Odd that I recently mused about not covering India very much, and now it’s the center of attention following Brazil. The geopolitical blowback from Trump’s actions quite likely will push India closer to China and ASEAN, and even closer to Russia if that’s possible. What IMO is a cunning short op/ed published by Global Times spells out the major mistakes Trump has made, and the lessons India must draw from them. I note similar words being written in other Chinese media and also voiced by Global South commentators. This is the time for BRICS to shine and show the world that it’s an association worth joining. Now for the op/ed:

Once warm and thriving, the US-India relationship is now taking a dramatic nosedive. On Monday local time, after a string of tariff threats, Washington once again vowed to raise tariffs on India over Russian oil purchases. India hit back on the same day, saying that "the targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable," and that the country will "take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security." This diplomatic chill is more than a mere trade spat - it underscores a collision between unilateral hegemony and a nation's pursuit of strategic autonomy or diplomatic balancing.



By the end of July, US announced a 25 percent tariff on goods from India, plus an additional import tax because of the country's purchasing of Russian oil. Since then, the US has been steadily piling pressure on India.



How did US-India ties reach this point? Observers suggest that India's reluctance to open its market further to American agricultural products, in order to protect its local farmers, has stalled the US-India trade agreement. In response, the US government has adopted a strategy of leveraging India's energy ties with Russia as a pressure point, aiming to compel India to compromise. At the same time, since direct US economic pressure on Russia is limited by their small trade volume, Washington is now targeting New Delhi's close ties with Moscow to achieve two goals: punishing India while containing Russia.



Facing Washington's relentless pressure, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs pushed back by issuing a statement, condemning the US and Europe for their flip-flopping in trade-related issues and blatant double standards against India.



In summary, the statement argues that to ensure stable international energy supplies, the US initially encouraged India to buy Russian oil and that India's purchase of cheaper Russian oil serves its own interests. Meanwhile, those criticizing India, including the EU and the US, are themselves deeply involved in trading with Russia, so what right do they have to point fingers at India?



Is India's "mistake" really buying Russian oil, or simply not following US' orders? Behind this tariff battle lies a harsh reminder - India can be a "great friend," but only on the condition that it stays obedient. The moment India fails to meet US' strategic expectations, it instantly becomes expendable. Perhaps, to the US, India may have never been a guest at the table - only an item on the menu.



In recent years, India has tried to maintain strategic balance in geopolitics. This balancing act has offered India considerable diplomatic maneuvering room. But this strategy now clearly faces a harsh reality check—US' stubborn commitment to unilateral hegemony. What this reflects is a dangerous trend: with the US reviving Cold War-style bloc confrontations, "not taking a side" is equated with "picking the wrong side," and "neutrality" is seen as "disloyal."



In this direct clash between economic hegemony and strategic autonomy, what will happen next? At the very least, some Indians are beginning to see clearly: what they once believed to be a special relationship was nothing more than a one-sided illusion, and that relying on a hegemon who readily wields the stick and prefers coercion over dialogue can never bring true security or room to grow.



The opportunities ahead lie in steadfastly charting one's own course and in a multipolar world grounded in mutual respect, shared benefits, and win-win cooperation. [My Emphasis]

The Outlaw US Empire is trying to force India to buy GMO ag products which it has steadfastly refused to buy. I cited this issue in an earlier report about India. Essentially, the Empire along with the Collective West want India to continue paying tribute, which it can no longer afford to do while trying to further its development. Divide and Rule has long been applied to India, and it wants that to halt. But to halt it, India must become friends with all its neighbors, and its neighbors must return the effort. Institutions exist to facilitate such a new beginning. Partition can no longer be allowed to rule South Asia and making that reality will take lots of dedicated work. But what’s the alternative? India doesn’t want to be a door mat anymore. IMO, China wants to make the most of this opportunity to draw India closer. Trump can be counted on to keep pushing the issue. He won’t get his way, so I’ll wager terrorism increases dramatically in Kashmir in an attempt to restart the India-Pakistan conflict. So, this is really an important time when all South Asian nations need to see their shared interests and act upon them.

