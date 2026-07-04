The image shows how time has come full circle where it’s the Outlaw US Empire that’s being told where to go.

The notion of writing an article dealing with the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence was entertained but no set approach was decided upon so nothing was written until today. At Moon of Alabama, b provided an article he entitled “A Settler-Extremist Rebellion” that consisted of an excerpt from a Helena Cobban substack essay he linked to. It prompted my little grey cells to churn and my fingers to type that resulted in what initially follows and then my musing are responses to some replies.

The irony of slave owners writing all men are created equal is commented on often. Fewer comments deal with the actual government format devised by the 1787 Constitution–an Oligarchy, not a democracy, which Madison denounced directly in Federalist #10. And so we look on today at an Exceptionalist Empire that’s violated many of the reasons listed in the Declaration for the settler’s revolt. I revere the natural attributes of the portion of North America that is occupied by the political entity known as the United States while loathing its political-economy. Unfortunately, I very grudgingly admit the great success the Oligarchs have had with their efforts to divide and rule. I’ve written about the fundamental outlaw nature of the USA since 1945 and noted that many of those practices predated the codification of the law that officially made the USA an outlaw nation. Many works deal with the US Empire, some honest some not. My library has two dozen works on the topic and others that are associated. Few are aware that the Charters that established some of the colonies claimed ownership from the Atlantic to the Pacific as was the case with Virginia. Thus, the evidence that the British idea was a continental empire all their own. Well, in a way, they got it. So, just what does the Fourth of July represent now and at its inception? Fundamentally, it declared the right of the settlers to do their own thing however they saw fit, to wage genocide and ecocide, to steal lands from other nations, in order to fulfill the Exceptionalist claim of Manifest Destiny–to make the Virginia Company’s Charter real by gaining possession of the greater mass of the continent.



The Empire could have accomplished good works, but that was not to be thanks to the avarice, pleonexia and megalomania of the oligarchy that continues as I type. Now in steep decline because its crimes caused gross mismanagement of the political-economy, the richest 10% that controls the government strives to ensure its wealth is protected while that of the 90% is swallowed by the sins of the declining empire. My advice to those who can is to go West across the Pacific to where genuine opportunity resides. Yes, you’ll need to learn new languages, cultural norms and become accustomed to a different form of politics that demand citizen participation that in many ways are liberating. Perhaps the biggest difference between Eurasia and the Outlaw US Empire is in the former people are valued and development is centered on human advancement, whereas in the latter people are animals to be milked and discarded when no longer useful.



So, if you’re an American on this July Fourth, contemplate declaring independence from the Outlaw US Empire either physically or psychologically.

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The commentator paddy responded:

The sign of a patriot is to criticize the government. A patriot is not loyal to man or official but to ideals.



US treatment of Native American is prototype agreement incapable.



Although I suggest Europe based microbes did a lot to depopulate the eastern U.S. Cavalry, infantry and cannon did the west.



Government that is wrong cannot demand patriotism.

That elicited my response:

Thanks for your reply. There was a time before I learned what I now know when I believed the US government had transgressed its ideals as expressed in the Declaration and the Constitution’s Preamble that provided the rationale for the government that document formed. Then in the early 1970s based upon what I’d learned to that point, I began to alter my perspective while knowing I needed to learn far more than I then knew. And that learning continues. There can be no allegiance to the present federal government since it’s an outlaw. IMO, the citizen’s duty is thus to arrest the outlaw and alter the government (the entire political-economy in reality) so it is law abiding. But there are too few genuine citizens and even fewer who understand the outlaw nature of the federal government making the arrest of the outlaw nearly impossible. Historically, abandonment of such a nation was the path chosen by millions, many of whom emigrated to the Western Hemisphere. Today, that form of escape is much harder to accomplish as very few ships are dedicated to transporting those wanting to go West across the Pacific. There’s a segment from “Wooden Ships” that’s appropriate:



Go, take your sister then, by the hand

Lead her away from this foreign land Far away, where we might laugh again

We are leaving, you don’t need us [My Emphasis]



That message from almost 60 years ago resonates today.

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The past produces the present, and the present produces the future. This logical formula isn’t followed at all by US History texts or the teaching of US History at any level within the Empire. The reason why is simple: we aren’t to know why things are as they are. There are a series of important events that need to be well understood before dealing with the founding of British North America. The first is a continuum of the 100 Years War, 15th Century Papal Bulls related to Portuguese and Spanish “discovery,” and Enclosure. The Reformation. Events related to English attempts to establish “Union,” and importance of the victory over the Spanish Armada in 1588. The 30 Years War. The English Civil War. Much of that relates to religion and the conflict between the various faiths and the totalitarian nature of Christianity, both Catholic and the various Protestant offshoots. All that study combined would take two full semesters of grad level work or three-four undergrad as there’s a great deal to examine and understand who it affects our current condition. Only then should a study of the invasion of North America by Europeans commence. To complicate matters, there’s no text that covers all of that, and few professors are versed in it as well since they’re mostly fragmented into narrower disciplines. The supposedly all-encompassing History of Western Civilization is useless because it glosses over and ignores too many important events. And of course, this only deals with the initial roots, not the plant that emerged. The importance of the English Civil War and the Thirty Years War on North American settlement is vast yet is mostly unexamined. Just as important is who did most of the “discovery?” That’s well painted by Bernard de Voto in The Course of Empire.

All too often at the elementary level it’s taught that the Declaration broke the bondage of Americans to the British Class System and made Americans free which is false. As the 1787 Constitution proves, that Class System was kept intact since it put those at the top of that Class into power. And that Class remains in power and is fighting to remove the few gains Lower Classes made during the 1930s. A recent polling revealed an alarming percentage of young people don’t know July 4th’s significance that when combined with the utter lack of understanding of the duties of the citizen foretells a grim future as the availability of a quality education diminishes. The Civic Illiteracy bemoaned by Ralph Nader in the 1990s is a national deficit worse than the national debt. Overcoming that will be a huge challenge for those wanting to abandon Empire, reform government, and attempting “to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity”—a pathway that was never chosen but still retains merit.

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