karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

thanks karl..

i might have coined a new term - ''the democracy regime." this lends itself to short term thinking and political polarization... as for capitalism, those with no morals or ethics have no restraints on their avarice... it is the opposite to cooperation and working with others... sorry to say, but this is the downside of a capitalist system and it is showing it's limitations and drawbacks at this point in time..

the usa and capitalism seems to think a winner take all ideology is superior to a system of consideration and cooperation with others... personally i don't think it is, and i think we are rapidly finding out and seeing these differences as demonstrated by the back and forth at present between usa and china...

of course trump is an ignoramus and loves to distract... whether he knew what he was saying was a lie or not - it doesn't matter... his narcissistic leadership is perfect for an empire in serious decline.. it mimics what i believe is his own serious health and mental health decline at present..

Thanks for the article showing how China has succfully built wind power bussiness and gained a competitive advantage not only for their own power needs, but for products to sell.

I spend too much time on youtube. For some reason a channel, shows up on the right side

"

" Inside China Business

Description

Key insights and strategies for global business owners and managers, from inside the world's factory and supply chains.

We live and work in Mainland China, and travel extensively throughout the country to find the highest-quality products at competitive prices, for markets abroad.

During many of our videos, we are saying a quiet prayer for the peace of the world, and that our content is helpful to our listeners. ...."

https://www.youtube.com/@Inside_China_Business

Short videos are posted several times a week showing incredible progress in many areas.

Here are titles of a couple of them. They can be found following youtube link above.

"China jumps a generation ahead in metals race with deep-sea rovers and 3-D mapping of ocean floors"

"WATCH HOW: Homebuilders use Chinese factories to build houses, for 1/4 the cost"

two themes: anything that can be automated will be automated. Anything that can be produced in a factory will be built in a factory. In this video, completed houses are manufactured and sent around the world to be bolted together.

"WATCH HOW: China has taken over the elevator manufacturing industry"

"China's traditional fuel car exports are taking over the world"

2024 exported 6.5 million gas cars , 76% of car exports. 100 factrories.

Like this post on Wind Energy, China rushes ahead and the West fiddles around.

"China's rare earth steel is transforming infrastructure. That's bad news for the Pentagon. "

China using rare earth metals for high strenght steel. The only manufactures in the US that can use these steels are the defense industry. Since China controls the most of the world's supply, they can restrict sales to the US thus harming the US defense industry

Even if the US and Europe had crash projects, it may be that they could never catch up.

I worked for 25 years at AT&T Bell labs which touted itself when I joined in 1978 as the best R&D lab in the world. Bell Labs/AT&T existed in a monopoly enterprise and even in its best, it could not do what China is doing now.

