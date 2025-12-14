karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
12hEdited

Firstly, the hegemon's myriad of idiots will never read this expose and even if they do they won't understand it.

Thanks Karl for trying.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
dornoch altbinhax's avatar
dornoch altbinhax
10h

Yes, mastery of the underlying science and technology is one aspect but the arbiter of success is the ability to organise the means of production to implement solutions. What the SMO has demonstrated is that the Western MIC has focused on "the bottom line" that has resulted in a failure to scale to demand. Now that China has exerted its influence on supply chains and rare earths processing another pillar in production is coming up short. The demonstrable failure of western systems in West Asia shows major shortfalls in the ability to intercept ballistic threats, so clearly existing systems are all noise and no result, PR fail.

As you've outlined there is a fundamental organising principle that they hope to resolve via a fundamental reversion to fascist (central control of the economy/society) which misses the important point - EROI. I haven't seen a real leader in government (in the west) for decades. But I have seen lots of BS/PR and unproductive waste and mismangement.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 karlof1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture