karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

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Fernando's avatar
Fernando
8d

Russia CANNOT and MUST NOT stop until the Polish/Romanian [NATO] borders, for several reasons, but mainly 2:

1. Ukraine, US, NATO, UE cannot be trusted, at all, on anything they say, promise or sign, as Russia naïvely has had to suffer over and over again. They do NOT honor or respect any Promise or Treaty. That is well documented.

2. If ANY piece of land in Ukraine is left to the Ukro-Nazis (full of deep, visceral hatred against russians for generations so it is epigenetically embedded on them. They sincerely consider russians sub-humans), they WILL certainly use it to rearm, retrain, reinforce their Army, fully supported by that Gang of Evils, US, NATO, UE, UK, who also have been religiously [catholics, protestants, anglicans against "heretic" orthodox christians whom of course are "evils" and must be destroyed "in the name of God"] brainwashed from the womb for generations to viscerally hate or at least fear Russians, to attack AGAIN the Russians as hard as they can, as they have done for nearly a millennia.

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19 replies by Karl Sanchez and others
Don Firineach's avatar
Don Firineach
8d

I read the 'bold' pieces which you had posted on MoA earlier [in between some very annoying disruptive trolls] - so don't be too critical on yourself. I have also already listened to the Crooke piece. I'll get to Davis and Wilkerson and vid at 39min - so much going on at the mo - plus daily life - it is difficult to keep up.

And yes, body language and intonation are central to any speech and I'll check it out. The bottom line is that finance and economy are reasonably sound - the foundation for any further progress - leading in Europe based on PPP should be eye-opening to the European elite lemmings.

Crooke's comment on possible carve up of what is West Ukraine, which has happened many times in history, is also noteworthy.

Whatever about your emphasis in 'bold' let's see how BOLD RF becomes in near future.

Keep up the good work Karl. D.

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