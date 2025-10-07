India’s trade balance in 2022.

Today’s headline Guancha article, “Indian government think tank: Without the Chinese market, it is meaningless,” explores the shortfalls and opportunities for India’s export economy now that it is an enemy of the Outlaw US Empire and no longer a proxy, the latter not being examined but taken as a reality that will last years. What’s revealed may surprise some: India has ignored its close neighbors and those of its closet growing region when it comes to trade. IMO, there’s a degree of Indian Exceptionalism that underlies this state-of-affairs. There ought to be a booming trade with Pakistan, but there’s very little. The stance on RECP reveals even more, IMO. Modi and his Hindutva Party will need to alter their attitude and learn how to conduct commerce with many more nations if India’s overall economy is to advance. IMO, India needs to plan for the eventuality of having two billion people, and that means that it needs to create not just jobs and wealth then but jobs and wealth now. Now let’s read what the experts have to say:

The United States has imposed high tariffs of 50% on Indian goods exported to the United States, putting Indian exporters in trouble. According to a report by India’s Economic Times on October 6, the Indian National Transformation Council (NITI Aayog), the top think tank of the Indian government, believes that India needs to “look east” and focus on expanding exports to neighboring China, otherwise India will fall behind in the global market. B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, CEO of India’s National Transformation Council, released a quarterly trade watch report on the 6th, saying that India’s export destinations lack Asian countries, and as Asia drives global economic growth, engagement with China is crucial to boost India’s manufacturing exports. Subramaniam believes that India’s commodity trade is now unbalanced and too concentrated in a few commodities, but the export performance of these commodities is not ideal. He suggested that the Indian government intervene in policies to expand India’s influence in the field of intermediate goods, open markets, diversify manufacturing and remove non-trade barriers, and increase the emphasis on intra-Asian trade. The report highlights India’s weak performance in industries such as leather and footwear, which will export $5.5 billion in 2024, accounting for only 1.8% of global trade of $296.5 billion. “India’s share of more than 90% of global imports in 2024 is less than 2%, which shows that our trade is tilted in the wrong direction,” Subramaniam said. He pointed out that more than half of the world’s trade involves intermediate goods, and India is clearly inadequate in this area, and the Indian government needs to promote the development of intermediate goods trade through policy intervention. Talking about India’s trading partners, Subramaniam said that there is no “look east” policy in India’s trade, and Asia is missing as an export destination. He emphasized that the main trading partners of the United States are neighboring Canada and Mexico, “and we also need to establish strong neighborly trade to expand our market.” “If you don’t focus on Asia, if you can’t sell more to China, it’s meaningless, because China is an economy of more than $18 trillion. You can’t get around an economy like this,” Subramaniam said, “and if you (India) are competitive, they will buy more.” India’s Business Standard newspaper said that Subramaniam did not mention the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which includes China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and 10 ASEAN countries, although he called on India to join the RCEP in November last year. However, India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, has repeatedly stated that India has no intention of joining the RCEP. Subramaniam also pointed out that India’s high tariffs on imported raw materials have weakened the competitiveness of India’s labor-intensive industries and made India miss the opportunity to compete with countries such as Vietnam. For example, India’s National Transformation Commission report notes that India imposes a 10% tariff on key footwear raw materials, while Vietnam and Italy have almost zero tariffs. He warned that India needs to participate in global competition, and if the Indian government tries to protect exports by restricting imports, it will eventually be neither able to export nor will become more and more backward, “the world’s largest exporter - China, and the world’s second largest importer.” Pravakar Sahoo, lead author of the report, also said that both India and Vietnam rely on raw materials imported from China, but Vietnam’s lower tariffs give producers a cost advantage, and India’s higher tariffs on plastics, vulcanized rubber sheets and other materials reduce the competitiveness of Indian products. The United States has imposed a high tariff of 50% on Indian goods exported to the United States since August 27. Reuters said this prompted the Indian government to seek export diversification and work to reduce manufacturing costs. In 2024, India’s exports to China fell 7% to $15.1 billion, while imports rose 10% to $109.4 billion due to increased imports of electronics and chemicals. [My Emphasis]

I can only assume RCEP is shunned because of Indian protection of its Ag sector. However, IMO some accommodation ought to prove negotiable. At least becoming an ASEAN member seems a no-brainer. Much of this non-participation is due to India’s negative dalliance with the Outlaw US Empire as it offered itself as a proxy to face China. Yes, there’s an Anglophile elite within India that poses a serious problem for India as they are only interested in making massive financial gains by gaming the system as much as they can for as long as they can. India’s loss of proxy status is a good thing since it makes it harder for that elite to operate. However, as I wrote up top, India must plan for its housing two billion people. Demographers say that India might only reach one billion seven hundred million--1,700,000,000—before its population begins to fall around 2070. However, that doesn’t negate the logic of planning for two billion. I’m sure many Indians will want the government to do just that—get proactive and help India modernize and grow and lift all its people out of poverty. Yes, Modi’s government has done well on that front, thus Modi’s popularity. If India can turn its trade around and vastly shrink the blue sector on the graphs at the header, it’s overall well-being will grow, and it will increase its weight in the global economy which is much less than it ought to be.

