karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

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Mark Watson's avatar
Mark Watson
Oct 20

"The great game" was the quest for power. It's as old as civilisation and is the driving force behind the modern oligarchs who have power similar to the old monarchs. The need to dominate probably originates from the drive to survive which is built into all life. The irony of life is that you can have everything that you want, be what you want, and be miserable all at the same time. I'm surprised that open season has not been declared on the Epstein class and that they are still protected and hidden. The current unrest <may> be the start.

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9 replies by Karl Sanchez and others
Ian Greig's avatar
Ian Greig
Oct 19

Perhaps David Graeber's essay, 'There Never Was a West, Or Democracy Emerges From the Spaces In Between' can be added to our list...

https://theanarchistlibrary.org/library/david-graeber-there-never-was-a-west

It contains the wonderfully titled parenthetical note 'On the Slipperiness of the Western Eye' which could just as easily be used to describe the 'flexible' ideologies used to paper over the cracks of what, from a structural perspective might more correctly be viewed as an anti-civilization.

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