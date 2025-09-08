karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
james whelan's avatar
james whelan
3h

Hudson is brilliant. Just amazed he keeps his job at Kansas City Uni. At 86y we need to savour him while we can.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Karl Sanchez and others
William Bowles's avatar
William Bowles
3h

I'm not sure that they want to blow up the world, worse, they may do it in a fit of adolescent pique because they are imbued with hubris and a false belief in their own immortality and doesn't their inability to recognise the ecological disaster that they've created, surely prove their total blindness to their greed and stupidity?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Karl Sanchez and others
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 karlof1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture