karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

User's avatar
Garry Gerskwotiz's avatar
Garry Gerskwotiz
4h

Amerika builds bombs so that that the illegal Zionist entity can use them to bomb innocent Palestinians even during a "ceasefire" which our fearless leader falsely claims is him stopping a "war". It's a genocide and it continues

https://x.com/briebriejoy/status/2002169159505887599?s=20

China builds infrastructure/industry for it's people, see the difference

BG13's avatar
BG13
3h

The "chip manufacture machine" isn't one.

It's a "circuit board placement machine" which puts the chips into circuit boards :D

