned, including here in Yakutsk. Also in Primorye, in Chukotka, the first residents have already received keys.

By the end of this year, all 10 thousand apartments will be purchased, and next year this fund will be provided to in-demand employees of enterprises, social workers and participants of a special military operation.

The fifth is grants for the development of universities. One of the strategic initiatives under the leadership of Mikhail Mishustin was a separate Far Eastern section in the Priority 2030 program. We selected 12 universities that have already received almost five billion rubles for development. As a result, in 2023, three thousand more students entered the program's participating universities than a year earlier.

Until 2030, the Far Eastern "Priority" should provide an additional 40 thousand students to the leading Far Eastern universities.

Sixth – the Far East has launched a training program for civil service personnel.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, as I reported to you at the Eastern Economic Forum, this program is named after Nikolai Muravyov-Amursky. We select young people who already have higher education and are motivated to work for the development of the Far East. The selection process is very tough. This year, the third stream is 80 people per place.

Cadets receive training based on deep immersion in the work of all levels of government: municipal, regional, federal-they solve real problems of people. The principle of targeted distribution applies: after completing a year of study, graduates move to work in the regions of the Far East for two years. Now the third stream is already underway. A total of 150 people have been trained in three streams. 65 graduates who have completed the program have already joined the service. The program is roughly equally attended by Far Easterners themselves and young people from other regions of Russia who are interested in the Far East. The goal is to train 300 people by 2030, who together should improve the efficiency of work on the development of the Far East at all levels.

Our meeting is attended by graduates of the first and second streams and cadets of the third.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, allow me to pass on to the questions from the participants of the meeting.

Vladimir Putin: Please, please.

Vladislav Prudiy: I wish you good health, Mr President.

Georgy Vladislav, Primorsky Krai, participant of a special military operation. I’m originally from the Vologda region. Graduated from the Cherepovets Military Engineering Institute. After that, I went to the Primorsky Territory for distribution. I have been living in this region for 12 years. I like this region for its nature, climate, and pace of development – a lot has been done in 12 years.

After military service, I would like to continue in the state civil service. I saw that the Muravyov-Amursky management training program is being implemented in this region, in the Far East, and decided to take part in it.

Ten years ago, you said that the development of the Far East is a national priority for the entire twenty-first century. During these ten years, many things have changed in the world: priorities have changed, new goals and tasks have appeared. What kind of development do you see in the future of the Far East, taking into account all these changes?

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: First of all, I would like to congratulate you on this choice, which is a good and correct one.

Vladislav Prudiy: Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Indeed, for Russia, the development of the Far East is a priority for the entire XXI century, without any exaggeration.

The Far Eastern region is already showing very good growth rates. No matter what you look at, no matter what indicator you take, it is many times better than the national average. For example, the volume of electricity consumption in our country – we will say this for sure, because this is a problem – has increased many times, the volume of transportation has increased many times-1.8, 1.2, and the production of, say, gold has almost doubled, coal production has almost tripled, 2.8 times-that's all it grows significantly. This is the first one.

Secondly, of course, we need to adapt everything that is connected with this development to this development, we need to develop infrastructure. And here a major project is – we have always talked about this in recent years, all of this is well-known-the development of the Eastern Polygon of railways: the Trans-Siberian Railway and the BAM. There are other very interesting projects-this is access to the Sea of Okhotsk, and a private company is already there... I just met with the participants of this project in Moscow, just three days ago, they are finishing their work, they also have proposals for the second branch.

We haven't forgotten about the Sakhalin Bridge. This is a separate work, large, capital-intensive, but nevertheless it is not forgotten and not thrown away. We need to develop energy capacities here. We need to develop the very same training and education here. There are a lot of interesting areas of activity here, and they are very promising and high-tech, too.

Our shipbuilding cluster is actively developing. Everything that has been done so far – and a lot has been done in general, but more needs to be done. We have just discussed with the management of the United Shipbuilding Corporation what and where to build, they have a need to create new enterprises, and yet we have come to the conclusion that the next enterprise, just as it was created near Vladivostok, will still create another one in the Far East. In other words, there are a lot of areas of development.

Of course, in order to attract the right level and quality of specialists here, we need to create conditions for this. The minister just said that we have kept the mortgage at two percent. We will keep it in this quality, in this form, and we are expanding it, by the way, including to the participants of the Free Trade Association. We will create attractive conditions for other specialists, and I know that they also exist here: for doctors, teachers, and cultural workers. In general, we will work on a broad front, and I hope that all the plans we are talking about will be fulfilled.

Vladislav Prudiy: Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you.

F.Atlasova: Hello, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

Faina Atlasova, a graduate of the first stream of the Muravyov-Amursky-2030 program. I was not included in the program by chance, because after receiving higher education, I worked for five years in the remote Arctic regions of our republic. There, I really faced a shortage of not only narrow-profile specialists, but also managers in general, so I decided to take advantage of this program and, as a result, remained working in my region.

Vladimir Putin: And where did you work in hard-to-reach areas ? I'm just curious. Where did you get to?

F.Atlasova: As soon as I graduated from the Khabarovsk State Academy of Economics and Law, I went to work in the Abysky district, in the most remote village – the village of Kubergan. I worked there for almost a year. Then I was lured to the Momsky district, which is adjacent to the Aby district,and there I continued my work, and then I moved to the city of Yakutsk in order to further benefit the Arctic.

Can I continue with my question?

Vladimir Putin: Of course.

F.Atlasova: The Arctic is rich not only in natural resources, but also in people who are talented, unique, and sincerely devoted to their land. Working on the project, we were convinced of this. As part of our training, we worked on a project related to the development of the Northern Sea Route and industry in the Arctic.

It is no secret that the successful implementation of such large megaprojects will depend on the availability of qualified personnel in the field. In order to further encourage ambitious young people from all over the country, is it possible to extend the Muravyov-Amursky program to the territory of the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation? In my opinion, in the future, the alumni community, which is already beginning to form, would help to further develop these territories.

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: This is a very valid question. It is clear that you have already worked in remote areas, and it is clearer for you what needs to be done in terms of personnel.

The program you mentioned is working, and we are allocating 340 million [rubles] for it somewhere-I'm afraid I'm making a mistake right now. In order to continue it as you suggest, you need to add somewhere else 240-250 million. We'll think about it, and I think we'll find the money.

F.Atlasova: I hope there will be an exhaust.

Vladimir Putin: This is a valid question. Because, of course, in order to implement all the plans that I just mentioned when answering the first question, we need specialists, and we can't go anywhere without them. If we don't do this, it will be a real constraint on the implementation of all our plans. And there, besides what I said, there is also a well-known plan, for example, the development of 22-25 urban agglomerations. We find the money and allocate it, but who will do it? Of course, you can't do without it.

We will find these funds and expand the program you mentioned

F.Atlasova: Thank you very much.

Mikhail Zaichenko: Hello!

My name is Maria Zaichenko, I am from Samara, but just a month ago I moved to the city of Birobidzhan, in the Jewish Autonomous Region. I am also a graduate of the Muravyov-Amursky program, and after the program I went to develop my education.

For me, both the content and the conditions in which the students study are very important. And I started my acquaintance with the region by going to schools, getting acquainted with colleagues, and looking at the classrooms where classes are held.

As part of the national project" Education", many cool modern schools have been built throughout the country. But in such small regions as the Jewish Autonomous Region, we face some difficulties, because the money for the national project is allocated according to enlarged standards. And it turns out that the missing part, really construction, is more expensive, and the region should cover this difference. It is very difficult for such regions as ours to do this.

Perhaps, as part of the development of new national projects, we can somehow reconsider the approach to determining the amount of funds allocated to regions?

Vladimir Putin: It is possible and necessary. This is a common problem for the Far East. Everything is more expensive, so it is clear that this does not fit into the general standards. This is obvious. In the new national project "Youth of Russia", of course, this will also need to be taken into account.

As for construction, the Government is well aware of this, and the standards currently being developed are as follows: we will proceed from the average cost of buildings, structures, and institutions that have already been built. Based on the actual cost of objects that have already been built, the cost of those that are planned will also be calculated.

Mikhail Zaichenko: Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: I think this is the most correct approach. But, of course, it will also be necessary to make adjustments for inflation, and for the current increase in prices and tariffs.

Please, please.

Nikolai Bochkov: Hello, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

Nikolay Bochkov, Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). I am also a graduate of the first stream of the Muravyov-Amursky program. Three years ago, I entered the civil service and, thanks to the program, I was able to advance through the ranks. Previously, I worked for about ten years in the electric power industry.

As part of our training, the program's cadets and I visited almost all regions of the Far East, met with regional government teams, worked on various problematic issues, met with representatives of large businesses, and visited a lot of newly opened facilities as part of new projects.

One of the significant issues and problems that business raises today is the issue of the electric power industry. You have already mentioned it today – the cost of electricity in the Far East is quite high. Currently, the consumption rate is high, and we expect a shortage of capacity in the future.

Vladimir Putin:It is still in short supply in many regions.

Nikolai Bochkov: Yes, it is already available today. And in the future, I believe, it will increase.

We understand, of course, that electricity generation and transmission in the Far East is objectively more expensive than in the central part of Russia. These are huge territories, the length of lines that need to be maintained and properly maintained. This means, for example, a relatively low volume of consumption. Everything is relative compared to the central part.

Therefore, Mr President, do you think that the market should make a decision on such a complex issue on its own? Or, after all, is the state's commanding approach exclusively suitable for the Far East?

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: We should strive to make the market work, but this is not possible right now. We need to proceed from the reality, and the reality is that consumption is growing – and, by the way, what does this mean? About the fact that production is developing. Both transport infrastructure is developing, which requires more energy, and industrial enterprises are developing. After all, they are constantly building more.

We have provided funding for more than eight trillion rubles under the Far East development programs, and more than four trillion rubles have already been spent. The work is going on. And this requires, of course, more energy.

But today, taking into account the shortage of energy and generating capacities, of course, it is simply impossible to bring them to the market. For example, in 2022, we planned to increase tariffs in line with inflation, and the target inflation rate was four percent, but it turned out to be much higher – 12, in my opinion. Accordingly, tariffs have increased in the Far East almost twice as much as the national average.: there was an increase of 11, and here 23, in my opinion, percent. Therefore, it is impossible to give money to the market just like that. But the Government understands this and plans to smoothly launch new generating capacities in the course of creating new ones. This is the first one.

Secondly, these generating capacities will need to be created primarily in energy-deficient regions, because not all regions of the Far East, the Far Eastern Federal District, are in short supply. But where there is a shortage, it is necessary to create and plan in this way.

Third – we need, of course, to diversify non-energy capacities and sources: both hydropower and coal should be released a little, to move away. There are many directions here, and the Government, of course, is engaged in all this. In general, the plans that have been drawn up for the development of energy in the Far East are absolutely feasible together with our major companies. For example, by the way, the connection of eastern and western gas production centers is of great importance for the future of energy in the Far East.

All this is in the plans, everything is laid down and considered exactly in the way that I have just described.

Nikolai Bochkov: Thank you very much.

Vladimir Putin: If I have forgotten something, let the Minister [Alexey Chekunkov] or the Deputy Prime Minister [Yuri Trutnev] add it.

You are welcome.

Kirill Gazayev: Mr President, good afternoon!

My name is Kirill Gazaev. I am a cadet of the third stream of the Muravyov-Amursky program. I moved from Pyatigorsk to the Trans-Baikal Territory just two months ago.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, construction is underway in the Far East today…

Vladimir Putin: So you haven't been here in the winter yet?

K. Gazaev: Not at all.

Vladimir Putin: It's clear. You need to survive the winter, see how you adapt to these temperature conditions.

K. Gazaev: I will definitely manage.

A. Chekunkov: We will help you.

Vladimir Putin: Please. Sorry to interrupt.

Kirill Gazaev: Mr President, construction is currently being carried out in the Far East in all directions: These include large infrastructure projects, such as ports, roads and railways, the implementation of master plans for the improvement of public areas, and, of course, housing construction.

What did we encounter? This is the Soviet heritage, that is, panel houses and structures with large energy losses. And if we talk about new construction and the renovation program, then, of course, the difficulty is from an economic point of view – the use of materials with increased energy efficiency. This, of course, contributes to an increase in utility costs for consumers.

How do you feel about the proposal to standardize the housing energy efficiency improvement program in the framework of existing programs and new national projects and develop specific tools? After all, the use of modern materials and technologies will help save energy resources, which means that it will reduce the cost of electricity and heat supply.

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Of course, we should do this. Standardization is always a good thing. Almost always.

There is only one question here, it is obvious and it is connected with the fact that all these modern materials, their production should develop here, on the territory, because it is too expensive to transport these materials here, and construction costs are immediately rising.

I must say that in general, this topic is developing in the Far East. You probably know about the Khabarovsk cluster, which is associated with the production of new modern materials, including energy-saving materials. I don't remember exactly how many companies, but there are already several dozen companies working in this cluster. We need to develop this good practice.

But I would like to draw your attention to one more thing: This should apply not only to new construction, but also to major repairs. This is very important.

As for emergency housing, we talked with the head of the republic, there is still a lot to do, and this is a new construction. And the fact that it will still lie down for major repairs, here, of course, you also need to do it using modern technologies and using modern energy-saving materials. This is an obvious fact.

We need to do everything possible to ensure that enterprises based on these new materials are created in the region. I hope that both the Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister will work in this direction, of course. We will support such areas of activity in every possible way, absolutely.

K. Gazaev: Thank you very much for your answer.

Vladimir Putin: Especially since we still have a shortage of electricity, energy here, God himself ordered, and the temperatures are such, of course. I remember coming here in the winter: minus 50, I was afraid to touch my ears-I thought my ears would break, but nothing.

Alexey Chekunkov: Mr President, may I add this?

Within the framework of the Far Eastern Quarter program, which you approved, we have just loaded the energy efficiency requirements at the start, and the two million square meters that are planned there are already being built according to the most modern standards.

Vladimir Putin: This is the only way to do it, of course, this is the only way.

Please go on, please.

Kirill Chesnokov: Hello, Mr President!

Konstantin Chesnokov, graduate of the second stream of the Muravyov-Amursky program, Director of the Advanced Engineering School of Sechenov University, First med.

When I first visited the Far East, I fell in love and now I plan to move from Moscow to Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. I was there in the winter, I ran around in the snow, I saw everything.

My colleagues have just touched the question that, they say, the pencil is Russian, but the microphone we are using is not yet Russian, unfortunately. Advanced engineering schools are designed to address this issue. A modern production facility is being created in the Far East, which requires highly qualified specialists.

In your Address to the Federal Assembly, you announced that the total number of advanced engineering schools will be increased to one hundred. But, unfortunately, so far only two advanced engineering schools are operating and running in the Far East: one in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, the other in Vladivostok.

I have such a suggestion. To develop the activities of advanced engineering schools, allocate a separate limit following the example of the program "Priority-2030. Far East"-–development of universities in the Far East—to do the same for advanced engineering schools. This will make it possible to create engineers directly for the regions, that is, research and development work will be carried out at the production facilities that are currently being created in the Far East. And within the framework of network programs, leading universities will be able to conduct large educational projects and train highly qualified specialists for these regions.

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Of course. I can't exactly reproduce the figure right now, but I think we have $ 41 billion allocated for this program, for 100 engineering schools. Of course, in the Far East, more than two such schools are in demand.

In Vladivostok, in my opinion, this is at the federal university?

Konstantin Chesnokov: Yes, at the Far Eastern Federal University and the Sakhalin University.

Vladimir Putin: And in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. You should, of course, look at other large centers here: in Khabarovsk, in other large localities.

Konstantin Chesnokov: All advanced engineering schools in the Russian Federation are ready to help with network programs and teach the best educational programs. So, MSU mathematicians are ready to help, respectively, and TOGU [Pacific State University], where the rector is Yuri Marfin, and FEFU, and all other universities, so that we train the best engineers at the launch of the network program "Engineers for the Far East".

Vladimir Putin: We will definitely work on this issue. Maybe we will be able to redirect something out of the 41 billion that has already been provided. But in general, the Far East can and should probably be viewed separately. We'll definitely take a look.

Kirill Chesnokov: Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Moreover, there is something to work on here, there are schools of their own and a very good mathematical school, in Yakutia in particular. Therefore, the database is good. Let's work together.

But the program is very promising and very necessary for the country, in demand. And taking into account the fact that a large number of projects are planned to be implemented here, I have already said that there are eight trillion projects, and four are still ahead, and we need to master them, of course, we need specialists. We will definitely work out more details.

Kirill Chesnokov: Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Please.

Igor Savchuk: Hello, Vladimir Vladimirovich!

My name is Ivan Savchuk. I am a graduate of the first stream of the Muravyov-Amursky program.

During my participation in the program, I moved from the city of Gubkinsky in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District to the sunny Republic of Buryatia. In the Far North, I worked for more than 10 years in the oil and gas industry.

During the program itself, we were engaged in the project "Small Aircraft".

Vladimir Putin: Where did you work in the oil and gas industry?

I. Savchuk: Purovsky district, Barsukovskoye field-alma mater. I started drilling there, started being an operator there, and became a top technical specialist there. Now I’ve moved to the sunny Republic of Buryatia.

Vladimir Putin: Which company is this?

Igor Savchuk: Rosneft-Purneftegaz.

While participating in the program, we dealt with the issue of small aircraft, a project that helps develop territories – territorial connectivity and mobility of the population.

The Far East is colossal, large-scale, and the distance between cities…

Vladimir Putin: 40 percent of the country's territory. Colossal, it's true.

I. Savchuk: So the distances between settlements are also very colossal. Many localities do not have year-round land access. More than half a million people live in such conditions. This makes it difficult to access goods, services, and some other things that would make life more comfortable.

Now, as part of a successful experiment, a technology such as the delivery of medicines using unmanned aerial vehicles is being used in Sakhalin and Buryatia.

Our experiment is already quite successful. We would like to help these localities additionally transport non-dangerous groups of goods on small aircraft, since there are more than 300 pilots with licenses who can fly in the Far East. There are quite a large number of air assets, such as small planes and helicopters. We would like to suggest that you consider the possibility of delivering such cargo by pilots of private aviation companies that have their own planes and helicopters. Non-dangerous product groups – to sparsely populated areas. Now, at the current stage, this is prohibited by law. I think that for the Far East, this is a measure that will help to get both more comfortable goods and a more comfortable quality of life.

Thank you very much.

Vladimir Putin: Ivan Sergeyevich, I completely agree with you. Even I find it difficult to deal with bureaucracy, believe me, because they have a lot of questions and problems that seem to be really vital and need to be taken into account and implemented. But for such colossal territories as here, there are fewer threats than in large settlements, with de-bureaucratization, so to speak, of the air environment. That's what you're talking about, isn't it? This needs to be done.

In the Far East as a whole, of course, we need to implement all our plans for the development of transport infrastructure. This is the Eastern polygon of railways, and the BAM, and the Trans-Siberian Railway should be expanded. We have a lot of plans there, they are big, large-scale.

In addition, it is necessary to implement the Northern route to the ocean. We need to develop local airlines, and Aurora is already operating here. About 400 local lines are already provided by Aurora, approximately 380, almost 400 lines, and such a large network has been established.

But unmanned aerial transport is a very promising area of activity for such distances. Here, of course, first of all you need to solve legal and administrative problems. This issue is on the agenda, and after our meeting today, I will try to push it forward with your suggestion.

There is another direction to create a comfortable environment for people living in small settlements – the development of high-speed Internet. We also need to develop the satellite constellation, which we will continue to do. By the way, I will say somewhere in the near future that we have good achievements and successes in this area. So we have good prospects here. But what you mentioned is definitely one of the priorities.

Igor Savchuk: Thank you very much.

Vladimir Putin: We have just seen what the guys are doing here at the exhibition. I don't want to say it now, but nevertheless: Your colleague on the left [V.Prudiy] knows how they are used on the line of contact. Who cares what you carry, right? An unmanned aerial vehicle can bring up anything, land or drop anything, do anything.

Of course, we need to develop this. We now have several centers for the development of unmanned aircraft, about a dozen have already been created, and we will continue to create them, including in the Far East. We will be happy to support you.

I. Savchuk: Thank you.

Maria Antipina: Hello, Mr President!

My name is Maya Antipina. In 2020, under the federal program "Zemsky Uchitel", I moved with my family from the city of Yakutsk and now work in one of the remote northern, Arctic regions of our republic – in Anabarsky ulus. I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the attention and support provided to the Zemsky Uchitel program. And also from the residents of our Anabar district, I would like to thank you for connecting high-speed Internet.

It is no secret that the best graduates of schools in the Far East go to enroll in the central universities of our country. For example, last academic year, four of our graduates enrolled outside the Far East. At the same time, these graduates are winners and prize-winners of various Olympiads and scientific conferences. They also received high scores on the Unified State Exam.

It is not always a bad thing that there is educational mobility within the country. But I think it is important that the best graduates from all over the country come to study at our Far Eastern universities, and that graduates of our schools have an additional incentive to stay to study, live and work in the Far East. I believe that such an incentive can serve as a special government scholarship.

What do you think about this offer?

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: First of all, I would like to congratulate you and your colleagues on the fact that your students are entering the best universities in the country. It shows the quality of your work, it is the result of your work. I want to thank you for this separately.

By the way, you said you moved in with your family. What kind of big family do you have?

M. Antipina: Two children and a husband.

Vladimir Putin: Big kids, how old are they?

M. Antipina: My son graduated from the sixth grade, my daughter graduated from the third grade.

Vladimir Putin: And how do they learn?

M. Antipina: My daughter is an excellent student.

Vladimir Putin: This is understandable, I have no doubt. How is training organized in these remote areas, in particular, in yours, where you work?

Maria Antipina: There are secondary schools in our district, as well as a gymnasium.

Vladimir Putin: And how do you rate the quality?

M. Antipina: The quality is at an average level.

Vladimir Putin: Do your children go to this school?

Maria Antipina: Yes.

Vladimir Putin: It's clear.

So, the fact that your graduates, graduates of your schools go to the best, as you said, higher educational institutions in the country, this speaks about the quality of your work, and thank you very much for this.

As for scholarships, I agree, so let's do it. I don't see any problems here. On the contrary, I think it will be an additional incentive to attract specialists.

Maria Antipina: All right. Thank you very much.

Vladimir Putin: Agreed.

I ask you to.

Yelena Yemets: Mr President, hello!

Emets Evgeny Aleksandrovich, graduate of the second stream of the Muravyov-Amursky program.

Thanks to the program, I visited Chukotka and Anadyr for the first time in February of this year, right after your visit. I was impressed by the ambitious tasks that the region faces, and immediately decided on the place of my future service.

So, to implement all these tasks, as you have repeatedly noted, it is necessary to ensure a constant influx of personnel. In investment projects, investors currently attract from 50 to 90 percent of the staff from the mainland, 10 percent are local residents.

In accordance with the Labor Code, as you know, the work of employees engaged in work in the Far North regions is paid in an increased amount – the so-called northern allowances. At the same time, these allowances, which compensate for the negative consequences of working in harsh, really harsh climatic conditions, are not taken into account in the proposed progressive personal income tax scale. It turns out that taxes will also be higher.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, is it possible to provide for these allowances in the progressive scale of personal income tax?

Vladimir Putin: What does it mean to "provide for these allowances on a progressive scale"?

E. Yemets: Take them into account when calculating these groups.

Vladimir Putin: Evgeny Alexandrovich, this is not what you need. Take into account-this means subtracting from there. I think your question or request is to leave it out of consideration.

Ye. Yemets: Yes, that's right.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you.

As for the changes in the tax system, they should be finalized by the Government and the State Duma, and I think their final adoption is planned for sometime in August.

In general, according to the calculations of the Ministry of Finance (I do not know, we need to look again), the increase in personal income tax, the tax burden on citizens, will affect no more than 3.2 percent of taxpayers, because 2.4 million rubles a year is the income of the main part of citizens of the Russian Federation. Anything higher, I repeat, will be no more than (according to the Ministry of Finance's calculations) 3.2 percent of employees. This is the first one.

Second. There are special features in the north, and these northern allowances are paid for special conditions – for those difficult, difficult climatic conditions in which people and specialists working in these territories live.

I think you put the question fairly. When accounting for taxable amounts, these income related surcharges, surcharges, in short, should be left out of brackets, and only the base portion should be accounted for taxation purposes. I will definitely give this instruction to the Government.

Yelena Yemets: Thank you very much.

Vladimir Putin: You know, when such large-scale decisions are made, there are a lot of subtle things that are difficult to take into account at once. This is why we need such meetings, so that everything is taken into account.

Thank you for this question.

A. Platonova: Hello, Vladimir Vladimirovich!

My name is Platonova Augustina. I represent the village of Krestyakh in the Suntarsky ulus of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), where a house of culture is being built on your behalf.

We are very grateful that you supported the request of the Hero of Labor of the Russian Federation Vladimir Afrikanovich Mikhailov, and we hope that we will meet all the expectations that are placed on us.

Two and a half years ago, the Pushkin Map project was launched. Two schools of creative industries have been opened in Yakutsk – the Yakut College of Culture and Arts and the Yakut Art School. The project "Culture for Schoolchildren" has been launched, and in remote areas where mobile libraries are open, the main audience there is children and young people.

In your Message, you announced the project "Zemsky Worker of Culture". In the Far East, Donbas and Novorossiya, this amount will be doubled to 2 million rubles, and this is a very important decision.

Sofia Sidorova is with me today. This year, she graduated from the Yakut College of Culture and Arts with honors and is already planning to leave for one of the uluses of our republic.

Allow me, Mr President, to thank you for your great support of culture.

There are payments under the program "Zemsky doctor" and "Zemsky teacher". They are not subject to personal income taxes. Will similar benefits apply to participants of the Zemsky Worker of Culture program?

Vladimir Putin: God himself ordered it. A decision has been made on doctors, teachers, and a similar decision should certainly be made on cultural workers, of course. We will definitely do this.

A. Platonova: Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Which ulus will you go to?

Sidorova Village: Ust-Aldan ulus, Borogontsy village.

Vladimir Putin: You chose it yourself, didn't you?

S. Sidorova: Yes.

Vladimir Putin: And why?

S. Sidorova: I want to develop the culture of my people. It is in the center that I want to develop myself and my people.

Vladimir Putin: How many people live there?

S. Sidorova: I don't know exactly.

Vladimir Putin: What kind of institution is there where you will work?

S. Sidorova: In the House of culture.

Vladimir Putin: There is a cultural center, right?

S. Sidorova: Artistic Director.

Vladimir Putin: Aisen Sergeevich, about cultural centers.

Alexey Nikolaev: A wonderful choice, I fully support it.

Vladimir Putin: What kind of cultural center is there?

A. Nikolaev: In Borogontsy, we didn't even build a house, but this Palace of culture – a wonderful, beautiful building, we built several such palaces in the countryside. In general, we are in favor of creating city-worthy homes in our regional centers, no worse, and perhaps even better, than in cities. We are happy to invite young specialists there, and I am very glad that the best graduates are already going there.

Vladimir Putin: That's great.

You know, when I first came to Yakutia, I was surprised by the pronounced talents of the Yakut people. To be honest, I opened my mouth, I did not expect even such depth and such interest in the development of our culture. You have such a singing people, it is true, and everything is done with such tact, with such pleasure and with such depth.

So I wish you every success, you have something to work on.

S. Sidorova: Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Your children are so talented. It's just great.

Now we're going to see the music school again. I remember that it made a very serious impression on me. Talented children are gathered from all over the republic – from uluses and small settlements. They're showing such good results, and it's so cool. There is a lot to work on. All the best to you.

Alexey Chekunkov: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, it is on this note that the children at the music school will soon be ready to meet us. Let me thank you for meeting me.

Vladimir Putin: Just a second, if you have any other questions, please.

I ask you to.

V. Tysova: Hello, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

Allow me to introduce myself. Vlasta Tysova, English teacher of the Syulinsky secondary school of the Nyurbinsky district of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). Originally from the Altai Republic, from the city of Gorno-Altaisk.

I have been working on the Zemsky Uchitel program for the fourth year and I am grateful for an interesting and new project in the education system. Thanks to this project, rural schools now have in-demand specialists.

Nevertheless, of course, there is a shortage of staff in kindergartens and institutions of additional education. This year, a young specialist, a teacher of additional education, a master of sports of Russia in archery started his career at our school, and the children are happy to attend the sports section, and we are all happy about the first successes of our young colleague's students.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, how would you like to extend this program to teachers of additional education and kindergarten teachers?

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: This is a very important area. Additional education expands the child's horizons, of course, creates the basis for the child to decide on his future profession at an early stage. I completely agree with you, and this, of course, needs to be considered.

As for teachers of preschool education, in kindergartens, this may be the next step, I agree with you. We are now introducing it for cultural workers, and then we will think about kindergartens.

We have a very large program for the construction of kindergartens, and it has been implemented almost all over the country. There are several regions that still need to meet the planned targets. Of course, here, as in any other areas, you need to think about personnel, and if you think about it, then you need to support them. We will definitely think about it, I marked it for myself. Okay?

V. Tysova: Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Please, please.

Igor Kogool: Hello, Vladimir Vladimirovich!

Ilyana Kogool, mathematics teacher of the Tuoydakh secondary school of the Suntarsky ulus of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

I came from the Republic of Tyva, worked for the second year. I would like to thank you for the program "Zemsky uchitel". Thanks to the program, even the most remote and hard-to-reach areas can attract teachers in specialized subjects.

The program is being implemented in its current configuration for the fifth year. During this time, life has become significantly more expensive and incentive payments are not always enough to attract young professionals to the village.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, do you think it is possible to consider increasing the amount of payments specifically within the framework of the Zemsky Uchitel program?

Vladimir Putin: You can, of course. We only need to run what works.

We have just said that we are expanding this program. Look, we must either expand or improve what is already working.

We have now taken a step towards cultural figures and cultural workers. Here, a colleague says: we should also expand this program to pre-school education, that is, to kindergartens. And we need to go one step further-and expand it to extracurricular teachers, those who work in additional education. This also extends the program. And at the same time immediately solve the issue of indexing. In general, this is certainly correct: the more income in these areas – they are still modest - the better. Let's think about that, too.

After all, in the Far East there are twice as many payments as in the whole country, in the country as a whole – a million, here – 2 million. But here life is more expensive, everything is clear. Let's think about that, too. Ok?

Igor Kogool: Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Please, please.

A. Dzhumagazina: Hello, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

My name is Jumagazina Ainura. Obstetrician-gynecologist, Kamchatka Krai, city of sea valor Vilyuchinsk. I moved to the Far East under the Zemsky Doktor program in 2022 from the Orenburg Region.

Thanks to your instruction, the amount of payments under the Zemsky Doktor program has been increased to 2 million rubles in villages and towns of the Far East from 2020. However, in cities of the Far East with a population of up to 50 thousand people, the amount of payments remained the same and amounts to 1 million rubles. The city I moved to belongs to this category. Thanks to this program, I received this payment.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, I think it is fair to equate the amount of payments in small towns of the Far East with the amount paid in rural areas. What do you think, how do you feel about this?

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: That's fair enough. Based on the results of our meeting today, I will definitely formulate it as an instruction to the Government. That's fair enough, I agree.

A. Dzhumagazina: Thank you very much.

Vladimir Putin: 50 thousand, a little less, a little more – it doesn't matter. From the point of view of justice, you are right, we need to look at this.

A. Dzhumagazina: Thank you very much.

Vladimir Putin: I understand.

But still, you see, the fact that this program works means that you moved here, right?

A. Dzhumagazina: Yes, and I don't regret it.

Vladimir Putin: You see. Do you like it there?

A. Dzhumagazina: Very much.

Vladimir Putin: What do you like?

A. Dzhumagazina: Nature of the Kamchatka Territory.

Vladimir Putin: Is it beautiful?

A. Dzhumagazina: It's very beautiful, yes. Pacific ocean.

Vladimir Putin: I haven't been to Kamchatka for a long time. Thank you for the invitation, I'll be right there.

A. Dzhumagazina: Absolutely.

Vladimir Putin: Please, what else? I ask you to.

Tatyana Khugaeva: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

My name is Tamara Georgievna, I am an ophthalmologist. I worked in Moscow, worked for 20 years and moved to the Magadan region, the second year I work as a doctor in the inter-district department of specialists. We have several districts – and we are moving around.

I had a long-standing dream-to visit the Far East. Thanks to the Zemsky Doktor program, one such dream has already come true for me. Thank you very much.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, thanks to you, many residents of the Far East regions now have the opportunity to receive extended medical care locally. You don't have to go anywhere, it's very difficult there. Therefore, I would also like to thank you for having such a program.

Some colleagues had a problem with comfortable housing, but as Alexey Olegovich [Chekunkov] said, housing for new specialists is already being built, and everything will be fine. So the question is no longer there. That is, there was such a question…

Vladimir Putin: There is still a question, of course. It's good that people pay attention to it.

T. Khugaeva: I survived the winter. I know what minus 50 is. Everything is fine, you can live.

I would like to take this opportunity to say that we have vacancies for other specialists. Please visit us in Kolyma.

Vladimir Putin:We can conclude on this note. Thank you for such a conclusion to our meeting.

I would like to congratulate you all on the choice you made when you moved to different regions of the Far East or when you were here, but you decide to move to sparsely populated areas where people live and need your help and support. I mean teachers, cultural workers, doctors, specialists in various fields, and engineers.

The Far East has enormous development prospects. It is clear that everything takes time, but without the participation of people who are in love with their work, with the territory where they are located, with the people for whom they work, nothing is ever done. Everything is done thanks to the talent and energy of people like you.

Thank you very much and all the best. And thank you for the ideas and suggestions that were made. We'll try not to forget anything.

Thank you very much! [My Emphasis]