karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CI Carlson's avatar
CI Carlson
1d

I wish it included Gaza and the West Bank.

Reply
Share
7 replies by Karl Sanchez and others
Ismaele's avatar
Ismaele
1d

Here my analysis of the MoU (or MoM, as I call it) and the surrounding events (there is one where Trump says the quiet part out loud!): https://geopolitiq.substack.com/p/trump-releases-the-full-text-of-the?r=25fc37

Reply
Share
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 karlof1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture