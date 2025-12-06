One of the 66 images of the visit.

Putin’s very important state visit to India was played up properly, wasn’t overshadowed by the chat with the Americans and accomplished much—the most important was the tossing of dirt onto the coffin of the Outlaw US Empire’s Indo-Pacific policy ploy. The very swift reporting on the event by the Kremlin in both Russian and English IMO was due to the importance of this visit. The result is less work for me since all the important events are in English, but more work for readers since you’ll need to click links to read about the event. This first link takes you to the Kremlin’s synopsis of the trip plus the 66-photo index at page bottom.

Hyderabad House

The second takes you to the remarks made to the press prior to the talks between the Russian and Indian delegations at Hyderabad House.

The third link takes you to the statements made to the press after the above meeting.

The fourth link takes you to the speeches made by Modi and Putin at the Russia-India Business Forum’s plenary session.

Perhaps of greatest interest to Gym readers will be the interview Putin had with Aaj Tak and India Today TV channels which has its own series of photos here.

The fifth link takes readers to that interview and its video, which occurred in Moscow prior to Putin’s leaving for his state visit. After the interview, the sixth link takes you to the conversation Putin had with presenters and executives of the India Today Group media conglomerate.

Two events were omitted from the English site but covered in Russian. The first is the

meeting with Indian President Droupadi Murmu that was followed by the state reception in honor of the President of Russia. At the link, there’s a short six-minute video of the speeches given by the two presidents at the reception along with the transcript whose translation follows:

President of India Murmu Droupadi: Your Excellency Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, President of the Russian Federation! Dear Vice President! Dear Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi! Dear guests, ladies and gentlemen! It is a great pleasure for me to welcome His Excellency Mr. Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, President of the Russian Federation, and the esteemed members of his delegation. This is indeed a momentous occasion, as we are here tonight to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Indo-Russian Strategic Partnership, which was personally launched by His Excellency President Putin during his visit to India in October 2000, and was elevated to the status of a Special Privileged Strategic Partnership in 2010. The partnership between India and Russia is based on a shared commitment to peace, stability, and mutual socio-economic and technological development. This year has been particularly fruitful for our multifaceted partnership. There has been notable progress in all areas, including high-level political contacts, trade, economics, defense, civilian nuclear energy, space, science, technology, education, culture, and the ties between our peoples. The joint communiqué of the 23rd Indo-Russian Annual Summit [in English] reflects the special nature of our relationship and provides a comprehensive framework for further deepening our bilateral ties. Ladies and gentlemen, The dialogue between our two cultures spans centuries, including Russian travelers who visited India and Indian merchants who traveled to Russia, the inspiring correspondence between Mahatma Gandhi and Leo Tolstoy, and the mutual admiration for each other’s rich cultural, literary, and artistic heritage. I am confident that our friends from Russia will recognize some familiar flavors and melodies of our shared cultural heritage at today’s dinner. The spirit of the confluence of the Ganges and the Volga rivers continues to live on in our time-honored friendship and will guide us in all areas of our cooperation. Your Excellency, Tonight is a celebration of the friendship between our two countries, which has been strong for many years and will continue to flourish for many more years to come. Your Excellency! Ladies and gentlemen! Let me express our best wishes for the good health of His Excellency President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, further progress and prosperity for the Russian people, and a lasting friendship between India and Russia. I thank you very much. V. Putin: Dear Madam President! Dear Mr. Prime Minister! Dear friends! First of all, I would like to express my deep gratitude to the President of the Republic of India, Mrs. Droupadi Murmu, and, of course, to the Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi, and to all my Indian colleagues for the exceptionally warm and welcoming reception, for the constructive and open dialogue, and for the fruitful collaboration during our state visit. We sincerely value our strong friendship with India. The foundation of this relationship was laid in the middle of the last century, when our country actively supported the struggle for India’s national liberation. Soviet specialists actively participated in the Indian people’s efforts to shape their future, helping to establish major industrial, energy, and infrastructure facilities, as well as developing the space program. It was in December 15 years ago that a joint statement was adopted, which marked the transition of our interstate relations to a new, even more advanced level-–a particularly privileged strategic partnership. This strategic partnership is successfully developing on the principles of equality, mutual respect, and consideration of each other’s interests, and is being filled with new mutually beneficial content. Our negotiations with our Indian friends yesterday and today were characterized by a truly open and constructive atmosphere. The final program statement outlines large-scale long-term plans for cooperation in politics and security, economics and finance, transportation, energy, education, and culture. I am confident that this document and other significant agreements that have been reached will give a serious boost to the development of bilateral relations. It is equally important that Russia and India are working together to establish a fair and multipolar world order. We firmly believe that it should be based on the central role of the United Nations and a well-balanced set of interests among all members of the global community. Together with our Indian friends, we are coordinating our work within the BRICS, where India will assume the presidency in 2026, and other multilateral formats. In general, we work closely together to create an atmosphere of security, trust, and peace between our countries and the peoples of this region and the rest of the world. I know that in India they say: if we walk together, we will grow together. These words accurately reflect the spirit, character, and traditions of Russian-Indian relations, and we intend to do everything possible to ensure that our strategic partnership continues to grow and develop for the benefit of our two nations. Let me express my confidence that we will continue to develop our friendship and our special privileged partnership, and that we will continue to ensure the prosperity of our nations. I would like to wish the people of India, our friendly people, well-being, and I would like to wish the President and the Prime Minister all the best, good health, and success for the benefit of the people of India. [My Emphasis]

And the last event was the launching ceremony of RT India which was performed by President Putin and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan. There’s also a six-minute video of this event and the transcript here at this link.

M. Simonyan: Hello everyone! And first of all, thank you to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin for taking the time to open and officially launch our channel in India. We are incredibly happy about this event. Of course, you know that in many countries, let’s call them malicious, our broadcasts are being shut down, and in some places, there is criminal liability for any cooperation with us. And hospitable India, being a country of good intentions, welcomes us and is very happy about our discovery. The words that we hear from officials in India inspire us very much, and we understand that we have not only done it for nothing, but it was long overdue. We launched an advertising campaign timed to coincide with the opening of the channel, which is based on the slogan–-in English, of course, but translated as follows: the dialogue began a long time ago, we are just making it louder. We launched a whole train on the metro dedicated to Russian-Indian friendship. This train was seen by Raj Kapoor’s grandson. You probably remember who Raj Kapoor is, don’t you? V. Putin: Of course, an artist. M. Simonyan: His grandson saw our advertisement, posted it, and it went viral [on social media]. In fact, our generation and my parents’ generation grew up with the feeling that India was very close. Because if you say “jimi-jimi” in any company, they’ll respond with “acha-acha.” This was a way to test for spies: if they didn’t respond with “acha-acha,” it meant they hadn’t grown up in the Soviet Union. Because anyone who grew up in the Soviet Union would know how to respond to “jimi-jimi.” We didn’t dare to invite you to the studio, Vladimir Vladimirovich, because you have a busy schedule, and all the television studios in Delhi are located far outside the city. So we’re going to ask you to take a virtual tour for our guests, so you can see what we’ve done here, including the matryoshka doll that’s on display in the streets of Delhi, where anyone can try out being a host for Russia Today, including the bridge that we’ve illuminated, the beautiful installation in Mumbai, and the massive banner campaign across India in connection with your visit, featuring your and Mr. Modi’s photographs. (Video demonstration.) V. Putin: Dear friends! Today is an important and very significant event—we are launching the Russia Today channel in India, RT India. This is an important event because it gives millions of Indian citizens the opportunity to better understand our reality today, the reality of Russia today, and what Russia thinks, lives, and aspires to. We have just seen a short video. It is a very brief look at what has happened in the past, at how our relations have developed over the past few decades, but our friendship, our relationship between the Indian people and the people of Russia, goes back much further, much deeper into history, and has a solid foundation. And our relationship is based on mutual interest. As it was just said now–-not said now, but we saw it on the screen now–-Indira Gandhi said very accurately: we have done a lot, and our relations have always benefited us and never harmed others. This is a very accurate definition. And now, at this time, we are guided by these considerations. I very much hope that Russia Today will help not only to show Russia today, but also to help orient our society on the priority issues and directions of our cooperation. We spent the whole day today discussing economic cooperation and interaction. A lot of time has passed since Raj Kapoor’s time, and India has undergone significant changes, but back then... I remember the lyrics from Vladimir Vysotsky’s song about Raj Kapoor, but there are also other lines: “They say that in the past, a yogi could go a year without eating or drinking. Now, they’re breaking records by eating and drinking for an entire year.” It’s like a joke, but there’s a lot of truth to it. Why? Because India’s economy has changed, and India’s opportunities as a partner have changed. But one thing remains the same: our friendship and mutual interest in developing our cooperation. I am confident that Russia Today will do its part in developing these multifaceted long-standing relations that have been developing for many decades. I sincerely wish you success. M. Simonyan: Thank you. V. Putin: Russia Today is an effective channel. Just now, Margarita said that Russia Today is being maliciously shut down somewhere. This is not maliciousness, but fear, fear of the truth. Russia Today is the most pure and focused source of information, serving the interests of its viewers and listeners. The goal of Russia Today is not just to promote Russia and its culture, its position in domestic and international affairs. First of all, Russia Today strives to convey to its listeners and viewers true information about our country and what is happening in the world. And this is the absolute value of Russia Today, in this it [the TV channel] is significantly different from the propaganda machine of many Western sources of information, which are essentially the position of their states. I am confident that Russia Today will do its job, and it will do it brilliantly and at the highest level. I congratulate Russia Today itself and all your current and future viewers and listeners. In a good hour! M. Simonyan: Thank you very much, Vladimir Vladimirovich. We–-(addressing the audience) don’t we?–-will do everything to not let you down and every day we will try to earn the high praise that you have given us. It is very pleasant for all of us. Thank you very much. V. Putin: Thank you. Thank you. [My Emphasis]

The Joint Statement linked to above is a terse yet comprehensive document containing some key points about commerce—particularly increasing Indian exports to Russia—its settlement, energy development, military cooperation and related technology transfer. As noted in all oral presentations, the Russia-India Strategic Partnership continues to tighten in a manner similar to that ot the Russia-China relationship. That Putin sought out Indian support in 2000 prior to China is something we must keep in mind.

There are some key points in the interview that merit comment, the first being this Putin remark, “After all, few people might know that India’s life expectancy has more than doubled in this period [since India’s independence 77nyears ago].” The second is about the need to improve payment transactions:

What are the obstacles? It’s about settlements. But we already make more than 90 percent of all our settlements in national currencies. There are certain problems here, related to the fact that we have many intermediaries, but there are also solutions: we can switch to our existing systems for exchanging financial electronic information with both the Bank of Russia and our Indian partners. This work is ongoing, and it is being built up. Those who attempt to limit economic cooperation with third countries ultimately face problems and losses themselves. I believe that when this understanding and awareness are fully realized, this practice of external pressure will cease. [My Emphasis]

About military cooperation and weapon purchases, Here’s Putin:

If we delve into the substance, India stands out as one of our reliable and privileged partners in this area. We are not merely selling something to India and India isn’t merely buying something from us in the sphere of defence and security. No. It is a different level, a different quality of relations we have with India, and we value this. We see how India values this relationship too. Why? Allow me to emphasise again: we are not simply selling technology – we are sharing it, and it is a very rare thing to see in the sphere of military-technical cooperation. It speaks to the level of trust between the two countries and the level of trust between the two peoples, I would put it this way. We have a broad portfolio indeed, including naval construction, rocket and missile engineering, and aircraft engineering. You just mentioned the Su-57 aircraft. India operates several other Russian-made aircraft too. And there’s the production of armoured vehicles. India is manufacturing our renowned T-90 tanks. Trust me when I tell you that these tanks rank among the best in the world. Moreover, the famous BrahMos missile – a joint venture between Russia and India – is manufactured primarily at Indian facilities. Therefore, Prime Minister Modi’s “Make in India” initiative should be implemented in this area as well. [My Emphasis]

Coming after a point made about nuclear energy and oil cooperation:

Geeta Mohan: That’s a lot of collaboration and cooperation. You’re talking about ”Make in India, Make With Russia.“ How do you think President Trump is going to react to all of this? Vladimir Putin: You know, neither me nor Prime Minister Modi, despite certain external pressure we face, have ever–-and I want to emphasise this, I want you to hear it–-approached our collaboration to work against someone. President Trump has his own agenda, his own goals, whereas we focus on ours–-not against anyone, but rather aimed at safeguarding our respective interests, India’s and Russia’s interests. In our dealings, we cause no harm to others, and I believe that leaders from other countries should appreciate this. [My Emphasis]

Is Putin being straight here or prevaricating:

Anjana Om Kashyap: With regard to Mr Donald Trump. My second question is also about him, because recently he said that if you are buying oil from Russia, – about India – you are funding the Russian-Ukrainian war. How would you characterise Mr Donald Trump, the President of the United States of America? Vladimir Putin: You know, I never give character assessments about my colleagues–-neither those I’ve worked with in the past nor current leaders of individual states. These assessments should be made by citizens who vote for their leader during elections. [My Emphasis]

Putin certainly makes such assessments, but doesn’t divulge them. So, Putin does characterize Trump but doesn’t make what he thinks public. Then we have Putin on the meeting with Witkoff and Kushner where he reveals a few things:

Geeta Mohan: Mr President, things have changed a little between the US and Russia. The fact that America is engaging you, we would have loved to be a fly on the wall when you were meeting with Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. That was an important meeting. Were there red lines that Russia reiterated? What really happened? Vladimir Putin: It’s premature to discuss that now. I doubt it would interest you to hear about it, as it lasted five hours. Frankly, even I grew weary of it–-five hours is too much. However, it was necessary because… Anjana Om Kashyap: Five hours! Witkoff and Kushner? Vladimir Putin: Yes, and I was alone. Can you imagine it? But speaking seriously, it was a very productive conversation, as what our American colleagues presented was, in one way or another, based on our prior agreements made before my meeting with President Trump in Alaska. We had discussed these very issues, to some extent, at the meeting in Anchorage. However, what the Americans brought us this time was truly new; we hadn’t seen it before. Therefore, we had to go through practically every point, which is why it took so much time. So it was a meaningful, highly specific, and substantive conversation…. I think we should engage in this effort rather than obstruct it…. They simply broke down those 28 points, then 27, into four packages and proposed discussing these four packages. But essentially, it’s still just the same old 27 points…. Both the United States and President Trump likely have their own understanding of why this needs to be resolved quickly…. Geeta Mohan: Yes, he has spoken about intentions, you’re right about. He claimed he would end wars and conflicts – causing consternation in India when he claimed that he had brought peace between India and Pakistan, now he’s looking at Russia and Ukraine. Do you really think he’s a peacemaker? Vladimir Putin: Regarding the situation in Ukraine–-yes, let me repeat once again, I am absolutely certain, with no doubt at all, he sincerely aims for a peaceful resolution. Let me stress once again: the United States may have various reasons for this. [My Emphasis]

Putin was “alone”?! What did Ushakov do? Go and take a nap? The conversation moves deeper into the SMO.

Anjana Om Kashyap: But now we are going to go into a very serious matter–-and that is the Russia-Ukraine war. So what, in your view, would constitute a victory for Russia in the Russia-Ukraine war? What are the red lines? Because you have, and I quote you, you have said very clearly that Russia will lay down arms only if Kiev’s troops withdraw from the territories claimed by Russia, which parts would that be? Vladimir Putin: You know, it’s not about victory, like you have said. The point is that Russia is determined–-and will certainly do so–-to protect its interests. Protect its people living there, protect our traditional values, Russian language, and so on. Protection, by the way, of religion that has been cultivated on these lands for centuries. Yet you know that the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine is almost banned: they seize churches, drive people out of temples, etc.–-it is a problem. And I’m not even mentioning the ban on the Russian language, etc. It is all part of a big set of issues. Let me remind you: we were not the ones to start this war. The West egged Ukraine on and supported the events, orchestrating a coup d’état. That was the point that triggered the events in Crimea, followed by developments in southeastern Ukraine, in Donbass. They don’t even mention it–-we’ve tried to resolve these issues peacefully for eight years, signed the Minsk agreements, hoping that they could be resolved through peaceful means. But Western leaders openly admitted later that they never intended to honour those agreements, signing them merely to allow Ukraine to arm itself and continue fighting against us. After eight years of relentless violence against our citizens of Donbass–-something the West hasn’t uttered a word about–-we were forced to recognise these republics first, and secondly, provide support. Our special military operation isn’t the start of a war, but rather an attempt to end one that the West ignited using Ukrainian nationalists. That’s what is really happening now. That’s the crux of the problem. We will finish it when we achieve the goals set at the beginning of the special military operation–-when we free these territories. That’s all. Anjana Om Kashyap: What is the end gain for Vladimir Putin in Ukraine? Vladimir Putin: I have said that already. Listen, we didn’t recognise these self-proclaimed republics for eight years. Eight years. They declared independence, while we were trying to establish relations between the rest of Ukraine and those republics. But when we realised this was impossible, that they were simply being destroyed, we had no choice but to recognise them–-and not just their existence on part of the territory, but within administrative boundaries established during Soviet times, then later under independent Ukraine after its independence, still within those administrative borders. And right away we told Ukraine, the Ukrainian troops: ”People don’t want to live with you anymore. They voted in a referendum for independence. Withdraw your troops from there, and there won’t be any military actions.“ No, they chose to fight instead. Now they have pretty much fought themselves into a corner, all this boils down to one thing: either we take back these territories by force, or eventually Ukrainian troops withdraw and stop killing people there. [My Emphasis]

Very little difference between what I’ve been writing since 2022 and what Putin said. He didn’t say anything about the buffer zone he proclaimed essential, so there’s more to the whole situation. Bringing up the never spoken reality and historical context is extremely important. On the question of NATO expansion:

Anjana Om Kashyap: But you have always said that the eastward expansion of NATO is your real concern. Ukraine has not got this NATO membership as of now. My question to you: is NATO expansion a real threat or just a pretext for what you think is a part of Ukraine which is probably you want control over? Or you think that injustice is being done, the Russian language is being banned-–these are the real issues? Vladimir Putin: Listen, NATO is another matter altogether. The Russian language, Russian culture, religion, and even territorial issues–-these are very important topics, one subject. NATO is something entirely different. We don’t demand anything exclusive for ourselves here. First of all, there are general agreements that the security of one state cannot be guaranteed by undermining the security of others. This idea might seem somewhat obscure, but I’ll explain it simply. Each country, including Ukraine, has the right to choose its own means of defence and ensure its own safety. Correct? Absolutely correct. Do we deny Ukraine this? No. But it’s not acceptable if done at Russia’s expense. Ukraine believes it would benefit from joining NATO. And we say: that threatens our security, let’s find a way to secure yours without threatening us. Secondly, we are not asking for anything unusual or unexpected, nothing falling from the sky. We are just insisting on fulfilling the promises already made to us. These weren’t invented yesterday. They were pledged to Russia back in the ‘90s: no expansion eastward—this was stated publicly. Since then, several waves of expansion took place, culminating with Ukraine being drawn into NATO. This completely displeases us and poses a serious threat. Let’s remember that NATO is a military-political alliance, and Article Five of the Washington Treaty establishing NATO hasn’t been repealed. It’s a threat to us. Nobody bothers to take us seriously. Lastly, when Ukraine became independent, few people recall this: what was the first document ratifying independence? It was the Declaration of State Sovereignty, Independence of Ukraine. That forms the foundation of Ukrainian sovereignty and modern statehood. And it clearly states that Ukraine is a neutral state. [My Emphasis]

Unmentioned but within the context of “promises” are the three OSCE Treaties and the UN Charter that all promote the doctrine of Indivisible Security. The Collective West has deliberately ignored and broken its major international promises and commitments. That’s the Big Picture issue in play. Yet we see Trump and his team continuing to ignore and break the law—serious Capital laws, willful War Crime level violations. That’s why so many have a hard time believing Putin actually sees Trump the way he says he does. And now Crimea:

Geeta Mohan: Was that also the basis for what happened when you decided to annex Crimea, you only seized the water port, a very important strategic port for Russia? And then Russia was no longer part of the G8. Today, the West claims, or says, that you actions in the recent past are the reason for, and I quote-unquote, the isolation of Russia. Vladimir Putin: We didn’t need to seize that important port in Crimea because it was ours already–-our Navy had been stationed there under the agreement with Ukraine, which is a fact. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, our fleet remained there regardless. The matter isn’t about that, though it’s significant, but that’s not what we’re talking about here. And we did not annex Crimea, I want to emphasise this point. We simply came to help people who didn’t want their lives or fate tied to those who staged a coup in Ukraine. They said: “Hey, nationalist extremists took over in Kiev. Did anyone ask us? Ok, we ended up as part of independent Ukraine after the dissolution of the USSR. So be it, history happened like that. Fine, ok, now we’ll live that way. But we believe that we exist in a democratic state. And if coups happen here with unknown consequences, then we won’t accept that, we don’t want to live like that.” There was a threat not just of pressure, but of outright violence against the Crimeans. Russia stepped in to help them. How could we do otherwise? If someone believes differently, thinking that Russia would act differently, they’re deeply mistaken. We’ll always defend our interests and our people. [My Emphasis]

On the emergence of the multipolar world consisting of differing blocs:

Geeta Mohan: But even if you’d look at that picture, how do you have these alternative blocs and how can they become a real force, if there are fundamental unresolved issues between key member states in that bloc? Vladimir Putin: You know, conflicts always exist. But tell me what period of history there was no conflict at all? Let’s take a look at the historical development of major world centres or regions – wherever we point our finger in time, we will always find a conflict somewhere. Though the point is elsewhere: it’s about finding solutions to these conflicts, seeking most effective ways to resolve them. In large alliances like BRICS, or the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, we share a common understanding that we have common values rooted in our traditional beliefs, which underpin our civilisations such as India’s civilisation for already hundreds, if not thousands, of years. Drawing on this heritage of the past, we work together instead of suppressing opportunities. When efforts are combined, the resulting synergy turns out unexpectedly strong and high. We never set out to come up with ways to deceive, outsmart, or hinder someone’s development. Nothing like that has ever happened. We always focus only on positive agendas. I believe that’s important. [My Emphasis]

Putin’s mantra is expect problems and be prepared to solve them. It’s taken time and patience but stressing solidarity, honesty, respect, and the idea that cooperation yields greater results than competition when it comes to relations between nations. Plus, problems are usually much easier to solve when that sort of relationship is practiced. And what’s helpful is maturity and the wisdom that usually comes with it, although we currently see some older nations acting like petulant children needing to be sat in a corner until they realize why they were sent there. I expect to see this maturity evolving and becoming more widespread as we traverse the century, at least for the majority of nations. Putin further explains this regarding RIC relations and IC relations where Putin trusts the wisdom of Xi and Modi to sense when a problem’s rising and not hesitating to take steps to solve it. And I’ll close my commentary on the interview with this:

Anjana Om Kashyap: I watched in your interview when I think you were interacting with schoolchildren and one of the children asked you, a girl, I think, asked you what has been the most shattering experience of your life has been. And you said the disintegration of USSR. How did that affect you? And what is your vision of Russia? Vladimir Putin: It had an impact in a sense that we always need to very carefully look at our every step and we need to understand the consequences of that. That’s number one. Number two. It is very important not only for the former Soviet Union but it applies also to Russia. What was the conclusion that I came to? It is that the Soviet Union at a certain point of time was in such a state that its leadership and possibly even ordinary citizens always believed that it was so big, so great that nothing, ever, under any circumstances would happen to it. And this idea of grandeur is the point when a country starts to make one mistake after another, thinking that everything is alright: yes, we made a mistake here and it was a small failure there but we are so big that it will all pass, we’ll survive. And the number of mistakes grows like a snowball and it is getting harder to manage that. I see the same is happening with some other countries today. Therefore, I am keeping an eye… Anjana Om Kashyap: Would you name them? Vladimir Putin: No…. Mohan: You should say about it to some Western newspapers constantly writing about how you really want the old Soviet Union back because that’s what they keep doing. Vladimir Putin: I won’t tell it to them. You know why? Because they still do not want to listen to what I am saying. They want to listen to themselves only or they want to comment on what I am saying the way they like it. [My Emphasis]

Gym readers will surely know the two nations Putin most has in mind. And yes, Putin is 100% correct that the West continues to ignore what he says and only believes what it writes about him, Russia, and many other important things. Have fun enjoying all those links; they should keep people occupied most of the weekend.

