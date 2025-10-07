karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
2h

India will miss a golden opportunity if it fails to re-orient its trade with SE Asia. And not just with China. There's also Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, the Koreas and Japan. It's a gigantic market, the biggest in the world. Kiss the Americans goodbye and don't look back.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Karl Sanchez and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 karlof1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture