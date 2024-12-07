When I was coming of age during the 1960s, we drew sketches of machines like this, but the closest thing were Formula One cars and Grand Prix motorcycles that mostly raced on the European circuits. We have a few untralights that fly along the coast here in Oregon, the wildest being a powered parachute. I had several motorcycles and always wanted to fly a plane. This machine was front page at Global Times, “China's first fully electric single-seater flying 'go-kart' set for production in March 2025,” and the short article says it will be sold, meaning it’s been tested and licensed for production by China. It’s electric, so it can’t go very far. But the payload’s just right for the weekly grocery errand trek—50-mile roundtrip.

Yes, it’s material and somewhat frivolous. But it’s a reminder of what we once thought probable. And it’s a marker of decline: We in the Empire await something similar to Japan/China’s High Speed Rail, and now this “toy” will soon appear.

*

*

*

Like what you’ve been reading at Karlof1’s Substack? Then please consider subscribing and choosing to make a monthly/yearly pledge to enable my efforts in this challenging realm. Thank You!