All sorts of materials are to be found in dirt, some of which are very rare.

China’s rare earth export controls assembled as defense against the Trump Gang Trade War clearly hit the Outlaw US Empire below the belt as it’s utterly dependent on the vertical system of supply chains China strategically built over the last 30 years, a process Neoliberal dogma doesn’t allow to happen. There are other related points of contention that have a similar lack of thought being applied to them as the Gang tries to slow the widening gap to the world’s leading economic power. One aspect related to dirt is the demand that China strengthen the renminbi (RMB) to weaken the trade imbalance as longstanding macro-trade policy postulates. However, in China’s case, and likely that of Japan back in the 1980s, what that policy actually does is to decrease the costs of China’s manufactures since they rely on import-based supply chains. This new revelation is well explained by Warwick Powell’s recent essay, “Be Careful What You Wish For” His main example is EV manufacture, although it also applies to many other products and can also be applied to other current and previous situations. It must be recalled that China’s rare earth supply chain doesn’t just use its own dirt as the very critical part of the process is the smelting and further refining of those ores into usable substances.

Yesterday, Global Times reported: "

The US is reportedly launching a coalition of partners with the signing on Friday of the Pax Silica Declaration, bringing Singapore, Australia, Japan, South Korea and Israel in a collaboration intended to address deficits in critical mineral access and counter China’s massive investment in its critical minerals and the tech sector, US news portal politico.com reported on Thursday.

As reported earlier this week, the Outlaw US Empire is throwing billions of ever weakening dollars at the dirt problem. (I should note that the weakening dollar strengthens the RMB in a way detrimental to the Gang’s policy aims.) The nations enlisted are the last remaining allies of consequence the Empire can control, although only Australia has anything of significance to contribute as it has lots of dirt, while the others must be seen as financial underwriters since the Empire in reality is weak in that area. It must be noted that the following notes what the policy aims to do but is incorrect in its proposed outcome:

The move is one of the latest efforts by the US to secure its dominance in AI by focusing on critical minerals, Chinese experts said. Despite the claim of “not closing off,” the move is essentially aimed at decoupling with China in the semiconductor supply chain, a scenario that disrupts the global supply chain, and through confrontational approach, is set to raise costs for chips and other materials, experts warned. [My Emphasis]

Many recent articles predict China will soon become independent of the global semiconductor supply chain just as Russia no longer has that dependency. Plus, the choice of China and Russia do go open source with their AI systems is already bring big returns on investment while the Western closed model is only provided a reported 2-3% ROI, which is incapable of supporting/justifying the massive financial bubble generated. Plus, the 10-20 years it takes to form an independent dirt supply chain is far too long to aid the Empire’s attempt at AI dominance when new methods arise over several months. An excellent recent long article at Guancha exploring recent Outlaw US Empire AI/Tech strategy/policy provides some excellent insights:

The dream of “addicts” was shattered--Chinese mainland AI companies did not get caught because of their dependence [addiction] on American chips but stimulated amazing technological innovation capabilities after being cut off. The “containment” strategy [denial of all chip types] has also been thwarted—even under the strictest export controls, Chinese mainland companies have achieved technological breakthroughs through algorithm optimization, architectural innovation and possible smuggling channels. As the Stimson Center analyzed, the assumption of a “bottleneck” in export controls is a fallacy in itself—every restriction leaves gaps and loopholes, and the ability of target countries to adapt and innovate is often seriously underestimated. [China’s dirt controls appear to be better organized and thus tighter.] Even more alarmingly, this blockade is giving birth to a dangerous outcome: “designing out”. When American technology is completely excluded, Chinese mainland companies have no choice but to develop alternatives that bypass American technology altogether. Huawei replaced Qualcomm with Kirin 9000s chips, resulting in Qualcomm’s loss of 60 million chip sales in 2024, which is a typical case. In the long run, this “design out” will permanently erode the position of the United States in the global semiconductor ecosystem—when Chinese mainland establishes a complete domestic substitution system, even if the United States deregulates in the future, it will be difficult to regain market share. [My Emphasis]

And here’s one major issue I continue to note:

There is a fundamental time mismatch here: the evolution of AI technology is measured in months, while the change in the US political system is measured in years or even decades. [My Emphasis]

As the author notes, this relates to China’s centralized government, its ability to plan, and its command of capital—its ability to be moved to where it’s most needed immediately. Those attributes will become even more important as the dirt war escalates as we already see with Venezuela. With Venezuela, however, the issue is far more complex and involves energy, dirt, and political-economy, with the lack of electricity production capacity actually being something invading Venezuela won’t solve. The Trump Gang’s great aversion to green electrical energy generating capacity has greatly handicapped its AI dominance policy as many have noted. One of those green technologies are hydrogen fueled fuel cells. Guancha again reports on a significant advancement by Chinese researchers:

In response to the challenge of high cost of hydrogen production from electrolysis water, Hainan University and the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering, Chinese Academy of Sciences, have made a breakthrough in the direct electrolysis of natural seawater hydrogen production and magnesium extraction technology, realizing the co-production of hydrogen and magnesium hydroxide, and greatly reducing the cost of hydrogen production. On December 12, Beijing time, the relevant research results were published in the international academic journal Nature Communication. At present, electrolysis of freshwater hydrogen production is expensive and consumes a lot of resources. Seawater is an ideal raw material for hydrogen production, but the magnesium ions rich in it are easy to deposit on the electrode surface during electrolysis, resulting in rapid electrode failure…. According to Tian Xinlong, head of the marine clean energy innovation team of Hainan University, this technology can be carried out at room temperature, which can realize the co-production of high-purity hydrogen and magnesium hydroxide, and the cost is lower than that of traditional high-energy processes. Test data show that about 15 kg of high-purity magnesium hydroxide can be extracted while producing 1 kg of hydrogen, and the value of magnesium hydroxide can basically offset the cost of hydrogen production. [My Emphasis]

China already has a dedicated hydrogen economy component where it runs city busses and other vehicles on hydrogen fueled fuel cell powered electric engines and also forms a part of its EV market. The aim is for all of China’s hydrogen to be generated via “green” versus “gray” methods. What that does is to provide yet another energy generating feedstock into China’s energy generation inventory.

The smelting of rare earth dirt takes rather large amounts of energy and overall is a very dirty process ecologically. In the Empire’s haste to complete its own independent dirt supply chains, all manner of ecological restrictions are likely to be ignored since that’s the Western corporate way—externalize and socialize the environmental costs so profits can be as high as possible. It’s most likely such smelters and other required industrial processes will be built in Australia, which currently is a docile, compliant vassal having a large quantity of dirt to process.

Again. this is all part of a very serious geopolitical competition between those many nations wanting to establish the rule of law versus the few remaining Outlaw nations. This competition has led to the weaponizing of most everything that might benefit the outlaws, and that includes technological processes like AI and its components. I again provide a link to Warwick Powell’s very important AI essay from six-weeks ago. And rarely does a day pass without some important observation on the tech portion of the competition. There are other manifestations of this competition that’s been ongoing since WW2. Andrei Martyanov today has an excellent “Reminder” about some of its more recent history that provides the gist of a longer article in Russian.

The hardest thing for most any entity is to sustain itself once it attains an optimal position. The Chinese have had the longest experience in dealing with that never ending challenge, so it shouldn’t be surprising that its ascendency looks unassailable for many decades to come. Yet, it has also made clear it understands the best way to perpetuate its position is by promoting Harmony not engaging in hegemony. Thus, it’s one of the leading nations promoting the need for the Rule of Law to regulate human affairs. China continually reminds the outlaws that they are outlaws by its continual lawful activity and its ability to tell them they are wrong publicly. And tomorrow will bring another day in the competition.

*

*

*

