This date is usually reserved for this particular meeting. However, unlike previous meetings, we are only informed of a small amount of the proceedings, which given the topics under discussion and for decision is understandable. Prior to the meeting, Putin and some of his team visited PJSC (public joint-stock company) "Motovilikhinskiye Zavody" in Perm, while the Kremlin provided this synopsis, all emphasis mine:

Vladimir Putin inspected an exhibition of promising weapons and military equipment. In particular, he was shown the Derivatsiya-PVO anti-aircraft artillery system, which is designed to combat air targets, and the TOS-2 flamethrower system, which is already being used in the special military operation zone. The President was also presented with plans for the creation of a new plant, ODK-Perm Motors, and information about the development of critical technologies for aircraft engine manufacturing and the program for creating high-thrust engines. In addition, Vladimir Putin briefly spoke with the employees of Motovilikha Plants and congratulated them on their professional holiday. Motovilikha Factories is the oldest operating enterprise in the Western Urals, the city-forming enterprise of Perm, founded in 1736. Today, it is the only full-cycle artillery production in the country. Motovilikha's modern military focus includes the production of advanced barrel artillery and multiple rocket launchers.

Putin’s short conversation with some of the staff was revealing:

V. Putin: Good afternoon! Today is the Day of the Gunsmith. I congratulate you and wish you all the best. I want to thank you for your work. You know, we think of the defense industry as we think of doctors: we think of doctors when we get sick, and we think of the defense industry when times are tough. We immediately remember: where is our defense industry, which we have always been proud of? I hope that difficult times have passed at your enterprise as well. You can probably see this for yourself, can't you? The situation here, in these areas, was completely different a few years ago. Now everything has been restored and is functioning properly. I hope and expect that these events related to the special military operation will pass, but the demand for modern Armed Forces will not end there. On the contrary, we will continue to develop the Armed Forces, making them modern, compact, and powerful. This is impossible without your efforts and the efforts of the defense industry. Therefore, I would like to thank you for what you have done, and I would like to express my hope that together we will strengthen the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation for the future, and that we will make our country independent and sovereign. This is impossible without your help and your work. I wish you success! Thank you very much and happy holidays! Reply: Thanks! Remark: Vladimir Vladimirovich, our company will celebrate its 290th anniversary next year. We would like to invite you as a welcome guest to our company. You can see our achievements and what we will achieve during this period. We will be glad to see you. V. Putin: Thank you very much. Your enterprise is truly unique. For almost 300 years, it has been a full-cycle enterprise for the production of artillery systems, and it is probably the only one of its kind. Indeed, it has a good history. I will do my best. And I have no doubt that a lot will happen in this time, which is actually quite short in terms of your history. For some types of weapons and some products, as you already know, we have increased production not by a certain percentage, but by a factor of two, three, ten, or fifteen, and in some cases, by almost thirty times. In just one and a half to two years, we have increased production by thirty times. The quality has improved, and the equipment has become modern and in demand. I am confident that many positive things will happen at your company this year. All the best to you! Remark: We would also like to thank you for helping our company out of bankruptcy and for the Ministry of Industry. We are very glad that we are now working and prospering. Thank you on behalf of our entire team. Vladimir Putin: You're welcome. Let me get up to you and ask you to [take a picture].

As noted, even by 2022 Russia’s military industrial complex still had weak areas and longstanding enterprises that required upgrading and refinancing. That situation clearly constituted a major consideration for Putin to make a maximum effort to solve the Ukraine Crisis via diplomacy instead of force-of-arms at the outset and until events in the latter half of 2021 forced Russia to change its policy. Just how “compact” Russia’s military will be in the future depends entirely on NATO’s fate and that of the Outlaw US Empire. The naval, aviation and missile forces are currently undergoing rapid growth, while the army is close to attaining its optimal size. The current planning period goes to 2036, although the navy’s planning window now extends to 2050. We should now move on to the Military-Industrial Commission meeting where Defense Minister Andrey Belousov also gave a report but is at the MoD website which I’m barred from accessing, so we’ll need to be content with Putin’s words:

V. Putin: Dear colleagues, good afternoon! We are holding a regular meeting of the Military-Industrial Commission, and we have several questions. The first is the appointment of general designers for the development of weapons, military and special equipment, and heads of priority technological areas. Then, the question of the progress of the development of a new state armament program, its resource support, and the progress of the development of a new state program for the development of the military-industrial complex, and its resource support. First of all, I would like to say that today we are celebrating Gunsmiths' Day in Russia. I would like to congratulate all the employees of the legendary Ural enterprise Motovilikha Zavody, where we are located, on this holiday, and to congratulate all the veterans and employees of our country's defense industry on their professional holiday. Today, we understand how our military-industrial complex works. We are proud of the achievements of our designers, engineers, managers, and workers who work in the military-industrial complex, creating reliable and effective weapons and equipment, and contributing to the strengthening of our country's defense capabilities and security, as well as maintaining the balance of power in the world. It is important that the young specialists who work at the OPC today prove that they are preserving and enhancing the traditions of their predecessors. In recent years, the production of highly sought-after weapons and equipment necessary for the special military operation has been significantly increased, and their tactical and technical characteristics have been significantly improved to meet combat requirements. I would like to emphasize that the so-called people's defense industry, which includes small and medium-sized enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, and high-tech companies, is involved in the creation and improvement of weapons and equipment, along with defense enterprises. I would like to thank the Russian gunsmiths for their conscientious and responsible work, and I wish you and your families good health and new successes. We have only got acquainted with the production base of the Motovilikha Factories, with modern developments in the field of barrel and rocket artillery, with various unmanned systems, and other types of weapons and military equipment. In continuation of the topic of aircraft engine manufacturing discussed at the recent meeting in Samara, the management of UEC-Aviadvigatel reported and demonstrated the progress of bench tests of promising engine models. The entire range of products produced by Perm enterprises and their cooperatives is a significant contribution not only to the country's defense capabilities but also to strengthening its production and scientific potential. This year, we held a series of meetings to discuss the priorities and parameters for the development of weapons systems for the army and navy. Today, we will continue this work and have a detailed discussion on the development of the State Armaments Program for 2027-2036 and the State Program for the Development of the Defense Industry. We will also focus on their resource support. I would like to reiterate that during the special military operation, the production capacities of the military-industrial complex are being used to their maximum potential. However, we need to plan the production of civilian and dual-use products at defense enterprises more clearly and for the long term. This is especially important because we have already made significant progress in diversifying the military-industrial complex before the start of the special military operation. This progress should be taken into account when developing new government programs. Today, as I have already said, we will approve candidates for the positions of General Designers and Heads of Priority Technological Areas for the Development of Weapons and Military Equipment. These are specialists with extensive professional and managerial experience. I am confident that they will carry out their tasks in a timely manner and with high quality.

The preparation of turning guns into shovels is key to keeping important defense industry outlets running once the contracts for weapons and ammo are completed instead of continuing to produce items that don’t contribute to growing the economy. The multiyear planning method has shown its superiority to the poorly conceived planning methods of the West—look at how many different proposed and initially commenced weapon systems were cancelled within the first 3-5 years and the inability to produce a quality air defense system that reliably works. NATO’s proxy war with Russia has shown its level of deficiency while also eliminating those weapons from NATO stocks. Realistically, NATO has nothing to fight with, nor enough manpower to do the fighting. Russia and the Global Majority would rejoice if NATO disbanded, as would a majority of NATO member citizens. The very last thing Europeans need—and remember Russians are also European/Eurasians—is for Europe to be ground zero in another world war. Given the Outlaw US Empire’s well-known perfidy, its evil elites are the only ones who seem to think they won’t be harmed, that the two oceans will serve to protect them as they have so far. That assumption is no longer valid. Yet, Team Trump contains several of those evil elites, which is why Russia still needs to keep its defense industry finely honed.

For more info dealing with the question why it needs to be finely honed, I highly suggest watching the chat between Danny Haiphong and Alastair Crooke which lasts the first 60 minutes of that video and following with the chat between Larry Johnson, Col. Larry Wilkerson and Nima, both of which occurred over the last 48 hours. Yes, that’s two hours of video; but what they express I not only endorse, they’re able to provide information I can’t because I lack the sources, personal insights and experiences of those men.

*

*

*

Like what you’ve been reading at Karlof1’s Substack? Then please consider subscribing and choosing to make a monthly/yearly pledge to enable my efforts in this challenging realm. Thank You!