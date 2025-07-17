The scale of the plant makes it impossible to fit into one picture frame.

Putin’s Field Trip to the Urals Federal District began at this massive plant that was initially constructed in the early 1930s by both Russian and American contractors. Here’s the Kremlin’s description of the visit:

The head of state also got acquainted with the workshop of engineering products. In here a modern production facility has been created, which will allow, starting from 2026, to provide import substitution of equipment in the mining and metallurgical industry. The workshop will be able to produce more than 10 thousand tons of products per year.

Volume production of the new battery is 2.5 million tons of dry coking coal annually. Equipment upgrades reduce emissions of pollutants into the atmosphere by more than 11 thousand tons per year, to ensure waste-free production due to the introduction of a dry quenching unit for coke.

Accompanied by the Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov , Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in the Urals Federal District Artem Zhoga , the Governor of the Chelyabinsk Region Alexey Teksler , as well as the Chairman of the Council Directors of Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works Viktor Rashnikov, and MMK CEO Pavel Shilyaev. The President inspected the coke oven battery complex No. 12 he helped launch via video in 2024.

The 18-minute video shows Putin’s chat with some of the plant’s workers and doesn’t show us any of the very impressive works. Globally, Russia’s the fifth largest producer of “crude steel” just behind the USA and ahead of South Korea, with China number one producing eight times that of number two India. As is the practice with these plant visits by Putin, the transcript reports the conversation he has with the plant’s workers, and this visit is no different:

Conversation with employees of the Magnitogorsk Metallurgical Plant

Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon!

I want to congratulate you, and as they say in such cases, I want to use you as an example to congratulate all the metallurgists and all the employees of our large mining and metallurgical complex on the upcoming holiday, Metallurgist Day.

Comments: Thank you very much!

V. Putin: All the best to you.

On the one hand, your company is already an adult company – it's 100 years old, but on the other hand, it's a young company that's constantly getting younger. And this is very pleasant, because, first of all, you live here. From an environmental perspective, it's extremely important for people to feel this renewal. We've only shown the results so far, but these results are also confirmed by the relevant control services, as the amount of harmful emissions has decreased significantly. And, I repeat, it is clear where the result comes from and what it is made of: after all, the company's management and shareholders have invested an average of 90 billion rubles in modernization over the past few years. This is a significant amount of money. This year, as Viktor Filippovich [Rashnikov] mentioned, the amount will be slightly lower, but overall... And next year, there will be an increase again. This is what contributes to the result.

And, of course, the interest of all employees, from workers, engineers, and scientists to the most qualified specialists, ordinary workers, and the most qualified – the interest of all, including shareholders and company executives, is what gives this result.

I sincerely congratulate you on Metallurgist Day and your 100th birthday.

Replies: Thank you.

V. Putin: All the best to you.

If you have any topics to discuss or questions, please feel free to ask.

I beg.

A. Titov: Hello, Vladimir Vladimirovich!

My name is Alexander. First of all, on behalf of the entire team, I would like to thank you for your attention to our Magnitogorsk Metallurgical Plant.

This is not the first time you have visited our city. Our city is developing, and so is our plant. I would like to know your impressions of today's visit.

V.Putin: I've only seen the plant so far. We're also going to visit the park. But we're in constant contact with the governor, and I know how Magnitogorsk is developing. We'll meet with the governor again and talk about everything: the development of the region as a whole and Magnitogorsk in particular. I hope you can see and feel this. Hospitals and kindergartens are being renovated, and new ones are being built. By the end of this year, there will be 30 new healthcare facilities, right? Have you recently opened 30 healthcare facilities?

A.Teksler: Vladimir Vladimirovich, there are three facilities here alone, and there are already 300 facilities in the region, taking into account major repairs, new construction, and more than 100 FAPs, and more than 300 facilities, taking into account major repairs.

Of course, the main healthcare facility in Magnitogorsk is a new hospital. We will start building it this year. It is a very important facility.

V. Putin: Social facilities will be developed: kindergartens, schools, healthcare facilities, and a new hospital. Of course, leisure facilities should be developed for young people. Let's take a look at one of these facilities today. What is its name?

A. Titov: The Attraction Park.

V. Putin: The Attraction Park.

O. Simonova: Is it okay?

V. Putin: Yes, please.

O. Simonova: Olesya Simonova.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, we were talking about the development of the city and the development of the plant. And we really have something to be proud of and something to show.

We are one of the first companies in the country to develop industrial tourism. Almost 70,000 people have visited our plant. We also have ski resorts nearby, such as Bannoye and Abzakovo, which attract a large number of visitors.

V. Putin: I went skiing there.

O. Simonova: Our hockey team, Metallurg, has also won the Gagarin Cup on several occasions, and as a result, a large number of fans come to our city. However, Magnitogorsk's airport is too small, and the repair of its runway has been delayed for two years. Our city desperately needs a large, modern airport. We hope that this construction project will be completed in the near future. We ask for your support in resolving this issue.

V.Putin: I know, we discussed this last time. Today, when we were driving from the airport, our conversation with the governor began with this. I know about it. However, the governor says that the runway has already been brought to a standard condition. However, I have doubts, because I felt that it is still far from the standard.

Unfortunately, the contractor has disrupted previous plans and scheduled events, and legal proceedings are currently underway.

State agencies that believe that the contractor will not fulfill its obligations believe that it still owes 600 million rubles. However, I believe that 1.6 billion rubles should be allocated for the completion of all necessary components and the adjacent territory.

A. Texler: 2 billion 600 [million].

V.Putin: 2 billion 600 [million]. We have the money in the budget, the question is in the organization of this work. I will also deal with this. The governor believes that this is at the end of 2027.

A. Texler: No, it's a terminal.

V. Putin: Yes, a terminal.

A. Texler: The runway itself, or rather, the airfield...

V. Putin: At the end of 2026.

A.Texler: Yes, 2026, and the terminal is 2027.

V. Putin: At least, that's what the documents say. I'll take care of it and see what happens. I think that all the planned activities should be completed by the end of 2026. This will certainly help the city. The city is promising, vibrant, and developing.

You are welcome.

A. Bolbashev: My name is Alexander Bolbashev.

Question: I often hear [there are] discussions in the Government about increasing the recycling fees for imported cars. It is clear why this is done. First of all, to protect the domestic market and support the domestic car manufacturer and domestic production.

V. Putin: I have told all the secrets. This is done to solve environmental problems.

A. Bolbashev: But in reality, we see how the cost of a car is growing, both imported and domestically produced, unfortunately. It's no secret that it's becoming increasingly difficult for young people to purchase a car.

The proposal is that we should reconsider the support measures that would take into account the interests of both the automakers and the government, as well as the interests of the end consumer, including ourselves.

V.Putin: Of course, we have always done this. When inflation is a little bit of a squeeze, creates problems, when other issues arise that require additional attention, then there is always an idea to support the automotive industry, including providing support to those who buy a car, whether it is industrial enterprises or public transport, cities are purchasing, municipalities, regions or citizens, individuals.

Such programmes are always in place, and they are being worked on all the time. And now the Government is also thinking about implementing these programmes. Of course, we will adjust the system in such a way that-–as you have just said about private transport–-to help people to purchase and manufacturers to increase the production of our domestic cars. Of course, we will do this.

You are welcome.

V.Plekhanov: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, hello.

It's a great honor for me to be here. My question is: I recently got married, and I have a beautiful young wife...

V. Putin: Congratulations.

V. Plekhanov: But unfortunately, we are postponing the birth of our child because we do not have our own housing. We do not fall into any...

V. Putin: Excuse me, please. The fact that you got married is good. But the fact that you are postponing the birth of a child is a mistake.

V. Plekhanov: So I have a little proposal. Unfortunately, we do not fit into any preferential programs.

V. Putin: Why is that? If a child is born, you will immediately receive a benefit.

V. Plekhanov: We wanted the child to be born later.

V. Putin: Certain support measures are already available for the first child.

V.Plekhanov: Yes, we know. The proposal is as follows: is it possible to change the preferential program "Young Family" and give it to young couples in advance, so to speak, but with a mandatory condition...

V. Putin: You're a trickster, you haven't given birth to any children yet.

V. Plekhanov: ... so that they can have a child in the next two, three, or four years.

V. Putin: We need to work a little, otherwise why pay the money? When the child is born, the government will provide support. However, if we are honest and serious, we need to admit that the support measures we have developed so far, which are quite extensive, are not enough. The most important thing we have done is to create a unified support system that extends from the birth of a child, or even earlier, from the pregnancy of a woman, to the age of 17. Now I will not list everything, there one follows from the other, and by year-up to 3 years and beyond. But I still think that this is not enough, given the demographic problems, we have a lot of them. As a matter of fact, it is the same as in any industrially developed country, where priorities change, first of all, women's priorities: getting an education, then post-education, and so on. Women have their first child at an average age of 29-28 years. We raised the baby a little, and then we didn't have enough time or energy for the second or third. That's why I reacted so quickly. It's better not to wait for anything, like a gift from heaven.

And then, you know what: there's no greater happiness in life than children. In fact, it might be the whole point of life.

V. Plekhanov: Thank you. We will take your advice.

V. Putin: Please. I think your wife will support you.

Please, what else?

V. Astakhov: Hello, Vladimir Vladimirovich!

My name is Astakhov Vladislav.

All of us here are employees of the Magnitogorsk Metallurgical Plant, and we are certainly interested in the future development of this industry.

How do you assess the prospects for the development of the metallurgical industry? The main thing is to increase the attractiveness of the industry for attracting young people, i.e. young specialists.

V.Putin: You know, it is becoming more and more technologically advanced. We have been walking around with the heads of the entire company, and I have become interested in listening to what they are saying. I think I already know a lot, but when they start talking about what has been done, how it looks (you can see for yourself), and how production is developing, it becomes more and more technologically advanced.

Once upon a time, this enterprise employed almost 100,000 people. Now, it employs 17,000. New production facilities are emerging, requiring a new level and class of specialists. This also affects the level of wages, as the more highly skilled a specialist is, the higher their salary. It's like a chain of connections. This chain is becoming stronger and stronger. Therefore, I believe that it will become more and more interesting for young people.

V. Astakhov: Thank you.

V. Putin: Look at this machine-building enterprise, this modern production facility. Isn't it interesting?

D. Makeev: May I ask you another question?

V. Putin: Yes, please.

D. Makeev: My name is Denis. I have a more sports-related topic, and I'm interested in sports sambo. To put it simply, I've worked a shift and gone to the gym, and many of my colleagues are also interested in it. I wanted to ask you, do you think that sports sambo will eventually become an Olympic sport?

V.Putin: You know, we have a lot of problems with the Olympic Committee besides the ones you mentioned. But in general, this is one of the few sports that is completely national. It was born in the Soviet Union, as you probably know, and I can tell other colleagues that it is a fusion of various martial arts from the peoples of the USSR, and it is our invention. There are not many sports that have made it to the international stage. Rhythmic gymnastics was also born in Russia, in the Soviet Union, as was sambo, and a few other sports. At one time, the issue of making SAMBO an Olympic sport was considered. In general, it makes sense to fight for this, especially since we have very good indicators and results, and many world champions. I am confident that if this sport becomes an Olympic sport, there will be good real results and achievements.

We are currently developing SAMBO in schools across the country. It is a very democratic sport. In addition, it is very interesting and spectacular, attracting a large number of fans. It is democratic because it is inexpensive. It is not like playing hockey, where you need to buy a uniform, skates, and pay for ice. Or playing tennis, where you only need a racket. I would like to see SAMBO athletes compete in the future. Relations with the Olympic Committee are gradually being restored. We will consider discussing this issue.

V. Shchukin: Hello, my name is Vladislav Shchukin. You probably know that a wonderful attraction park appeared in our city some time ago.

V. Putin: We're going now.

V. Shchukin: I think it's probably the largest park in Russia. At least it will be.

V. Putin: But let's assume that it is the largest.

V. Shchukin: We will consider it so. And this place is so loved by our little residents of the city, because there are various holidays, events, the main events of our city. And, of course, a lot of entertainment.

Tell me, what kind of activities did you remember from your childhood?

V. Putin: My hobby is sambo wrestling. Then our whole group switched to judo wrestling. These are my two most serious hobbies and pastimes – sports.

V. Shchukin: A serious hobby.

V. Putin: What kind of sports do you practice?

V. Shchukin: Volleyball.

V. Putin: Great. Now volleyball has really become – I don't know, the rules were changed once or something – it has become such an athletic sport. And the girls play so beautifully, and the men play great. It's a very beautiful sport. So congratulations, it's a good choice. [My Emphasis]