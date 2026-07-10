karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Greig's avatar
Ian Greig
Jul 10

"When I use finance," Humpty Dumpty said in rather a scornful tone, "it means just what I choose it to mean—neither more nor less."

"The question is," said Alice, "whether you can make finance mean so many different things."

"The question is," said Humpty Dumpty, "which is to be master—that's all."

It is always good to hear from you Karl, thank you for all that you do.

Reply
Share
al Hughes's avatar
al Hughes
8d

I agree with Ian Greig and also agree with Karl that hegemony is a better word than colonialism, as the final war against, but I think Dr. Hudson's eradication of barbarism deserves a place too. I always enjoy your writing. You have a knack for making whatever you're writing about, so obvious. I think you should write a book on history, with perhaps the gray areas, that you deem less researched, with perhaps Dr. Hudson's staff available for your access? Likely a stretch, I know, but its been a long night commenting all over the place on MoA like I've never done before. However, Covid riles me to no end. Utter proof we have the worst gov't on this planet, bar none. Although, zionism is a photo finish for second place.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Karl Sanchez and others
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 karlof1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture