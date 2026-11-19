Congratulations readers, you’ve reached the final part of the essay and the portion that will probably interest you the most as our attention turns to modernity. The original title for this part is “Conquering all directions is what Western history truly means: The essence of Western civilization is a wandering civilization,” one that remains in motion yet is also settled. Again, the author’s pen name is Zi Si. I monitor Guancha on a daily basis and have been looking for any additions but none have appeared. The big event today is the APEC Summit and the three-way talk between Presidents Xi, Putin and Trump. And it’s fitting that this final part coincides with that meeting. Let’s dive right in:

VII. Civilizations of the Modern World The entire documentary series concludes with a shot of the vicissitudes of life in the Jiangnan region of China. This is fitting, because from that point onward, Chinese civilization alone bore the historical mission of humanity’s original civilization, continuing its journey in the great process of settled society, until it interacted with the still-forming Indian civilization, the nascent Islamic civilization, the Orthodox Christian civilization, and Western civilization, collectively entering the new world of the Middle Ages and the modern era. [Do take note of the ordering.] Indian civilization, as the second generation of civilization, was established by the nomadic Aryans [that consisted of many different groups] through invasion and conquest. Islamic civilization, Eastern Orthodox civilization, and Western civilization, as the third generation of civilization, were all born from the reverse conquest of culture, with ancient Greek and Roman civilization as their mothers, and their emergence was relatively late. Without exception, their parent civilizations did not undergo the process of building a settled agricultural society starting from a single seed, a clay tablet, a dam, and a legal code; and without exception, their ancestral peoples were two other groups who abandoned the option of settled agriculture and continued the nomadic lifestyle of ancient humans. Therefore, in essence, these civilizations are all nomadic civilizations. It’s not hard to guess that many people will shake their heads and refuse to accept the conclusion that they are all nomadic civilizations. They conjure up images of the Dravidians of India, who have lived by farming for generations, the bustling metropolises of the Arab world, and the towns, villages, citizens, and farmers of Russia and Europe—images that are incomparable to the nomadic world of the Huns, Xianbei, Turks, and Mongols. This association is influenced by two misconceptions: first, the assumption that settled civilizations in the ancient world were ubiquitous, much like the ubiquitous distribution of cities and villages in the modern world, only differing in appearance; second, the assumption that the histories of these contemporary civilizations are similar to Chinese civilization, all starting from the earliest settled villages on this familiar land, gradually expanding along a similar path of states, ancient kingdoms, kingdoms, and empires, all the way to the present day. In reality, neither is true. Why does drawing a diagonal diagram of civilization history help deepen understanding? Look at the left side of the diagram. The lower triangle, representing the settled world, was initially very small, representing the small and weak state at that time. Although, as shown in the eight episodes of the documentary, it gradually developed domestication, writing, ritual objects, technology, trade, cities, and states, this weak world was still crushed by the much larger triangle above, representing the powerful nomadic world. The vast majority of settled states perished due to the relentless invasion and plunder of nomadic barbarian states.

This means that, in the left half of the diagram, the central stage of world history has long been dominated by large and small states, with various barbarian tribes as the main protagonists. If a documentary about their history were made, the overall title would be “The Great Conquest,” and each of the eight episodes would focus on a different theme: hunting, tactics, military orders, weapons, massacres, territories, taxation, and expeditions. The content would be ten times more exciting and thrilling, including not only the conquest stories of nomadic horsemen but also the epic expansion of desert camel-riding peoples and the colonial achievements of seafaring civilizations, spanning from ancient times to the present. Through this perspective, examining the other major civilizations still existing today reveals a clear picture: regardless of the civilization, a record of its birth and development would inevitably be a “Great Conquest” version, not a “Latitude 30” version. Islamic civilization began in the 7th century AD on the Arabian Peninsula, and in just over a century, it encompassed vast swathes of land across Asia, Europe, and Africa, establishing the Arab Empire, stretching from the Indus River in the east to the Atlantic Ocean in the west, covering approximately 13 million square kilometers. Orthodox civilization began in the 10th century with Kievan Rus’, and starting with the expansion of the Grand Duchy of Moscow, it built the Russian Empire, stretching from the Baltic Sea in the west to Alaska in the east, covering approximately 22 million square kilometers, over four centuries. During these astonishing expansions, the distinction between homeland and colony, center and frontier became blurred. This is called nomadic life, like a perpetual traveler who doesn’t ever find lodging, but is always on the move from home to new and distant lands. Indian civilization is a unique case. Following the Aryan invasion, it faced over 300 invasions, large and small, by Persians, Macedonians, Greeks, Sakas, Yuezhi, White Huns, Turks, and Mongols, all of whom wreaked havoc. Ultimately, all the conquerors became rulers of varying degrees on this land. The entire civilization lacked continuity and unity; it was merely a shared colony of different nomadic civilizations. [The great Indian stories are easier to understand when this history is considered.] Understanding the past and present of these civilizations helps us understand how the modern world came to be.

VIII. Western Civilization and the Contemporary World Throughout the documentary, the West is mentioned repeatedly, but Western civilization is never mentioned. This is understandable, as the documentary spans from the nascent stage of civilization to the end of the life cycle of most native civilizations along the 30th parallel north. At this point, true Western civilization had not yet emerged. True Western civilization did not originate from and continuously develop from ancient Greek civilization. This narrative of two thousand years of history is a Western-centric fiction. Western civilization, as the youngest of the third-generation civilizations, emerged in northwestern Europe around 1000 AD, a product of the Christian Reformation. Its initial enlightenment came from the Crusades, which lasted approximately two centuries. Through extensive contact with the Byzantine and Arab worlds, it absorbed the rich legacy of the long-dead ancient Greek-Roman civilization. The Germanic barbarians who killed off ancient Greek-Roman civilization—including the Ostrogoths, Visigoths, Vandals, Burgundians, Angles, Saxons, and Franks—were the precursors to the nascent Western civilization. These Germanic barbarians were descended from the Yamnaya barbarians, who swept across northwestern Europe and wiped out the earliest farmers in Europe. Therefore, this civilization, in its origins, was a true nomadic barbarian civilization, and in its development, it too was one of widespread conquest. Its three most significant historical movements were the barbarian invasion of the Roman Empire, the Crusades, and the Age of Exploration—all characterized by expeditions, conquests, expansion, and usurpation. The establishment of each nation almost always began with winning a new war and occupying new land, each had a founding father who was a hero of the expedition, and each had a monument or bronze horseman statue as a symbol. Then, the people of this civilization mistakenly believed that all other civilizations were the same. A 19th-century Western missionary, upon arriving in China, was astonished to discover that Chinese history lacked a clear starting point, had no major historical events or important documents regarding the founding of the nation, and no monuments commemorating conquests; the earliest ancestor, the Yellow Emperor, did not create China but rather rebuilt it, as if the world called China had already existed. (From Kissinger’s On China, Chapter 1) This is the cultural shock that occurred when Western civilization first glimpsed the depths of Chinese civilization. It’s not surprising; someone who has wandered since childhood would feel the same astonishment upon meeting someone who has never left home. Due to the two misconceptions mentioned earlier, many people have failed to see the nomadic nature of Western civilization. After Western civilization rapidly rose to become the dominant global civilization starting from the Age of Exploration five hundred years ago, the world history and civilizational history shaped by this civilization further reinforced these misconceptions. Moreover, under the strong influence of Western centrism, some new misconceptions have emerged. One prevalent new misconception is that only Western civilization is true civilization, while other civilizations are barbaric and backward. In fact, the opposite is true. On the one hand, from the dawn of human civilization until the emergence of Western civilization around 1000 AD, 90% of the achievements of human civilization were not created by Western civilization; rather, the later-developing Western civilization benefited greatly from earlier human civilizations. On the other hand, while the achievements of Western civilization since its inception have been brilliant, they primarily represent new advancements created during the religious, scientific, and industrial revolutions. They do not represent all of human civilization, and these achievements are insufficient to grant Western civilization the cultural power to redefine what constitutes civilization and what constitutes barbarism. A serious Western historian once said, “While the West reached its material, technological, and institutional ‘peak’ in the 20th century, it also perpetrated two world wars, concentration camps, and colonial atrocities.” “The civilizational defenses brought about by the Enlightenment were actually very thin; barbarism was only ‘temporarily suppressed.’” (Hobsbawm, The Age of Extremes, On History). This understanding is crucial to comprehending the world today, where Western civilization holds a dominant position. First, why is Western civilization’s own “civilizational defense” so thin, often manifesting an extremely barbaric and brutal side? As mentioned earlier, it never developed according to the normal laws of civilizational development like the ancient civilizations along the 30th parallel north. Its barbaric nature, inherited from the Yamantaka and Germanic peoples, and the barbaric habits cultivated during its three great migrations, have not disappeared; they are merely “temporarily suppressed” and could erupt at any time. Second, why does Western civilization as a whole seem to have lost its direction and show increasing signs of decline? Because this civilization, since its inception, has long been characterized by dynamism rather than orderliness; its excess energy has been explosively released in the constantly expanding new worlds, new frontiers, and new territories, rather than being released steadily and continuously in a spiral expansion and development within its original homeland. However, with the end of the Age of Discovery and the slowdown and involution of the Scientific and Industrial Revolutions, this civilization’s dynamism finally encountered resistance from hard boundaries in all aspects, thus the “external explosion” turned into an “internal explosion,” and internal problems began to erupt in a concentrated manner. Third, why are all contemporary world civilizations settled? Have they all transformed into settled civilizations? Historically, all nomadic societies have ultimately transformed into settled societies for several key reasons: 1) Technological advancements, increased productivity, population growth, and improvements in social organization have made settling down a much easier option than in the past; 2) The achievements of human civilization created by settled societies have continuously assimilated nomadic societies, leading to the assimilation of most of the latter; 3) In the process of colonizing the New World, nomadic societies transformed colonies into settled societies for easier governance; 4) The rise of modern nation-states and the delineation of national sovereignty and boundaries have significantly reduced the geographical space for expansion for nomadic societies. Fourth, why is it that only Chinese civilization has proposed a comprehensive set of global initiatives dedicated to building a community with a shared future for mankind? Because Chinese civilization is the only one that has continued to this day, carrying the historical mission of all the extinct native civilizations along the 30th parallel north, consistently adhering to the standards of settled human civilization, and maintaining its unique characteristics of continuity, innovation, unity, inclusiveness, and peace despite numerous unprecedented impacts from heterogeneous civilizations. Fernand Braudel argued that civilization is defined not only by its achievements but also by its capacity to withstand shocks. This serves as a cautionary tale for all surviving civilizations today. This article is dedicated to all those involved in the production and broadcast of the documentary series “30 Degrees North Latitude.” [My Emphasis]

When I shared parts of this finale at Moon of Alabama, I commented that the writer was expressing a Chinese version of Exceptionalism. IMO, Exceptionalism is the bane of Western Civilization and comes close to disqualifying it as a non-barbaric civilization. The fact that what’s called Western Civilization doesn’t begin with the Greco-Roman Era is quite correct but few in the West will admit to that. One look at the iconography present in Washington DC tells the visitor that those who founded the USA thought they were directly linked to that past age and sought to emulate its imperial nature. Current US behavior confirms it’s still in a barbaric phase as its not very well publicized doctrine is to establish Full Spectrum Dominance over the planet. That it murders innocents on the oceans off South America is reminiscent of the Germanic barbarians who conquered Europe or the Mongols who came on their heels.

The essays make it clear that China sees itself as different, that it’s the proto-civilization. Its philosophy and cosmology certainly mark it as different from the second and third tiers of civilizations that followed. Its stated goal is very Confucian—building a community with a shared future for mankind—that’s filled with harmony and benevolence, not wars and strife. And IMO, that’s why the documentary that formed the basis for these essays was produced, although it’s unfortunate it was only shown to Chinese when the world needs to see it too. (I can see it being banned by Trump or Biden since their narrative is that China is evil.)

A valid question is how many Chinese share the author’s POV and interpretation of the film? How many readers are ready to reassess what they were taught? Would knowing more about China’s history provide the prior knowledge needed to assess the essay’s content? What will it take to alter “Western Civilization’s” behavior? Is it merely an act of replacing barbaric “leaders” who continue to pursue nomadic expansion so the Era of nomadism can conclude or does something else need to be done? Or will barbarism continue to plague humanity because that’s how humanity is? And a last question for Trekkies: Recall the episode with the Nomad satellite; how closely does it fit the description of a barbaric nomad, or did it even come to mind?

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