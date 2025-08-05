Igor Shuvalov, Chairman of the State Development Corporation VEB. RF

After the glowing report about Sber Bank by Mr. Gref we now have a progress report for VEB.RF, the other main actor in Russia’s development. The reported conversation is short, but IMO other talk was done privately since the issue is technology:

V.Putin: Igor Ivanovich, VEB is our largest development institution. How do you feel, what are you mainly doing now, and what is the most interesting or most promising?

I. Shuvalov: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

At the economic forum held in St. Petersburg, you instructed us to conduct an audit of all support measures related to the technological agenda. Our responsibility includes six organizations that focus on technology, including import substitution and the new technological agenda, and we have already started this work. Before reporting on this issue, I would like to provide you with some key figures.

According to the results of the first half of the year, VEB's business amounted to 7.5 trillion rubles, and VEB is one of the five largest credit institutions in the country. Although VEB has a special status defined by Federal Law, as you are well aware, we comply with all the main regulations and instructions of the Central Bank.

And that's why we compare ourselves with the largest credit institutions, although our function is special. We are currently working on creating syndicates with commercial banks, and this role is usually performed by development banks, both international development banks established by governments for this purpose and national development banks.

Our capital currently stands at 1 trillion 400 billion rubles, and the capital adequacy ratio is over 16 percent. These are good indicators.

We are constantly working with the Central Bank to ensure that they have full visibility of all our operations and the state of our portfolio. This is important to ensure that we do not create additional risks for the financial system of the Russian Federation by financing projects and providing guarantees to credit institutions.

You know that we went through a difficult period at one time, VEB went through a reorganization, but all of this is in the past. Nevertheless, the Central Bank always looks at us especially, so that nothing like this happens again.

On capital. Vladimir Vladimirovich, when you held a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects, I already reported to you that, in principle, our portfolio is currently approximately 2.5 percent of GDP, while in other countries where development banks play a significant role, such as the People's Republic of China and Germany, the business volume of these organizations is significantly higher than that of VEB.

We have all the necessary resources to expand our portfolio. We will carry out this work, but in order to do so, we need to be transparent and absolutely stable, and not create any problems for the financial system, as I have reported to you. On the other hand, we need new sources of capital. We are working on this with the Central Bank and the Government of the Russian Federation.

On the agenda of technological development. In recent years, we have been able to do a lot to achieve success on the agenda of import substitution. Indeed, we have already supported thousands of projects through various tools, such as the Industrial Development Fund and the Agency for Technological Development, which have enabled us to produce our own gearboxes and other components for the production of cars, as well as domestic trains and many other products.

Denis Valentinovich Manturov and our other colleagues always report to you on this matter. The agenda is developing in this direction, and it will continue to develop, and we do not see any problems here. The Industrial Development Fund has capital, and this capital is constantly being replenished on your behalf and by the Government's decision.

However, when it comes to ensuring technological leadership, this is a different agenda. It is important, and it is being addressed by well-trained professionals who are very ambitious. They want to ensure the Russian Federation's leadership in the global agenda, and this requires significant new knowledge, ambitious knowledge supported by appropriate financial instruments.

We are currently conducting an audit of the support measures, working together with Maxim Reshetnikov, the Minister of Economic Development, who has taken an initiative to get involved in this work. As part of the group that you have established under the National Projects Council, we are currently reviewing all the available tools.

Basically, up to now, there have been three main tools: granting, participating in investment capital, and providing debt financing. We will now look at which organizations, including the Federal Roadmap Fund, Skolkovo, Skoltech, and others, can be used to allocate funds to ensure leadership in this technological agenda.

If we talk specifically, where we are exactly standing with good projects on the import substitution agenda: for example, 5G base stations. We have carried out this work, we have replaced imported equipment, and base stations are now being produced in Shuya, and this is an industrial output.

As for technological leadership, as the experts say–-and I rely on their opinion in this case, Vladimir Vladimirovich–-we have all the prerequisites to achieve global leadership in unmanned aviation, for example. We need to work on this agenda. As you know, we are working with the Agency for Strategic Initiatives, the Industrial Development Fund, and other organizations. There are all the opportunities to create a project for technological leadership.

I rely on Andrey Aleksandrovich Fursenko's support in the Administration. We work together, and we have agreed that we will try to complete this work by the end of the year and report the results to you.

V. Putin: Igor Ivanovich, you and I have repeatedly discussed issues related to technological leadership. At the first stage–- after the introduction of a large number of sanctions-–we were engaged in import substitution, and this was the right thing to do. However, we will not achieve technological leadership by focusing solely on import substitution and reverse engineering.

We need our own developments and production organization on our own platforms. And now, both our technological development level and the state of our economy allow us to do this.

Therefore, I ask you to pay attention to this when determining the promising projects that you support.

I. Shuvalov: That's what we'll do, carry out this task.

V. Putin: Okay. Thank you. [My Emphasis]