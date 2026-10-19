Tensions mount globally as two crucial elections loom—one for Zionist control in Occupied Palestine and another for Zionist control within the Outlaw US Empire. For most, those tensions aren’t overt or considered at all; yet, they weigh very heavily on the state of the world. Alastair Crooke has coined the term, “war of grand design” and discusses it in his recent Conflict’s Forum article, that I hope will be released from behind its paywall and published this Monday by Strategic Culture, which is the usual rhythm. IMO, the grand design refers to the “Clean Break” paper/plan/agenda published in 1996 coupled with the Wolfowitz Doctrine of 1992 and the 1996 edition of Joint Vision 2010 that advocated the Full Spectrum Dominance policy. Bit by bit, Crooke has worked on compiling his thesis for many years, certainly over the seven years I’ve followed his work. The Gym has focused on showing the growing divide between the Outlaw US Empire/NATO and the emerging multipolar world led by Russia, China, and now Iran, perhaps most starkly in the last article. It’s interesting that the Western Narrative centers on values, which in-turn are called civilizational values by Russia, China, Iran, and many other nations. The French are in the streets fighting to preserve their values while the Macron government fights to destroy them via Neoliberal austerity, otherwise known as IMF/World Bank Special Adjustment Programs—the vile SAPs known so well by the Global South. Crooke begins:

The paradigm shifts. The networked supra-national stratum that long has pursued its global ‘Grand Design’ through manufacturing public consent for wars of imposed compliance has, at last, run up against the limits to power. We are, indeed, at an ‘emperor has no clothes’ moment. All can see it. Its traditional tools — the US military, the dollar system, the credit trap, the Bretton Woods structures, shock economic therapy and currency wars — are failing to preserve the US élite weltanschauung wherein it would be ‘unimaginable’ that the US having won the Cold War were it to face a world in which the US did not continue to dictate the blueprint.

Those who’ve read the latest edition of Hudson’s Super Imperialism at minimum know how the system functions and for whom as his other works and current discussions detail. Crooke’s term “Grand Design” implies it’s been an ongoing project for more than the current era which makes this recent remark by Dr. Hudson key:

So I want to say just a few words about the great monetary revolution that occurred at the end of the seventeenth century when it became apparent that there wasn’t enough silver and gold coinage to enable kings to pay their war debts to the international banking class that had been developing since the twelfth and the thirteenth centuries. You had the kings of France, Spain, and Austria defaulting, and the governments had to pay very high interest rates because buying government debt was very risky. Well, imagine the problems that Britain had after it had the anti-Catholic Glorious Revolution in 1688. The problem was, how was the government going to do what British kings do and go to war against France and other countries? Well, obviously, this was going to entail a huge government debt. The government of Britain had been financing itself by issuing tallies, wooden sticks that people could use in order to pay the taxes falling due and other debts. [My Emphasis]

Do read the podcast transcript for so much more. The result was the formation of the Bank of England and its European sisters over the next several decades. I emphasized the lack of coinage because without Spain’s looting from its colonies and moving it to Europe the available coinage would have run out well before 1600. We no longer have kings; the West has oligarchies led by the very rich—plutocracy. This was a new Class somewhat separated from the existing Feudal Class and its allied Clerical Class, all of which were part of the many important historical changes that had begun in the mid 1400s as Catholic/Vatican Ideology came under attack that generated the Protestant Revolution/Reformation and a vast number of related wars within Europe and on the oceans for colonial possessions and robbing the looters. Those events combined to end the Era of Catholic Exceptionalism, although there remain pockets of it today. It was replaced by Protestant Exceptionalism then Liberal Exceptionalism, and underneath it all was a small Class that practiced and promoted Libertine Exceptionalism—not to be confused with Liberal or Libertarian; think Marquis de Sade and those of his ilk who were always wealthy and politically prominent, just as today. Think the Epstein Class.

The new banking and increase in available Capital financed the expansion of Imperialism/Colonialism and its most important aspect—the Slave Trade—for much of Europe’s population was degraded by the 100+ years of warfare and a source of labor was required if the Capital was to be used properly in the eyes of its holders. Unfortunately, I’m copying the omission of a great deal of important history just as Collegiate courses do, particularly what was done during the Enclosure Era in Europe and what became the United Kingdom. A new rising Class was created as this new Era began disconnected from the banking and feudal classes—the merchant class—and they rapidly became an important influencer of politics as shown by the historians who documented the rise of the American Merchant Class who were very distinct from the Plantation-based slavers. What was also happening with the rise of the new classes was the beginning of the divorce from traditional religious moral and ethical values and the rising cult of the individual and his property. Along with the divorce was a new ideology deemed the Protestant Ethos where one’s success was tied to his hard works that supposedly conferred divine blessings. Poverty thus became an ethical/moral shortfall of the individual not societal or economic conditions, and certainly not class issues. In that regard, North American history is much different from European history from the French Revolution onward. Despite the genuine radicalness of the American Revolution, it wasn’t allowed to be seen in that light which explains the revulsion by American elites at the French Revolution, which spawned an undeclared war during Adams’ presidency that’s mostly omitted from history texts. And so the American Myth of it being the Beacon, the Shining Light on the Hill because it differed from the violence of Old Europe was born, although nowadays it’s all welded together into the Collective West as based on Greece and Rome.

And here’s where we get to Crooke’s citing Rubio’s speech at Athens:

“In the golden light of an Athens evening, with the Acropolis over his shoulder”, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on 7 October, openly praised colonialism; he engaged in egregious erasures of history, and demanded a return to Western domination of the world. Rubio asserted that the West must use military force to “maintain its place at the head of the world”; the West is “the greatest civilization in the world”, he declared, emphasizing that it is a “civilization that we must fight to defend today with the same passion as our forefathers did”. [Format Original]

But is there really any civilization in the modern West as Ghandi questioned? Aside from what’s called the Greco-Roman Classical Period, the question/objection is valid in light of the vast lack of humanism on display. War defines the West, but can that be called Civilization; and if so, what about the Greco-Roman Era? Empire is the only way says the person who wrote Rubio’s speech. I was hoping Crooke’s essay would be released from behind its paywall but it hasn’t as of this writing. Instead, Gym members will need to view the two podcasts where he explains his thesis, Judge Nap and Dialog Works. Many will call Crooke’s War of Grand Design thesis a conspiracy theory, which is quite correct and is based on evidence presented by history. In his chat with Judge Nap today, Crooke alludes to the “Hellfire Class” that derived from the Hellfire Clubs that originated in England and form the basis for the Epstein Class and Libertine philosophy. Crooke anticipates and answers:

It was former British Prime Minister, Benjamin Disraeli, who in 1846 inferred —“The world is governed by very different personages from what is imagined by those who are not behind the scenes”. [Format Original]

Emmanuel Todd is added as an ally:

Moscow is not waging war against the 20-million odd inhabitants of Ukraine — “It is confronting, through Ukraine, the entire Atlanticist bloc, NATO as a whole, its intelligence services, its arsenals, its satellites, its military industry, and its media machine. Ukraine is merely a theatre of operations, a battlefield in a latent world war.” [Format Original]

And others are marshalled in support. The recent publication of China’s newest initiative being Peace atop its five others that all advocate an opposite direction from the West are clearly a basic part of the current conflict to end Western hegemony. However, Crooke appears to be mistaken about Trump and his denunciations against Globalists since its clear the CIA is running the war against Russia despite what he says he’s ordered as the most recent drone and cruise missile strikes on St. Petersburg attest. That strategy is related to NATO—run by the Outlaw US Empire—being used as the nuclear stalking horse to force Russia to concede:

[Mattias] Forsgren suggests — “The calculation appears to be, that by gradually raising the level of pressure — keeping Russia inside the zone of zugzwang without crossing into open strategic nuclear exchange — the United States security strata hopes to force Moscow to back down - rather than accept the costs of a wider war”. The aim has not changed over many decades — it is to compel Russian capitulation. Such a scenario would represent one ‘theatre of operations’ removed in the ultimate proxy conflict to subordinate China to ‘the Design’. “The more Europe is positioned as a disposable nuclear front, the sharper the dilemma becomes. The practical effect is to place the entire European continent — and Russian decision-making — on a hair-trigger”. [Format Original]

Meanwhile, Rubio, Trump and their Empire safely sit behind the Atlantic, Pacific and Arctic. The seat of the Grand Design is within North America given the willingness to sacrifice all proxies, even the Zionists. But isn’t that a retreat given Outlaw US Empire weaknesses? The designers seem to be convinced that those weaknesses can be rectified by exploitation of South America and the rest of North America.

Exceptionalism and Hegemony are the great failings of the modern Era that must be broken and erased by the onset of a new paradigm. The values such a new paradigm can be based upon were articulated at the end of WW2 but were never enforced because of the hegemonic exceptionalism that was allowed to persist thanks to the Designers of those days. New Designers exist now and are just as dangerous as those they replaced. The values championed by China, Russia, Iran, and a host of other nations need to become universal. Yes, as I’ve written, I expect the world to divide into two major Blocs before such a universality becomes the norm. Hopefully that can transpire without the use of nuclear weapons, although there’s an evil few who lack any morals and will likely use them unless forcefully deterred and deprived of them.

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