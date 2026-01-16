This is a short FYI for Gym readers alerting you to the new podcast deployed by The Cradle Alt-Media publication through its Patreon site as the main site has its own podcast link and archive. How long it will last as a YouTube channel is unknown. An alternative link for this first podcast is via Alastair Crooke’s Conflict Forum substack as he’s the first guest to be interviewed by the intrepid Sharmine Narwani. During the 80-minute chat, Crooke reveals much about the reasons why the Zionist/Outlaw US Empire attack on Iran was aborted for now and the new regional dynamics now in play that the conflict between the Saudis and UAE’s been exposed to the light. Ms. Narwani has a very distinctive history as a genuine journalist unafraid to investigate what’s actually happening on the ground in West Asia’s conflicts.

