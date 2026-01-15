karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Diana van Eyk
4h

A great reason for all countries to go green. The stone age didn't end because we ran out of stones, after all. If oil becomes close to worthless, what will the USA do then?

I wish I knew how we could stop these criminals, as we watch their empires slowly implode -- or maybe quickly with Trump and his antics.

Deep breaths, everyone. This is one hell of a scary time.

Ed
4h

Trump always fouls up TAFU!

There is this little island country, Iceland which has been independent since Leif Ericsson. Iceland is the key to the Greenland Iceland UK - GIUK Gap!

Greenland for Gold Dome! We've had our way since 1960's with radars etc! Whatever more can be installed on the ice.... is hard to keep accurate as the 3D position is not sound.

Grabbing Greenland does nothing for the 1 to 11 icebreaker gap! If one wants to "police" arctic sea-lanes.

Venezuelan oil infrastructure is old, has not been updated or maintained well since 2007 and has suffered embargo the recent 10 years. The investment to get to 3 mbbl per day is huge and despite what Trump thinks there are enough IED material to blow most anything built. While the 2000 miles of pipeline also are 50 years old with no updates. Hundreds of billions and a dozen years, and the Bolivarian/Chauvist revolt simmering all over.

One object if Belt-Road Initiative is get pipelines from Iraq/Iran to China, reducing the US Navy's power over sea-lanes. The new Siberian project will assist defanging the US Navy.

China has a petroleum reserve a lot of it on tankers holding for tank space!

US has not refilled the NPR, and continues to import 3 mbbl a day of crude despite the sham about net exporter! US has been net exporter since 2022 because it exports 6 mbbl equivalent of LNG much of the increase to replace Russian NG!

While US fracking for crude and NG will decline in the next 10 years!

TAFU!

