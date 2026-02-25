karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

WTFUD
2h

Lizzy (Jobs) Holmes and the Board at Theranos were pioneers of some of this stuff, as were the CIA & an assortment of US bio-companies throughout Ukraine, well up until 2014 or so. Still from its Independence in 1991, that's around 25 years, nothing worthwhile was produced bar a few Brigades of Nazis and better fortified defence structures.

Man with no shoes must weep for man with no feet

Man with plan A B C and D must weep for man with no Plan B.

No, I didn't get where I am today (on suicide watch) by picking my nose and eating it too.

The western so-called elite are in deep deep denial and paralysed with fear and loathing.

'You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave'

Maybe there is a plan B , say an Underwater City like Captain Nemo built.

Varyss
2h

Most important sentence from his speech, imho:

"I have repeatedly emphasized that equal access to future technologies, rather than privileges for the “chosen ones,” is an essential condition for the fair development of our civilization."

Other than that, pretty standard Putin speech. Very knowledgeable, very concerned with Russia winning the peace, and his standard focus on making sure that the benefits of being Russian cascade as much as possible to all Russians.

We get Trump and Biden and Obama and Bush - Russia gets Putin. It's why Russia is on track to being one of two dominant super powers in the future.

1 more comment...

