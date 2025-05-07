karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Garry Gerskwotiz
America needs to learn what Sun Zhu meant by never interrupt your opponent when he keeps digging his own hole. I’m being polite here for Trumps art of the deal is now in the capitulation stage, next stage is declare bankruptcy

Acco Hengst
Both Bessent and Trump are very opinionated and hard headed.

That Bessent himself is going shows the importance attached to this US planned tariff misadventure. It is going to take some more damage to get these ijuts (USMC term of endearment from Uncle Sam's Misguided Children) to change course.

