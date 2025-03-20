As I’ve opined before, when it comes to History and specifically the History of Political-Economy and Classical Economics, Trump and Musk are both illiterate, and likely most of the cabinet is as well. An ongoing discussion that reveals those facts is the weekly chat between Nima and professors Michael Hudon and Richard Wolff. The discussion transcripts get published with some delay at Hudson’s website and more specifically at this section, although a few are missing. Today’s discussion yet again provides key information of where we were and where we’re going. One example of why Musk is illiterate is provided by his proposal to privatize Amtrak and the US Postal Service because he thinks they’ll be run better—produce a profit—when privatized. What Musk misses completely is the reason they are both Public Utilities in the first place—they subsidize all US business and the general public. They aren’t supposed to make a profit beyond what it takes to recoup operating costs because if they did that profit would be derived from the much higher prices charged for their products, which would drive inflation throughout the entire economy. And we’ve seen what happens to such organizations when they’re privatized—they get run into the ground as whatever assets that can be quickly monetized will be sold and the money generated will be siphoned off into the pockets of management and owners, not given to the public which paid for those assets. That’s one form of Rent Seeking, which is a non-productive action that constitutes roughly 60% of what’s called the GDP—the P stands for Product, which is something tangible that’s produced. Most of what’s added to P are transfer payments—Rents.
It’s hard to avoid some of the previous historical background to today’s crises covered on earlier shows, but the reality is from the POV of political-economy and the Classical School of Economics very little has changed since Adam Smith wrote The Wealth of Nations, although Smith’s words have been grossly distorted for political reasons over the last 140 years or so. But the real key in dealing with today’s Junk Economics is to understand why Marx’s work was so vilified even before the advent of Communism, and that what’s commonly attributed to him wasn’t his work at all—the Labor Theory of Value—which was first formulated by Adam Smith and then David Ricardo. What Marx did was to refine and polish the theory—note that it’s not a hypothesis: it’s a theory meaning it’s factual and can be replicated.
The first 2/3s of the show is certainly worth watching, but the last third from the 42:35 mark finally gets into the theory aspect with Wolff then Hudson pointing to the utterly “bizarre” nature of Team Trump’s words/actions. I’ve already written about the ultimate aim and the philosophical system that IMO is being deployed and acted upon, Libertinism being the latter while I’d rather readers view how the former is dealt with by Hudson. (My definition of Libertinism: Ultrahyper individualism disregarding all social responsibility while wanting everything for the Self to be provided by others/inferiors that makes the adherent easily prone to Pleonexia and Megalomania, almost always practiced by the very wealthy/powerful.)
The basic foundation for any form of political-economy is the determination of who is to benefit from the system being designed. I advocate people-centered development because its aim is to benefit the entire society. Historically, the best way to accomplish that is via a hybrid mixed economic system that combines the best attributes of Socialism and Capitalism and is managed by a meritocratic representative democratic political system. The goal is Harmony within society and in relations with the world. At this moment in Human development, it’s clear that a system of collective defense is required so that no nation threatens another. Once Humanity evolves to the point where it becomes clear that Hegemony is unproductive and threatens Harmony resulting in the rejection of Hegemony, Humanity can finally dispose of nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction. Given the current backwardness in human behavior displayed by certain nations, it may take several centuries to attain Harmony. But as Richard Wolff lectures at the end of the discussion, we won’t get there with societies unversed in the key elements of economic theory that will enable the creation of the required political-economic systems capable of producing Human Harmony. Those elements aren’t difficult to understand and ought to be taught at age 12, if not earlier, and is one of the arguments for systems of education to be centralized and standardized so all members of society receive the same level of education so every person has the opportunity to excel at whatever proves to be their profession.
I haven’t watched that yet but I’d simply like to comment that since the GFC, the political-economy model of the US has been distorted by bad monetary policy. This policy (actually dating back to the 80’s and the birth of the FIRE 🔥 economy) has completely hollowed out the middle class to the benefit of markets and the upper class. No administration has dared to even attempt a fix, and certainly the graft, fraud and abuse of the government coffers has clearly grown accordingly.
I fully expect the current administration to make mistakes. OTOH, doing nothing but more of the same since the GFC has only made things worse, and to continue that process will lead to significant pain in the future.
I very much appreciate all the hard work you do, and I'm regularly enlightened by the translations you so generously produce for our consumption, so I hesitate to respond in a negative way, but I question your assertions and conclusions, with regard to both the labour theory of value - which has always seemed instinctively wrong to me - and the idea that a centralized and standardized form of education is in any way desirable. People develop in different ways, at different speeds, and with different talents and interests, and I'm not sure that any form of standardized education process can accommodate those differences.
One of my bugbears is the very idea of equality. As far as I can tell, no two things in the universe - let alone a multitude - can ever be equal. This is one of the strange contradictions I find in "progressive" ideology - the worship of both diversity and equality. Surely they're mutually exclusive. Equality or freedom - pick one. Some people want to make money and accumulate stuff, and some people don't care about money and baubles. Why should their life outcomes resemble each other in any way?
However I'm fully behind the idea of human harmony. I just wish it could be approached by accepting difference and the resulting "inequality", and finding ways to accommodate each others' different aptitudes and preferences without the desire to impose any one, "correct" world-view on everyone else. Not that I'm accusing you of that, in any way.
And again, thanks for all your efforts, which are greatly appreciated.