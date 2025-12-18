Happy Winter Solstice! Merry Christmas! Happy New Year!

Maria Zakharova in front of MFA’s 2025 Christmas Tree of Peace and Friendship

The year’s almost done, so I wanted to focus on a topic rarely seen throughout the year: Peace and Goodwill. But before going further, here’re two more images:

A majestic specimen properly festooned on the Cathedral Square of the Kremlin.

Vestnik Kavkaza also calls it Russia’s “main New Year’s tree,” since Christmas is celebrated on 7 January, so it performs a dual role. Reporting on conflicts and geopolitics digs into your soul despite the defense mechanisms one erects and living within the Global Outlaw Nation and having an out-of-control lunatic as president makes it even harder. So, when I looked at Maria’s weekly briefing today and saw her first item, I knew I’d just focus on that. I clicked onto most of the links to explore what I could and was impressed by the attempts at global collaboration via the various competitions—contests Russians seem to particularly enjoy—People to people relations the West seems to say Bah Humbug to. So, enjoy a happy read:

Traditionally, the “Christmas Tree of Peace and Friendship” is installed in our briefing hall, decorated with unique Christmas tree decorations handmade by the winners of the international competition “Fireworks of New Year’s Toys”. I will briefly recall the history of this competition, because it is truly unifying and international. In 2025, the competition and project “We celebrate New Year and Christmas with the whole world” turned 6 years old. This year it is dedicated to three memorable dates: the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the 100th anniversary of public diplomacy and the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Artek children’s camp. The competition now has 26 nominations, one of which is “Diplomat - Keeper of Peace”. I will probably surprise you, because I was surprised myself. This time, about 16 thousand children took part in the competition. These are the children of our compatriots living abroad from 86 countries of the world and representatives of 3 cities of federal significance, 9 territories, 20 republics and 43 regions of the Russian Federation, including from the historical regions of our country. The symbol of the competition this year is children of different nationalities, hugging the globe, holding hands, demonstrating a strong indestructible friendship. The author of the work is T. Khakimdzhanov from the city of Simferopol of the Republic of Crimea. This year, the coordinating councils of organizations of Russian compatriots from Italy, Côte d’Ivoire, Morocco, Thailand, Turkey and Sweden also joined the competition. An amazing story happened this time in Malta, where 17 works prepared by children were promptly transferred through our Embassy here to Moscow to participate in the competition. These are the New Year’s miracles! Thanks to the unique creative works of children, the quantitative and geographical scale of the competition, the project “We celebrate New Year and Christmas with the whole world” has reached a new level. According to the results of the competitive selection, the Rostov Regional Public Movement in Support of Gifted Children and Talented Youth “Synergy of Talents” was recommended for cooperation with the Artek International Children’s Center in 2026, which means that the winners of the festival will be awarded free vouchers to Artek. In 2025, according to the results of the Pushkin-ARTek International Festival, children and teenagers from 19 countries of the world, including Australia, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Romania, Finland, France and Sweden, attended the 8th international session at Artek. 28 of them visited Russia for the first time. I would also like to remind you that the New Year Festival is held annually based on the results of the competition. The best works of its participants are sent to the only museum of Christmas tree decorations in our country “Klin Farmstead” - the most wonderful and favorite - in the city of Klin in the Moscow region. Let me remind you that in 2023, the “Fireworks of New Year’s Toys” exposition was created there. [Young artists get to make their own ornaments as part of the museum’s ticket price.]

I rarely use the word cute for anything, but these two creations merit the term:

In 2026, Synergy of Talents plans to unite 100 countries of the world as part of the competition and hold a New Year Festival at the Artek International Children’s Center and the State Kremlin Palace. You can now see these Christmas trees in many places - both in our capital and in other cities. I am glad that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation was the agency that believed in this idea and helped all this time. We have approached this year with such fantastic results.

Few cities in the world look like this at this time of year:

Of course, none have such a colorful backdrop for photos.

