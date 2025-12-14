Unlike US/NATO, Russia doesn’t publish posters of its layered air defense system

On 13 December, Andrei Martyanov at his blog excerpted several paragraphs from the following essay while insisting it was one of many facts that informed President Putin’s critical speech at the 2007 Munich Security Conference “and why he had reasons to warn West about the end of its, often grossly exaggerated, hegemony.” I asked if this essay was classified at the time but got no response to my query. IMO, it most likely was. The header provided by the republisher says:

and was entitled “Asymmetric Response.”

The essay’s content is technical, but the reproduction helps the non-specialist by bolding the highly technical portion of the text. It must be recalled that in 2004 Putin had quietly yet publicly made it known that Russia had mastered hypersonic missilery. Russia was also very confident in the capabilities of its air defense missiles it had continuously worked on since WW2. Russia had also successfully hid the vast majority of its military science research from NATO eyes during the 1990s Rape of Russia. At Munich, Putin addressed a room filled with deaf people, their deafness caused by malignant hubris that created today’s conflicts.

I know the Gym has some very technically minded readers who will see the importance of what follows. IMO, the West still hasn’t figured out what the Russians have known for 20+ years, which is why they lag so far behind. Here’s the paper:

The promising U.S. missile defense system, according to experts, is characterized as multi-layered, multi-boundary, with expanded information support capabilities, involving the massive use of detection and destruction equipment using various physical principles.

Such a characteristic implies serious qualitative changes in the structure, functioning and effectiveness of the system.

An analysis of the development and deployment of elements of the U.S. missile defense system shows that the Americans have moved on to the practical phase of deploying an experimental combat missile defense system on their own territory. In addition, plans to create a missile defense region in Eastern Europe (Poland and the Czech Republic) became known. The development of the main information and reconnaissance, control and strike systems is being actively carried out with a high level of funding for introduction into this system in the future.

In the creation of elements of a promising missile defense system for the territory of the United States, a fundamental change in the currently accepted concepts can be assumed. For example, the transition to the use of nuclear interception means (based on low- and ultra-low-yield warheads) as part of the warheads of anti-missiles instead of direct kinetic, that is, non-nuclear, interception.

The potential capabilities of the system under consideration give rise to serious concern about maintaining the combat capabilities of the Russian strategic nuclear forces and, above all, the Strategic Missile Forces at the required level. Despite the hypothetical nature of a number of areas of work by the Americans in the field of improving missile defense, their feasibility in the long term cannot be ruled out. That is, during the period when it is planned to use the Strategic Missile Forces grouping, formed on the basis of the Topol-M strategic missile system (RK SN) of stationary silo and mobile ground-based.

Under these conditions, there is a need to analyze the capabilities of the Russian Federation to adequately respond to the emerging threat of the loss of strategic nuclear forces as an instrument of political deterrence.

It seems that the measures proposed by some experts related to Russia’s withdrawal from the INF Treaty and the deployment of a group of medium-range missiles are unlikely to be rational, and most importantly, sufficient. The most effective and rational way is to improve domestic strategic nuclear forces and increase their capabilities to reliably overcome missile defense. This is the purpose of the decisions that were made at the end of 2001, when Washington announced its unilateral withdrawal from the 1972 ABM Treaty.

The main efforts in the current situation should be aimed at completing the ongoing long-term work on the qualitative improvement of the combat equipment of the Special Forces Missile Forces, as well as methods and means of countering the promising missile defense of the territory of the United States and other regions. This work is being carried out in the context of the implementation of the adopted restrictions under the START Treaty and the active reduction of domestic strategic nuclear forces.

A significant number of enterprises and scientific and production organizations of industry, higher education and research institutions of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation are involved in this work. The scientific and technical groundwork created during the years of opposition to the American Strategic Defense Initiative is being updated. In addition, new technologies are being created based on the modern capabilities of Russian cooperation enterprises.

As priority measures in this direction, sufficient to maintain the strategic balance and ensure guaranteed deterrence of foreign countries in the context of the deployment of missile defense for the period up to 2020, priority measures are considered based on the completion of the implementation of the achieved technologies in the field of creating maneuvering hypersonic warheads, as well as a significant reduction in the radio and optical signature of both standard and future warheads of ICBMs and SLBMs on the all phases of their flight to the targets. At the same time, the improvement of these characteristics is planned in combination with the use of qualitatively new small-sized atmospheric decoys.

This article does not aim to reveal the content of work on the creation of maneuvering hypersonic warheads, much has already been written about this. Much less is known about the work aimed at reducing the visibility and recognition of ICBM and SLBM warheads. This is the aspect that this article is devoted to.

The achieved technologies and the created domestic radar-absorbing materials make it possible to reduce the radar signature of warheads in the extra-atmospheric section of the trajectory by several orders of magnitude. This is achieved by implementing a whole range of measures: optimizing the shape of the warhead hull—a sharp elongated cone with a rounded bottom; rational direction of separation of the block from the missile or the separation stage—in the direction of the toe to the radar station; the use of light and effective materials for radar-absorbing coatings applied to the unit body—their weight is 0.05-0.2 kg per m2 of the surface, and the reflection coefficient in the centimeter frequency range of 0.3-10 cm is no more than -23...-10 dB and better.

There are materials with screen attenuation coefficients in the frequency range from 0.1 to 30 MHz: in terms of the magnetic component—2...40 dB; for the electrical component—by less than 80 dB. In this case, the effective reflective surface of the warhead can be less than 10-4 m2, and the detection range can be no more than 100-200 km, which will not allow intercepting the unit with long-range interceptor missiles and significantly complicates the operation of medium-range interceptor missiles.

Taking into account the fact that visible and infrared detection equipment will make up a significant share of advanced missile defense information assets, efforts have been made and are being implemented to significantly reduce the optical signature of warheads, both in the extra-atmospheric phase and during their descent in the atmosphere. In the first case, a radical solution is to cool the surface of the unit to such temperature levels that its thermal radiation will be fractions of watts per steradian and such a unit will be “invisible” to optical information and reconnaissance means such as STSS. In the atmosphere, the luminosity of its trail has a decisive effect on the optical signature of the unit. The results achieved and the implemented developments allow, on the one hand, to optimize the composition of the thermal protective coating of the block, removing from it the materials that contribute to the formation of the trace to the greatest extent. On the other hand, special liquid products are forced to be injected into the trace area in order to reduce the intensity of radiation. The listed measures make it possible to ensure the probability of overcoming the extra- and high-atmospheric boundaries of the missile defense system with a probability of 0.99.

However, in the lower layers of the atmosphere, the considered measures to reduce visibility no longer play a significant role, since, on the one hand, the distances from the warhead to the missile defense information systems are quite small, and on the other hand, the intensity of the block’s braking in the atmosphere is such that it is no longer possible to compensate for it.

In this regard, another method and the corresponding means of counteraction come to the fore—small-sized atmospheric decoys with a working altitude of 2-5 km and a relative mass of 5-7% of the mass of the warhead. The implementation of this method becomes possible as a result of solving a two-fold task—a significant reduction in the visibility of the warhead and the development of qualitatively new atmospheric decoys of the “wavelet” class, with a corresponding reduction in their weight and dimensions. This will make it possible to install up to 15-20 effective atmospheric decoys instead of one warhead from the missile’s multiple-warhead, which will lead to an increase in the probability of overcoming the atmospheric missile defense line to the level of 0.93-0.95.

Thus, the overall probability of overcoming the 3 frontiers of a promising missile defense system, according to experts, will be 0.93-0.94.

The above estimates allow us to conclude that the steps taken to improve the combat equipment of the Special Forces Missile System, as well as the methods and means of countering the promising missile defense system, compensate for the reduction in the composition of the Russian strategic nuclear forces and make the deployment of the missile defense system in the United States untenable.

This conclusion confirms the correctness of the earlier choice of the country’s military-political leadership regarding an adequate and rational response to the ongoing attempts of a number of foreign countries, primarily the United States, to devalue the Russian nuclear deterrence potential. And now, and in the long term, there is no need to change the chosen course. [Bolded Italics My Emphasis]