karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Loam
1h

"And so, the American manufacturing story continues, not only as a story of material transformation, but as a site of ontological diminishment. What we are witnessing is not simply deindustrialisation, but a loosening of the world itself - its loss of depth, weight and resonance. The things remain, but they no longer speak. In their silence, the noise of finance becomes deafening - a substitute mythology whose power lies in its ability to mesmerise, not to ground. It offers the frisson of motion in place of meaning, ledgerised quantity in place of quality and abstraction in place of presence.

To describe this condition is not to lament what might have been, nor is it to prescribe what should be. It is to observe, with a clear eye, the exhaustion of a symbolic order and the ascent of another. It speaks of a shift from a world of work and things to a world of signs and simulations. And in that shift, the everyday is emptied of its former sacredness, leaving behind not a crisis, but a quiet metaphysical malaise: a society rich in fictitious output but poor in substantive meaning."

https://warwickpowell.substack.com/p/the-hollowing-of-myth?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1965102&post_id=164385058&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=sm9eh&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email

james
6m

fascinating! go china!

thanks karl...

