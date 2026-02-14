Making the connection between the Epstein Class, Capitalism and Empire is beginning to be made and spoken about. Dr. Richard Wolff has provided an excellent, terse 18-minute video, “Capitalism and the Epstein Class” that makes that connection, although the addition of Empire is relegated to two longer videos: One with Nima and Dr. Hudson, and the other with Professor Glenn Diesen, both of them on 12 February. Before viewing these the idea for this essay was already simmering, and the following is meant to spread the word about this connection and how it vastly affects the human condition. Yes, elite driven authoritarian governance has been one of the unfortunate norms of human existence, but as we’re seeing that’s not the only solution to societal arrangement. During the Cold War, two forms of authoritarian governance faced off—Epstein Class Capitalism versus a form of State Capitalism that called itself Communist—both of which were/are very oppressive and thus immoral. Several forms of Moral Capitalism now exist, the two most obvious are China and Russia, but there are others along with more nations who aspire to that goal. Ultimately, the argument reduces to these questions: What is immoral and what is moral? These may seem easy to answer until we try to do so as the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy explains in its “Definition of Morality”.

As it notes, societies have different moral codes as Congresswoman Ilhan Omar pointed out: In Somalia, pedophiles like Trump and Epstein would be executed for their crimes because they cross a moral boundary that’s extremely taboo. Meanwhile, within the Western world, their positions as elites renders them almost untouchable by law, which has a very longstanding historical basis because of the way societies are organized in the West: They have resulted in extreme forms of wealth and want, which religion and law have failed to eliminate over the past 4,000+ years. And it must be admitted that Asia has had its share of problems with elites and their interfering with the aims of attaining harmony in society. Many millions of words have focused on this issue for almost that entire 4,000+ year period and as the Epstein files show Western society hasn’t improved very much at all—they reveal Libertine Sadism, the practice of Feudal Signorial Rights both of which amount to the exploitation of the weak by the strong, the superrich of the destitute. It’s very much a form of Plunder that caused the French lawyer Frederic Bastiat to write some very apt descriptive words:

When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it…. It is a rather singular argument to maintain that, because an abuse which has been permitted a temporary existence, cannot be corrected without wounding the interests of those who have profited by it, it ought, therefore, to claim perpetual duration…. When law and morality contradict each other, the citizen has the cruel alternative of either losing his moral sense or losing his respect for the law.

I suggest all three are again in-play, the first having the deepest roots, while the last fuels the current outrage. It’s rather easy to see how the “system” and “moral code” have evolved over the centuries. First there was the Master→Slave relationship; that was followed by the Lord→Serf relationship; and is now represented by the Employer→Employee relationship all of which had their own system and moral code. Currently, utterly obscene levels of wealth are concentrated in a rather small number of hands. One of the most notable Plutocrats from the Gilded Age, Andrew Carnegie, tried to influence his fellow Christian Plutocrats in his Gospel of Wealth that to satisfy the demands of their professed faith that the wealth they obtained from society ought to be returned to that society. Unfortunately, Carnegie was a rarity. In all the relationships noted above, there’s always a few exercising superiority over the many regardless of their qualifications—most often by birth, hereditarily. Even within the attempts to create classless societies, elites have still appeared because they were leaders of what were revolutionary movements. although it must be noted the Chinese tried very hard to avoid rank systems and special elite privileges at the outset. China’s political system is supposed to be meritocratic, while its economic system has allowed for the accumulation of great wealth with Jack Ma being the usual example.

What’s different about what I call Moral Capitalism is they’re people-centered and aim to allow all to become whatever their innate talents allow them to become because all the avenues to success are open. The idea is anyone can rise to the level of Employer based on their merit, and this also allows for the possibility of cooperative entities. All structures of society—government, business, communities—strive to help each other in a cooperative manner whose aim is to promote the wellbeing of all the people. Immoral Capitalism doesn’t allow for that to occur because it’s regressed to the Lord→Serf level of relations where the non-wealthy are exploited en totality through their labor and debt peonage since their wages aren’t nearly enough to survive on if they also are to obtain the devices deemed required for modern living. Vertical mobility is very rare as few are fortunate enough to have the ability to overcome the obstacles placed in their way. Thus, the poorest can easily be tempted into thinking they’re being offered an escape path when it’s actually only a promotion from “Field Slave” to “House Slave”, that is if they’re lucky enough to avoid being harvested for their organs. It appears the syndicates Epstein worked for were deeply involved in that trade, which is why he exulted when told of the impending 2014 Ukraine coup as that would provide more human grist for his employer’s mills and more monies for his pocket.

As the Outlaw US Empire and Collective Western Empires decline, their elites will be looking for way to preserve their wealth at the expense of the poor by taking more from them through a variety of means. The European empires have been in decline much longer but had found a way to slow their decline by abdicating their defense to the Outlaw US Empire, which worked until 2014 when Obama chose to begin the assault on Europe to help slow the US Empire’s decline. The continual expansion of EU/NATO brought in more suckers who would be plundered made to pay tribute to Brussels and then Washington, a state of affairs that greatly escalated in 2022 when the Outlaw US Empire gave Russia no choice but to follow through on its promise to wage a military technical operation to ensure its security. Forcing EU to commit economic suicide by ending its energy importation from Russia then blowing up the Nord Strem pipeline to make certain that would happen clearly showed what the Empire’s strategy would be—to colonize Europe and force it to pay tribute while also holding the bag for the Empire’s defeat in Ukraine. Neither of those two problems would have arisen IF Europe had actual leaders instead of Compradors. What EU/NATO are doing is continuing to feed the syndicates that employed Epstein while backing the Kiev Nazis. How much longer the current narrative will keep the Compradors in their positions is very hard to say. Europeans ought to see the sort of future being planned for them—as with those in the US, they will be fleeced unless they revolt. And their revolts need to overturn the political orthodoxy that’s led Europe to this cliff. Europe tried to invoke Moral Capitalism but didn’t go far enough and was then stopped by the EU/NATO dictatorship. Thus, Europeans have two tasks to free themselves—First, oust their Compradors and second install a government that will free them from the EU/NATO dictatorship. The route to freedom for Europeans is actually much easier than for those of us within the Outlaw US Empire.

Oppression is deemed to be immoral along with exploitation, and an entire listing was made and agreed to by almost every nation as to what constituted moral treatment of humans—The Universal Bill of Rights. The one major nation not to ratify it was the Outlaw US Empire, and when we look at its history it’s easy to understand why: It would then be very simple to call it immoral for its violations of human rights at home and everywhere else. IMO, it’s agreed that outlaws are immoral because their behavior is outside the law—law being deemed moral by most. Back on 28 March 2024 I wrote a short article, “Why the USA is an Outlaw,” because many wanted to know why I insisted that’s the case. Of course, Trump’s actions since regaining office have proven that he, his gang, and the nation are Outlaws, just as all preceding administrations going back to Truman in 1945 are. Those that preceded Truman were also immoral and outlaw to some degree. The vast majority of US citizens have no clue that their federal government is an Outlaw, although some are convinced that it’s unconstitutional, which would make it an outlaw. But more important is the Outlaw US Empire’s exceedingly gross immorality as exhibited by its abetting the Zionist Genocide in Palestine and the utter abomination of Trump wanting to build a resort on the rubble of Gaza and bones of its residents. We could hypothesize that Trump’s vast immorality results from his liaisons with Epstein and other past behaviors that were never disciplined. But then we have the Trump Gang whose writings have been declared immoral. All those people were empowered by the Epstein Class, and some may even have ties to the syndicate(s) that employed him. The federalist form of governmental system hides the oligarchy that’s always ruled in Washington because that’s how the Constitution was written. Recall that was in the age of Master→Slave and Lord→Serf, with women considered property once married and not much freer when single. So, what hope is there for the great mass of people—320+ Million—who don’t want to regress from Employer→Employee to Lord→Serf? Some are awakening thanks to what ICE is and is doing and are forming community collectives in defense. That’s a starting point that must become politicized, rejects the Neoliberal Dictatorship that consists of Ds+Rs+Finance Capitalism, and formulates its own type of People-Centered Moral Capitalism. The revulsion millions have at the revelations of the Epstein Class must be used to enact change. Dr. Wolff’s short video is stark and very pointed as it must be given not just with what’s been revealed but also with the long history of all the versions of the Epstein Class that came before. There are other ways to organize societies and their political-economies. The one critical component proven through history is the paramount need for all credit/money creation to be public, not private, with the understanding that debts that can’t be paid won’t. Another is to rewrite corporate charters so they serve the public’s interest prior to that of shareholders. In other words, corporations are to exist for public benefit. Changing the USA’s political nature is the one sure way to manage the decline of the American Empire and to oust the Epstein Class from power.

*

*

*

Like what you’ve been reading at Karlof1’s Substack? Then please consider subscribing and choosing to make a monthly/yearly pledge to enable my efforts in this challenging realm. Thank You!