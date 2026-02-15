The Epstein Class IMO is the current form of what’s known as the Ancien Regime, a ruling structure that’s existed in the West for 2700 years at minimum made up of elites who made up the ruling/creditor class from then until today. And that entity has never been shy about sacrificing people to gain wealth/money, although wealth for centuries meant land and control over the people that worked the land. Unfortunately, talking about that fact is deemed antisocial or some other word like anti-semitism when applied to Zionists, which is why we never see it discussed in modern media. The reason is simple: The Epstein Class controls most media and sets the narratives it espouses. Note the reaction of BigLie Media and Epstein Class members to the murders of innocents by ICE—they blamed the victims not the Epstein Class tools.

An examination of current geopolitics shows us the great greed the Epstein Class has via the magnitude of the conflicts it’s fomenting. The Trump Gang’s behavior is called “transactional” which is a euphemism for killing people for pecuniary gain. Gaza is the primary exhibit as the gang wants to turn that Palestinian land into a Epstein Class resort, and to hell with the Palestinians. Venezuela is exhibit #2. The war in Ukraine that was started in 2014 is exhibit #3. The ongoing Zionist War of Expansion is exhibit #4. And many more can be named that are almost never mentioned by Western media—Somalia, Sudan, Congo, Nigeria, Myanmar, Honduras, El Salvador, etc. The entire Colonial Era was plunder and murder to gain wealth for the Epstein Class that allowed a small fraction to trickle down to those who aided the plunder. Many millions died but very few members of the Epstein Class, which is how it is today.

What does it mean when the public demands an end to the Forever Wars? Bottom line, it means ending the killing and plunder driven by the Epstein Class. That those wars continue and more are clearly contemplated show very well the nth degree of contempt the Epstein Class holds for Humanity in general. Yet members of the Epstein Class get cheered on and are even venerated. What does that say about those behaving that way? How should they and their Epstein Class heroes be treated? Should they be termed accomplices in murder, mayhem, terrorism, grand theft, and kidnapping at minimum? Do those people even know what they’re enabling?

It’s clear from a human rights POV that the Epstein Class must be eliminated and its supporters be ostracized from decent society. Perhaps similar words were already written, but I haven’t seen them or heard of their existence. Now they’ve been given life.

