karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

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Garry Gerskwotiz's avatar
Garry Gerskwotiz
7dEdited

Now can anyone at the Gym honestly say that Trump/Biden/Obama/Bush/Clinton would ever talk about anything remotely close to this

And abortions are legal, like WTF, corporations pay families when the have children, like WTF

And yet Russia is kicking the US/UK/IS/NATO arses, how can all this be? I ask sarcastically

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Loon's avatar
Loon
7d

Nice to see a country looking after its young in practical ways without having to question the value in doing so.

Russia has a future .

A contrast to the West devouring its young with debt and unaffordable living .

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