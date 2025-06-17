karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

7h

OMFG a publicly owned, high tech reincarnation of the East India Company and not one Venetian Vampire Squid in charge. Its good news week (so far ;))

There is an efficiency and capacity in this enterprise structure that clearly leaves the western Thatcherite economics for dead. It is becoming clearer by the day that the obsolete manufacture plants scattered across the Ukraine region are never going to be of much use in the new Russia being born in the east. Any Ukies left should start practicing pitching a hay fork and planting potatoes in straight lines for the next generation.

WTFUD's avatar
WTFUD
8h

Yes Karl, Rostec were involved in one of the projects I played a role in around 15 years ago along with another Russian company with whom I submitted a contract to build power stations in West Africa.

No one can argue that Putin is The Statesman of the 21st Century, however, he's made several bad strategic errors/judgements; the glaring one was not allowing the Donbass Freedom Fighters to execute those Nazis back in 2015 when they had them surrounded. Stalin would have insisted that once they were all exterminated to put another bullet in their heads for good luck. Being conned by mediocre western leaders like Merkel & Hollande proved a Biggie for what's transpired later.

Now this one I'm about to explain for me is a no-brainer.

Agreements have been signed with China, Belarus and North Korea, reciprocal, an attack on one is an attack on all.

Well how come the recent agreement with Iran pussy-foot's around coming to its aid if attacked?

America-Israel have no such pact that I know of, but even if so, the Mossad & CIA are kinfolk, joined at the hip.

How Israel received their Nukes doesn't matter and those missile defences are predominately Made in America, Raytheon and the like.

So here's Putin bending over for the IAEA when this US-tool is leaking Iran's Nuclear business while turning a blind-eye to the genocidal butcher Israel's Nukes. Rather than cooperating with the IAEA I'd be sending a Kinzhal to their H/Q in Austria.

Gets worse!!

America/NATO have not only brazenly come right up to Russia's porch with 3 attempted Colour-Revolutions in Belarus & Georgia but have seen fit to place Nukes in UK, Germany, Italy, Romania (Jesus), Turkiye (for god's sake) and talk of for Poland,

The KICKER (and I've been stating this for 15 years, maybe longer, before Mearsheimer anyway)

Putin/Russia's Achilles Heal has been those Israeli-Russians or dual-citizens who he's allowed to get away literally with murder in Syria when Assad's/Russia controllers brought down with friendly fire a Russian jet and meant for Israel who had wedged themselves intentionally in between.

Ok so the main point is although I'm not totally familiar with all of Iran's nuclear facilities and their purpose, NATO/Israel won't attack BUSHEHR nuclear power plant where Rosatom are currently working bringing it online.

So why with everything I've stated above has Russia not placed Nukes in Iran??? Iran has only stated it won't develop nukes.

All the trouble and strife that's gone on these past 2 decades wouldn't have, such as Israeli missiles into Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, Palestine.

. . . . and now we're here,

