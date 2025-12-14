karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna's avatar
Anna
13h

Financialization of economy is deadly for any civilization.

Besides, the US is an oligarchy of the worst kind, dominated by disloyal, dishonorable, and shameless whiners. See Ackman, Fink, Kushner, Karp, and Wexner.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Karl Sanchez and others
Chuck Nasmith's avatar
Chuck Nasmith
14h

Without laws people would be lawless. Arrest the War Criminals. One State Palestine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 karlof1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture