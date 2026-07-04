karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

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Garry Gerskwotiz's avatar
Garry Gerskwotiz
8h

Once again as many have noted, until Palestine is free none of us are free.

Free, free Palestine!!

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Chuck Nasmith's avatar
Chuck Nasmith
9h

TY Karl. Great image. Imagine. One State Palestine

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