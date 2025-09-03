Much constructive and enlightening commentary was generated in response to Xi Jinping’s Global Governance Initiative that comes into sharper focus when the Tianjin Declaration’s similar points are included. Given the last 80 years of history and the fact that the UN Charter was immediately violated by its main composer, many felt that Xi’s Initiative sought to ignore that history and start the process anew by making key reforms to the initial document, righting unforeseen problems inherent in the original UN Charter 1.0 and others that arose during the past 80 years. The vast majority of nations agreed with Charter 1.0 since they ratified it to become UN members; so, there isn’t any strong demand to rewrite, while strong demand does exist for its reform, its amending. Another strong demand exists for much greater inclusion of the Global Majority in its organizations that will end the artificial, unjustified control by the former western colonial nations and the main violators of the UN Charter.

The biggest impediment to the proper operation of the UN as a global governance body is the veto allowed to the five permanent members of the Security Council and its recent use by the Outlaw US Empire to abet the genocide in Palestine and the inability to both discipline the Zionists and implement the solution the UN agreed upon. It’s been argued the veto has keep nuclear war from occurring. It’s also argued that the Outlaw US Empire will refuse to become a member of any organization where it doesn’t have veto power. The greatest violator of the UN Charter over its 80 years is the Outlaw US Empire and when it does so it also violates its own national law of the land—its constitution. That’s an 80-year-old behavior that’s never been challenged politically within the Empire. Why? The obvious answer is those elites running the Empire prefer to be outlaws instead of law-abiding global citizens. And President Trump epitomizes that behavior. Perhaps the greatest motivation for a UN Charter 2.0 is to eliminate the Security Council veto and to force the Outlaw US Empire to sign and ratify UN Charter 2.0. Given the Empire’s current political mixture and the fact that it wantonly violates its own basic laws, I very much doubt Trump would sign it; and even if he did. I highly doubt the Senate will ratify.

Now, Xi and SCO members were very keen not to directly name the Outlaw US Empire as the main motivator for the Global Governance Initiative and in the Tianjin Declaration, but at some point diplomatic niceties must cease and real politic take over. The author admits having sought for decades a solution to the Outlaw US Empire’s unrestricted hegemony and law breaking that doesn’t invoke nuclear war. UN Charter 1.0 was written and approved over a rather short period of time while WW2 raged. Many outstanding diplomats and scholars world-wide have praised its completeness. At this link is the English text of Xi’s speech “Pooling the Strength of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization To Improve Global Governance” where you’ll see the five main points aren’t very complex and most reside within UN Charter 1.0. Further into the speech when dealing with SCO specifics, Xi states the SCO isn’t “targeting any third party;” yet, the reason why global governance demands improvement is because of that third party, and IMO everyone knows it including that third party—although it would likely oppose any changes to the status quo.

The thought of rewriting the UN Charter has occurred before. However, the idea of presenting UN Charter 2.0 as an upgrade to the original seems more appealing and politically viable where much remains as it was while only the areas in high demand for change are amended. And most desirable of all would be the need for nations to again ratify the Charter and agree to the principles of good governance proposed by Xi Jinping which have their roots in the Treaty of Westphalia. Those few nations feeling they’re exceptional and don’t need to abide by the rules of civilized humanity can then make their choices known, although I’d hope they’d allow their citizenry to make that choice democratically.

