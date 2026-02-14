karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
5h

Great article! Here's hoping that the general citizenry becomes aware before it's too late.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Karl Sanchez and others
James Whelan's avatar
James Whelan
2h

Excellent!

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 karlof1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture