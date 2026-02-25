I’d like to show photos of some of the exhibits at the Forum but none available really do a good job, although there’s this page providing many images from the exhibition hall. Before getting into the event, there’re two technological developments in the news: “China’s first homegrown quantum computing operating system available for online download” shows us that China has chosen the Open Source Road to spur more rapid development and innovation in key tech realms; and “Chinese scientists achieve world’s first treatment of liver failure patient using ex vivo perfusion with a gene-edited pig liver,” shows Eurasian medicine will be able to provide treatments no Western medical insurance corporation will approve despite the treatment’s ability to prolong life because corporate profitability comes first, not the patient’s wellbeing.

This is the fourth such forum. Here’s what it says about itself:

The Forum is a discussion platform that is devoted to the development of high technologies in Russia. The Future Technologies Forum was first held in 2023 and has become a flagship event where leading experts, scientists, businesspeople, and government officials discuss cutting-edge scientific developments and product solutions based on them.

This year the topic is Bioeconomy for Humanity, and here on the Forum’s English webpage is a short 110-second video covering the topic—the narration’s in Russian but IMO it’s easy to understand the message. It should be noted that Russia doesn’t allow GMO plants or animals, so all biological modification is done without resorting to GMO methods. Some of those methods were discussed in previous reports on presidential conversations with scientists. The main event is divided into three segments: Putin’s tour of the exhibition hall that consists of a short narrative, the Plenary Session that features Putin’s speech, and ends with Putin’s short conversation with scientists before the cameras are turned off. Links to the videos of the various business programs and the entire plenary session can be found here overdubbed in English. If Russian is preferred, click the icon for Ru at the top right of the page.

Here’s the Kremlin’s readout of Putin’s visit to the exhibits:

The Head of State inspected the stands of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Kurchatov Institute, the Federal Medical and Biological Agency, Gazprombank, the Russian Science Foundation, Tatneft, and Rosatom.

At the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s booth, the President was presented with the first Russian portable device for reading the genetic code, Nanoporus, which can be used in medicine, ecology, and agriculture. The Kurchatov Institute presented a project for a bio-ecological settlement with a low-capacity nuclear power plant and a model of a bioreactive carbon dioxide utilization system for creating closed life support systems. At the Russian Science Foundation’s booth, Vladimir Putin was shown the world’s only plant-based platform for creating antiviral vaccines. The Federal Medical and Biological Agency presented its developments in the field of vaccination, including the world’s first genetically engineered vaccine against birch pollen allergy, Allergarda, and a personalized vaccine for the treatment of colorectal cancer, as well as the results of the Center for Cybernetic Medicine and Neuroprosthetics. Gazprombank has demonstrated biotechnological solutions for agricultural development. A domestic chamber for accelerated plant breeding allows for the cultivation of crops 2-4 times faster. Tatneft has designed and created an eco-village in Tatarstan, the village of Aktyubinsky, where the principle of a closed cycle—the transformation of waste into resources–-is implemented. This is a universal solution, ready to be scaled in any region of the country. Rosatom State Corporation presented technologies for environmental protection and restoration of natural systems, as well as developments in additive biotechnology.

The Kurchatov Institute’s presentation appears to form the basis for closed systems required in the Lunar, Antarctic or space station contexts. Taftneft’s closed resource cycle is something Russia’s very keen on implementing nationally, a complete transformation from Soviet times and practices. As presented in the Forum’s concept video, getting nature to work with humans to solve human problems is the aim of Russian science that represents a revolution in thinking. The number of presentations in the business program are many and when you look at them fantastical in many ways. Click the link and take a look before reading what Putin has to say. The vast majority are scheduled for tomorrow, the 26th, and will probably remain available for awhile.

Now Putin’s Plenary Session speech:

V. Putin: Dear ladies and gentlemen!

Dear friends, good afternoon! As I have been informed, you have already held a professional discussion as part of the Future Technologies Forum, which is dedicated to bioeconomics this year. In continuation, I would like to tell you about the government’s steps to develop this important sector. And since we are being listened to today not only by specialists, but also by a wide audience, I will allow myself to dwell in more detail on what you are already well aware of, but may be new to the general public. I will allow myself to dwell on what bioeconomics means, what practical prospects and opportunities it opens up for people, the economy, agriculture, and healthcare. What role it plays in strengthening the country’s industrial and technological sovereignty and environmental security. My colleagues have just introduced me to the advanced technologies presented at the exhibition on the sidelines of the forum. They are truly impressive. Using the laws and wisdom of nature, and unlocking its immense creative potential, scientists and manufacturers are creating solutions for life, health, and active longevity. These include healthy foods, although all high-quality foods are healthy, as well as vitamins, supplements, and vaccines, which is important. I would like to see such vaccines, and every year, Veronika Igorevna [Skvortsova] promises me that they will be available soon. Unfortunately, we don’t have a Minister of Health here, and there’s still a certification process and various clarifications. I hope that no bureaucratic obstacles will arise to ensure that these important things for people and their health are available as quickly as possible. These are medicines. And even tissues, blood vessels, and, which is no longer science fiction, individual human organs. Although they haven’t yet reached the point of creating a living heart, they are moving towards it. There is a wide range of applications for biotechnology in industry, where natural microorganisms and other living systems are used instead of chemical reagents. They serve as catalysts for complex technological processes and initiate closed cycles where the waste from one production becomes the raw material for another. Mikhail Valentinovich [Kovalchuk] has been constantly sharing this information with me for many years, and I am very grateful to him for this. These applications include bioenergy, environmental solutions, agriculture, improving soil fertility, plant protection, and water, soil, and air purification. After cleaning, I look and see that there are fish swimming there, which require good, clean water, and everything works out. So bioeconomics is much more than a field of scientific knowledge. With their bold ideas, scientists and engineers are essentially shaping a new reality, an industrial way of life, using advances in biology and genetics to improve people’s lives and preserve our planet and its fragile ecosystem. We in Russia are proud of the significant contribution that the discoveries, philosophical, and scientific teachings of Vernadsky, Mechnikov, Timiryazev, Koltsov, Vavilov, Engelhardt, and other outstanding Russian scientists, including our contemporaries, have made to the development of the life sciences. I will return to this in my speech today. We will build up our capabilities here and move forward. Moreover, biotechnology, supported by the power of computing systems and artificial intelligence, is developing at an unprecedented rate, helping to address the key challenges of our time, such as climate change, food shortages, and the depletion of renewable resources. This technology can be used for projects both on Earth and in space. I have repeatedly emphasized that equal access to future technologies, rather than privileges for the “chosen ones,” is an essential condition for the fair development of our civilization. Therefore, within the framework of BRICS and other associations, as well as bilateral cooperation, we are ready to implement joint scientific, educational, and investment programs in the field of biotechnology for the benefit of all humanity. For our part, we intend to use the enormous potential of the bioeconomy to strengthen the nation’s health, to address other priority tasks, and to accelerate technological and industrial development without compromising our country’s unique natural resources. This year, we have started implementing a national project on bioeconomics. Its fundamental goal is to ensure sovereignty in a number of critical areas in this field, and to reach leading positions where we already have the potential and groundwork. I also ask the Government to build a long-term vision, a national strategy for the development of the bioeconomy, as soon as possible. This strategy should be taken into account in the program documents that define the solution of Russia’s food and biosecurity issues, as well as the systemic development of healthcare, energy, agriculture, industry, and other sectors. To reiterate, we are talking about creating and implementing truly cross-cutting, universal technologies and products that affect almost all areas. Therefore, it is especially important to establish intersectoral, supra-departmental management in the bioeconomy and focus our efforts on significantly increasing its share in the country’s GDP. The exhibition has demonstrated the urgency of this approach. Representatives from various fields are essentially discussing the same issues and addressing common challenges. This primarily means a significant increase in funding for both the relevant national project and other activities in the field of bioindustry. Moreover, the main focus should be on attracting extrabudgetary funds. It is necessary to remove the barriers to business participation in the formation of the bioeconomy. Existing measures should be adjusted to accelerate its development, and additional support measures should be offered to private investors, including tax and other incentives for companies that create and implement such technologies. These and other tools should be used at all stages, from scientific research to the development of breakthrough solutions and competitive products based on biotechnology. In order for domestic biotech companies to be able to implement long-term plans and recoup their investments more quickly, I ask the Government to propose effective mechanisms for developing and protecting the domestic market for biotechnology, as well as to develop scenarios for their practical application in various sectors of the domestic economy and social sphere. When I say that we need to maintain our competitiveness, I am referring to what I have seen: how our competitors are investing in the development of these technologies, but we also need to protect our domestic market using modern market methods. It is important for us to systematically create domestic demand for such innovations. And of course, we need to increase production and take our rightful place in the global biotechnology markets. Therefore, we need to build an effective system for supporting the export of high-value-added bioproducts, as well as promoting our standards, technological platforms, and competencies in other countries. And of course, my colleagues will understand me, especially the Russian part of this audience. We need to work with our closest neighbors, with whom we already have very good, friendly relations and cooperation in many areas that have been established over decades. The most important issue is the availability of our own instruments, equipment, as well as enzymes, biocatalysts, and other critical components. In these key areas, we need to move faster from import substitution tasks to launching globally competitive products based on our own platforms and solutions. I ask you to supplement the national bioeconomy project with specific solutions in this regard. Dear friends! To accelerate the development of the bioeconomy, it is necessary to establish a modern legal and regulatory framework, as well as a system of standards and rules for the market entry of biotechnology-based solutions. Regulation should support and encourage the creation and rapid implementation of innovations, while also ensuring the safety and quality of products for individuals and society. This applies to all areas, from biopolymers for packaging to artificially grown organs and tissues. Everything is important. It is important to establish clear ethical boundaries for the use of biotechnology from the very beginning, to prevent potential threats to human health and life, and to ensure the safety of personal data. At the same time, I would like to repeat that, as in any advanced field, we need to create conditions for scientific breakthroughs. For example, the experience of experimental legal regimes has proven to be effective in the field of unmanned systems and artificial intelligence. I propose to extend this experience to certain areas of life sciences. Our innovative scientific, technological, and educational centers, including the well-known federal territory of Sirius, can serve as platforms for the development and controlled testing of new biotechnologies and products. I also ask the Russian Science Foundation to provide grants named after our great scientist Evgeny Pavlovich Velikhov this year to create new solutions for the agro-industrial sector, biotechnology, pharmaceutical industry, healthcare, and other industries. Moreover, such technologies should be developed using bioinformatics and artificial intelligence methods. Dear friends, I would like to invite scientific teams to take an active part in the RNF competition. Its winners will be able to receive up to half a billion rubles from the government for research over a period of five years, and then, I believe, there is an extension of three years. We are also using the megascience scientific infrastructure to create new biotechnologies. This year, the technical launch of the Siberian Ring Photon Source will take place in Koltsovo, Novosibirsk. It will soon be operating at full capacity. I believe that our scientists will have full access to this facility by 2027. We are ready to implement international scientific programs in the fields of life sciences, biology, medicine, and pharmaceuticals using this unique facility. At the same time, it is important that research and development in the field of bioeconomics be not only fundamental, but also applied. It should increase the economic and technological potential of the regions, thereby contributing to the spatial development of Russia with its vast territory. For example, in the northwestern part of the country, we need to establish the processing of waste from the timber industry, in the Far East, the production of bio-products based on aquatic biological resources, and in Siberia and the south of Russia, the deep processing of grain. I repeat, these are just some of the areas covered by major regional bioeconomic programs. They must certainly take into account the specific features of the territories, their resource base, and their economic specialization. And of course, the regions must have the necessary personnel and technologies to implement such projects. In this regard, I propose to create a wide network of engineering development centres for the benefit of the bioeconomy in the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, based on universities and research institutes. These centres are designed to shorten the path from laboratory research to full-scale industrial production, and to provide access to instrumentation and computing resources for scientific and student teams, as well as for small technology companies from across the country. I would like to emphasise that these companies should become full participants in the national bioeconomy project. I would like to emphasise this point. I would like to say something about the most important thing, and I think you will all agree with me. What is the most important thing? It is the specialists, people like you, the specialists who are responsible for building the bioeconomy. It must be admitted that the competencies and knowledge of graduates from many universities and colleges do not meet the current level of development of biotechnology. However, this is understandable, as many things are new, and there is still much to be done. The personnel challenge in this area is one of the most complex and systemic, and of course, we must respond to it. In this regard–-the first. It is necessary to ensure the graduation of top and middle-level specialists with deep interdisciplinary training at the intersection of biology, chemistry, engineering, and artificial intelligence. To do this, together with business, it is necessary to seriously update professional education programs, expand practical training of students on the sites of enterprises. This includes taking into account the latest trends in microbiology, genetics, and bioinformatics. In this regard, I propose to establish new advanced engineering schools at universities and colleges, as well as to expand the Professionalism educational project to these fields. Second, I ask the Government, together with the regions and business, to take a close look at the personnel forecast in the field of biotech. To take into account the need for specialists to implement major regional projects in this area, which I have just mentioned. If necessary, make a decision to increase the number of budgetary places in the field of bioeconomics at universities and colleges in the constituent entities of the Russian Federation. Third. It is important to focus on in-depth career guidance for schoolchildren on a new basis, with a view to the needs of biotech, and to expand specialized training in natural sciences. In general, I propose to launch a program for the popularization of bioeconomics. It is essential to involve the media and leading online platforms in this work. The earlier we guide people in this field, the better. This field is very complex and multidisciplinary. Taking this opportunity, I would like to thank domestic biotech companies, scientists, philanthropists, and enthusiasts for their educational activities. Once again, we need to expand this work and open new horizons and professional paths for young people, the next generation, and citizens. I would like to use the word “propaganda,” which is very important and should be organized in a timely manner. Dear friends! At the forum, we traditionally talk about the areas and developments that shape the future of humanity. The achievements of biology, genetics, and other life sciences are rightfully referred to as the technologies of the 21st century. Together with the IT industry and artificial intelligence, they are transforming the economy and society, creating new opportunities for millions of people. I propose that the next Forum of Future Technologies be dedicated to the creation and implementation of digital platforms in our lives. They are already helping scientists to implement scientific projects, connecting craftsmen and entrepreneurs from small towns with customers in megacities. They allow residents to participate in the management of their homes, villages, and entire regions, and they analyze medical research in record time, helping doctors to save lives. These are just a few examples of the development of the platform economy. In Moscow, this development is progressing well. A good example, just recently talked about it: calls an ambulance, while it is going to the patient, on the screen of the doctor already appears his entire medical history. And he knows what to take with him, what to take to save life. And this is only one of the directions, only one of the examples of these platform solutions. In this area, Russia is creating world-class solutions. We are ready to share our experience and competencies for the benefit of all humanity. I would like to invite everyone who is ready to work together to participate in the Future Technologies Forum next year, in 2027. Thank you for your attention. Have a nice day! We will see some of our colleagues now and continue the discussion and conversation. Thank you. [My Emphasis]

Exciting, yes? As an educator, I always focus on that aspect of these sorts of events. These two sentences stand out: “The earlier we guide people in this field, the better. This field is very complex and multidisciplinary.” Yes, they merit staying emphasized. Most Gym readers are elderly like myself and have grand- and great-grand kids whose futures we rightly worry about. The amount of knowledge required to know to be competent is easily double what it was in the 1960-70s when I was in K-12—triple might not even be an exaggeration, particularly when it comes to learning genuine history and how it connects to the present. In science, the past always provides the foundation for the present, that’s why the emphasis on getting youth to study natural sciences ASAP. The use of AI as a tool is proper, but it isn’t a substitute for knowledge and especially for wisdom. We must do what we can to help our kids get out from behind the computer screen or take attention away from the phone. Take them to the park, the forest, the river, stream, lakeside, a zoo, an aquarium, a natural history museum so they can explore and discover. We know what time compression is like. What our kids will experience is learning compression. My impression is Russian educators understand that challenge and are altering their education system to deal with that. There’s one other important point Putin made: “Regulation should support and encourage the creation and rapid implementation of innovations, while also ensuring the safety and quality of products for individuals and society.” So far, Russia has prevented the rise of the sort of Frankenstein Pharma system that exists in the West largely by keeping most of it in the public domain. For Russia to continue to be a beacon of freedom for the Global Majority not fooled by Western BigLies, that will be very important.

Now for Putin’s short open session with scientists before it was closed:

V. Putin: Friends and colleagues! By tradition, after such general events, we hold a meeting in a more intimate setting, if you can call this an intimate setting. But in any case, I would like to say that I am very happy to see you. I hope that you were not bored by what I said. As I mentioned at the beginning, I was speaking to a wide audience, but I believe that both the Russian part of today’s audience and our foreign friends were interested in learning about our thoughts, our vision, and our plans for the future. It is always beneficial to do so. And I will say it again in such a semi-closed format, when I was talking about the need to promote, in the best sense of the word, scientific knowledge, early career guidance, when I talk about this, I always remember our scientist, the great popularizer of science in Soviet and Russian times, Daniil Alexandrovich Granin, a writer, who, at the last meeting with me, then he passed away quite quickly, he drew attention to this aspect and said, “You know what? You should talk about science more often.” He continued, “We’re doing fine here. We have this program and that program, but you and your colleagues, as well as the media, need to talk more about the role of science, the role of scientists, their dedication, their achievements, and the importance of what they do. I’m tired of watching TV shows about who stole from whom, how they stole, and how much they stole.” That’s why I often draw the attention of the government, the administration, and the media to the importance of providing information support to those who dedicate their lives to scientific research. Today’s topic is particularly significant because it is multidisciplinary and at the intersection of many fields of knowledge. It is undoubtedly very important and has tremendous potential. If there is something that I can support you with, I am at your disposal. I would also like to thank the participants of our meeting from abroad. Thank you for being with us.

Sad more of the discussion wasn’t allowed to be read. Given the history of Soviet/Russian leaders and their understanding and interest in science, Putin is unique. He understands it and it thus interested and able to easily talk about it and technological development. Putin mentioned one of the many science contests that are held within Russia where the prizes are research grants and related positions at key institutes which foster a culture of friendly competition that spurs innovation. And then there’s the in-built nationalism that’s an overall deep component of Russian culture and society. IMO, that’s a part of Russia’s development model that many nations ought to emulate.

