Dr. Michael Hudson wrote that at the beginning of the conclusion to his “The Day the Dollar Blinked” essay, which is his summation of what just transpired in Tianjin, China—”Eurasia’s Re-alignment in the face of Late-Stage Barbarism.” The term barbarism has recently been increasingly used in response to Outlaw US Empire behavior and of the words spoken and written by Team Trump. Dr, Hudson notes that the SCO:

took a remarkable step forward in defining how the world will be dividing into two great blocks as Global Majority countries seek to free their economies not only from Donald Trump’s tariff chaos, but from the U.S.-sponsored increasingly Hot War attempts to impose unipolar control on the entire world’s economy by isolating countries seeking to resist this control-–by subjecting them to trade and monetary chaos as well as direct military confrontation.

I don’t intend to reproduce the entire essay as it can be easily accessed at the above link. Rather, the intent is to link it to what was just written regarding Alastair Crooke’s essay and chat with Judge Nap. Another point to emphasize is the quality of BigLie Media coverage of the last week of events because what gets reported here is often not reported:

The principles announced by China’s President Xi, Russian President Putin and other SCO members set the stage for spelling out in detail a new international economic order along the lines that were promised 80 years ago at the end of World War II but have been twisted beyond all recognition by the United States and its satellites into what Asian and other Global Majority countries hope will have been just a long detour of history away from the basic rules of civilization and its international diplomacy, trade and finance. It really should not be surprising that not a word of these principles or their motivation has appeared in the mainstream Western press. The New York Times depicted the meetings in China as a plan of aggression against the United States, not as a response to U.S. acts. President Donald Trump summarized this attitude most succinctly in a Truth Social post: “President Xi, Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America.” U.S. press coverage of the SCO meetings in China presents a greatly foreshortened perspective that reminds me of the famous Hokusai etching of a close-up tree in the foreground completely overshadowing the distant city in the background. Whatever the international topic is, it’s all about the United States. The basic model is a foreign government’s hostility toward the United States, with no mention of it being a defensive response against U.S. belligerence toward the foreigner. The press’s treatment of the SCO meetings and its geopolitical discussions has a remarkable similarity with its treatment of NATO’s war against Russia in Ukraine. Both events are seen as if they are all about the United States (and its allies), not about China, Russia, India, Central Asian and other countries acting to promote their own attempts to create orderly and mutually beneficial trade and investment. Just as the war in Ukraine is depicted as a Russian invasion (with no mention of its defense against NATO’s attack on Russia’s own security), the SCO meetings in Tianjin and the subsequent Beijing meetings were depicted as confrontational scheming against the West, as if the meetings were about the United States and Europe.

Hudson’s illustration of the propaganda technique being used is important as it promotes the Them against Us—With us or Against us—narrative that’s been employed since 911, which is the exact opposite of the Outlaw US Empire’s #1 policy goal of attaining Full Spectrum Dominance that was publicly expressed in 1996 and 1999 and what Hudson stated. What we’re experiencing now is what Hudson wrote about in his 1979 book Global Fracture, which was his sequel to Super Imperialism. It’s taken the world roughly 45 years for the fracture to finally become visible as it did with the 2024 BRICS Summit in Kazan, and the SCO Summit has widened the chasm.

I should note that Dr. Hudson has a regular chat with Nima of Dialog Works and Dr. Richard Wolff on Thursdays and has recently been a mostly weekly guest on Glenn Diesen’s YouTube podcasts that can be found here. Often in tandem with Radhika Desai on a monthly basis, Dr. Hudson appears on Ben Norton’s Geopolitical Economy Hour program that now has a substack platform.

Once they were known as Political-Economists that came from the root study known as Moral Philosophy. Now the term is now shortened to economist leaving the critical economic component completely outside the discussion—as planned. There are very few genuine Political-Economists in our world; Dr, Hudson is one of those few. His tremendous amount of work is close to priceless yet isn’t well known because he includes the political into his economic studies and is thus effectively censored. In some respects, he’s today’s Socrates. You’ll gain by becoming a student. His website.

