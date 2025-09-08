karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Tom Welsh
6h

"Yes, the heavy, sour Orinoco crude that Venezuela has in massive quantities has always been eyed or thought of as America’s..."

Heavy, sour, and crude... yes, definitely sounds American. And specifically Trumpian.

But the oil is Venezuela's.

1 reply
norecovery
6h

Excellent concise reporting as always. Genuine leadership for the world is shining from the East. Sadly, the Empire's forces will need to be confronted and taught a hard lesson, or two or three or maybe in a dozen regions. Ukraine, Baltic Sea, Iran, South China Sea, Azerbaijan, the Arctic, etc.? And within economic and media spheres as well. The oligarchs won't relent until defeated, always a dangerous scenario. I wonder how the People will behave and come out on the other side – will they act like lemmings again and enable a major conflagration all the way to nuclear? If Vance's "I don't give a damn" remains accepted US policy, it will stand for the persistence of gunboat diplomacy through which the West will meet its match. Have we learned anything from history and are we in the West collectively capable of evolving to recognize false narratives and reject top-down control that is ultimately self destructive?

1 reply by Karl Sanchez
