No slowing of extrajudicial murder or genocide has occurred since September began, not that it was expected given the nature of the criminals doing such things. Trump seems to have inadvertently coined a new term—Dark State—although it’s likely it existed previously. Trump is being told “No!” in many different ways, and he doesn’t—can’t abide—by that word: As his behavior has shown throughout his life, he must have his way.

The title is the statement made by Xi Jinping in what was clearly his way of saying No! to Trump. Alastair Crooke picked up on that immediately and placed this at the beginning of his SCF essay:

The gloves are off. The SCO Summit was a clear demonstration of the reality of power starkly coalescing, on the one hand, and one of power visibly ebbing, on the other. The amazing military parade was the summit counterpart – it spoke loudly: You want to take us on? ‘We are ready’.

The imbedded link is to a Global Times editorial published on 5 September that says much including this paragraph:

President Xi profoundly pointed out in his speech at the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War: "Humanity is again faced with a choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, and win-win outcomes or zero-sum games." As the world enters a new period of turmoil and transformation and global governance reaches a new crossroads, China's military parade not only raises a question of great significance for the future of humanity but also offers the world a Chinese answer: "The Chinese people firmly stand on the right side of history and the progress of human civilization. We will remain committed to the path of peaceful development, and join hands with all peoples around the world in building a community with a shared future for humanity." [My Emphasis]

The “Chinese answer” is one the Collective Western Empire doesn’t want to hear since it says No! very clearly to its continuing ambitions it in no way has renounced. In response to what appeared to be yet another extrajudicial murder by the Outlaw US Empire on unknown people on a boat traversing international waters, JD Vance said “I don’t give a shit what you call it,” which yet again clearly shows the genuine Outlaw US Empire’s view of International Law and its own. That was then backed by Trump declaring war on Chicago as this report details:

On Saturday morning, US President Donald Trump declared war on the third-largest city in the country, Chicago. His Truth Social media account posted an elaborate graphic image showing Trump directing a wave of attack helicopters against the city’s skyline, alongside the headline “Chipocalypse Now.” Both the image, the title and the accompanying phrase, “I love the smell of deportations in the morning,” refer to the 1979 Vietnam War film directed by Francis Ford Coppola, Apocalypse Now. The graphic, apparently put together using AI at Trump’s direction, puts Trump in the role of the crazed officer and war criminal portrayed by Robert Duvall, who loved “the smell of napalm in the morning” as American imperialism murdered the Vietnamese population. Towards the bottom of the image is written: “Chicago about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR.” Trump was boasting about his executive order, signed Friday, to rename the Department of Defense, the largest military establishment on the planet, the Department of War.

Judge Nap asked Crooke if Russia monitored US domestic behavior, in which he answered yes, of course. How the Kremlin interprets it all is unknown, but IMO none of it can be written or laughed off as a joke. The big gaff made in the ICE Hyundai plant raid in Georgia royally pissed-off South Korea since most of the workers were legally there and treated poorly as per ICE’s usual behavior. That just gave a further nudge to President Lee to move closer to China, Russia and increase his friendly behavior toward the North. (And the North’s position as the second guest of honor at the Beijing Parade couldn’t be missed.) The message being sent to the world is Trump’s only policy is belligerence in as many formats as possible.

One major factor was emphasized by Putin during his Beijing Press Conference about the legal aspects related to any Ukraine settlement—the key aspects of which I’ve written about often—that tell the West what rules will govern the outcome. Crooke reflects on that when he writes:

Unfortunately, Trump is probably too far down the road of pursuing American ‘exceptionalist greatness’ to expect much of a nuanced response from him. But then again, Trump often does seem to defy the obvious. The default psychological mode of the West will be defensively antagonistic. The U.S. clearly has not been prepared psychologically to go onto any sort of equal footing with these SCO powers. Centuries of colonial superiority have shaped a culture where the only possible model is hegemony and the imposition of pro-Western dependency. To acknowledge China, Russia or India as having ‘detached’ from the ‘Rules-based Order’ and constructed a separated non-western sphere clearly implies accepting the end of western global hegemony. And it means accepting too, that the hegemonic era as a whole is over. The U.S. and European ruling strata are categorically not in the mood for this. The European ruling strata, like true believers, continue to bristle with hostility toward Russia. [My Emphasis]

Crooke also notes the clear rejection by Russia, China and Iran to the attempt by the EU3 to implement the snapback sanctions that I reported about two weeks ago. That again is a direct challenge to the “Rules-based Order” that was clearly spelled-out and likely has Global Majority support. Crooke in his essay and chat also remarks on the energy and financial outcomes of the SCO Summit that are intertwined:

The practical output from the summit too will nonplus the West. The announcement of the Siberia 2 pipeline, Blomberg notes, effectively puts an end to plans for U.S. ‘energy dominance’. As Blomberg’s editorial put it, “China may now stop importing more than half of its foreign LNG, and by the early 2030s, the share of Russian gas in China’s needs could reach 20%. Analysts quickly calculated the implementation of the Power of Siberia 2 project is equivalent to a drop in demand of about 40 million tons of LNG per year”. “This means that many LNG production projects, which the U.S. had bet on, no longer make sense”. What will be the other sequellae? The U.S. and European dark State will not take these events lightly. In their hostility, their anger will likely focus on Russia first and foremost (via Ukraine), and in parallel, via Russia and China’s strategic ally, Iran. [Emphasis Original]

It’s likely that the emergency BRICS meeting called by Lula that’s happening today will be related to the “sequellae:”

Earlier reports said Brazil decided to convene a virtual BRICS summit to discuss threats being posed to multipolarity and the grouping’s response to US tariffs and sanctions. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) that Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part. The participation in the summit of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, too, has been confirmed. India will be represented by External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

IMO, this meeting is also a result of the SCO Summit to ensure both organizations are on the same page policy-wise. The escalation in American belligerence may also be a topic of concern to Lula/Brazil regarding Venezuela that certainly merits discussion. Few seem to recall that Venezuela’s been an Outlaw US Empire regime change target since 2002 and the Hugo Chavez Era. Yes, the heavy, sour Orinoco crude that Venezuela has in massive quantities has always been eyed or thought of as America’s, and many of its refineries were constructed to process that type of oil, not the light grades produced by most US states and fracking, which is why heavy Russian oil and processed diesel was imported in great quantities prior to the SMO and importation exemptions made. Energy geopolitics are clearly in-play post SCO Summit and will continue to define the parameters of the ongoing conflict.

I’ll end by citing something completely overlooked from Putin’s interview with Xinhua about reforming the global financial system:

We are in favor of reforming the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank with our Chinese friends. We agree that the new financial system should be based on the principles of openness and genuine fairness, providing equal and non-discriminatory access to its instruments for all countries without exception, and reflecting the real position of member countries in the global economy. It is important to avoid using the financial sector for neo-colonial purposes that contradict the fundamental interests of the global majority. Instead, we need progress for the benefit of all humanity. I am confident that Russia and China will continue to work together to achieve this noble goal and to join forces for the prosperity of our great nations. [My Emphasis]

Perhaps it was overlooked because it was the last paragraph. The West ignored it simply because it involved Putin, although the content is vastly important. Of course, the Gym has so few readers, so most of its material doesn’t get very far. But that’s life for writers. Do read Crooke’s essay and watch his chat with Judge Nap. You’ll become more informed if you do.

