karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chuck Nasmith's avatar
Chuck Nasmith
5h

Food for thought.Sharks are hungry! Thanks Karl !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Garry Gerskwotiz's avatar
Garry Gerskwotiz
4h

If Putin was saving Trump, nah ain’t gonna happen, that ship has sailed

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 karlof1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture