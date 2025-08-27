South Korean President Lee Jae-myung delivers a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington DC, the US, on August 25, 2025.

Some Gym members may have caught President Lee’s meeting with Trump where that latter said a few things related to the Outlaw US Empire’s occupation of South Korea, while Lee was circumspect and said as little as possible of anything of consequence. Global Times reported on Lee’s trip and also on the visit made to China by Park Byeong-seug, special envoy of President Lee. Both items provide insight into South Korea’s policy dilemmas and possible solutions. It must be noted that South Korea has the largest amount of sovereignty of any nation occupied by the Outlaw US Empire that allows it to pursue a pragmatic policy given its constraints. Trump’s Trade/Tariff War against the world has provided opportunities for lessening Imperial control for those witty enough to see and pursue them. As you’ll read, Lee is careful but still pushes the envelope. We’ll begin with Mr. Park’s visit to China as what transpired there provides some context for the analysis of Lee’s trip:

China's top legislator, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, Zhao Leji on Tuesday met with Park Byeong-seug, special envoy of President of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Lee Jae-myung, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



During their meeting, Zhao said that the two heads of state have reached important consensus on deepening China-ROK strategic cooperative partnership, pointing out the direction for the development of bilateral relations.



China stands ready to work with the ROK to adhere to mutual respect, enhance dialogue and communication, deepen practical cooperation, expand people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and promote the steady and long-term development of bilateral relations, Zhao added, according to Xinhua.



The NPC of China is willing to enhance exchanges and cooperation with the National Assembly of the ROK to contribute to the sustained and positive development of China-ROK relations, Zhao said, Xinhua reported.



Park said the new ROK government attaches great importance to developing a mature and stable ROK-China relationship.



He noted that the ROK is willing to work with China to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, continuously enhance political mutual trust, strengthen friendly feelings between the two peoples, bring ROK-China relations back on track, and jointly promote regional peace, stability and development, per Xinhua.



A special envoy delegation sent by South Korean president Lee started China visit on Sunday, coinciding with the 33rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.



Chinese experts told the Global Times on Tuesday that the South Korean delegation's visit to China demonstrates a high-level and comprehensive approach and reflects a pragmatic focus, particularly on China-South Korea economic and trade cooperation.



Chinese Vice President Han Zheng also met with Park earlier on Tuesday. During their meeting, Han said China is willing to work with the ROK to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, consolidate strategic mutual trust, expand common interests, enhance multilateral coordination, and promote the sustained, healthy and stable development of bilateral ties, Xinhua reported.



Han added that China is ready to work with the international community, including the ROK side, to jointly safeguard the outcomes of the victory of World War II and uphold true multilateralism, per the report.



Park said the new ROK government attaches great importance to its relations with China and respects the one-China principle.



"Park's remarks on the Taiwan question reflects the positive side of the Lee Jae-myung administration's policy toward China," Dong Xiangrong, a senior research fellow at the National Institute of International Strategy under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Tuesday.



Xiang Haoyu, a research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies, told the Global Times that South Korean side's statements reflect a pragmatic focus on China-South Korea economic and trade cooperation.



According to an earlier report by the Yonhap News Agency, the delegation, led by Park, also consists of ruling Democratic Party lawmakers Kim Tae-nyeon and Park Jeung, and Roh Jae-hun, son of former President Roh Tae-woo.



Xiang noted that the delegation to China is composed of figures with diverse backgrounds and significant political weight, including senior politicians who had promoted parliamentary exchanges between China and South Korea, scholar-politicians with long-standing expertise on China, and leading "China hands" in South Korean politics.



Including the son of former President Roh Tae-woo underscores the symbolism of the 33rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, Xiang noted. He added that the lineup not only reflects the great importance Seoul attaches to relations with China, but also conveys a diplomatic signal of maintaining balance in managing ties between China and the US. [My Emphasis]

As noted, symbolism is important in Asian relations, and in this case is doubly important with President Lee meeting with Trump. Nothing earth-shattering was revealed by this visit aside from the clear intention to reset positive relations after the poor period during the reactionary term of Yoon Suk Yeol who was impeached and removed from office on 4 April 2025. Lee was elected after the constitutionally mandated snap election was held on 3 June 2025. Lee’s trip and the speeches he’s made during his journey have provided the first real glimpse of what foreign polices he might employ. And that brings us to the second article entitled, “To adjust ‘security with US, economy with China,’ S.Korea must first address this key question”:

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung delivered a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a US think-tank, on August 25. He said that it's no longer possible to maintain the logic of "security with the US, economy with China," sparking widespread attention. According to Lee, in the past, "before the US had a very firm position against countering China or containing China, it is - I guess it could be said that [South] Korea relied its security on the US and its economic cooperation with China." However, in recent few years, as the competition between China and the US has "become fierce" and "the supply chains are being readjusted accordingly, it's no longer possible to maintain that kind of logic." At present, "while the US is competing with China in some areas, there are other areas in which the US is cooperating with China," Lee said, adding that "so, South Korea is currently kind of distanced from America's export controls and supply chain controls regarding China." He added that "because we are geographically very closely located to China, we are maintaining our relationship with China."



The so-called strategy of "security with the US, economy with China" was once a pragmatic path for South Korea to maximize its interests amid major power competition. It acknowledged South Korea's security dependence on the US, while recognizing its close economic ties with China. We understand and respect South Korea's choice of alliance based on historical ties and security considerations. But South Korea today seems to be using "having no other choice" as an excuse for strategic slackness, thereby avoiding a more difficult question: As a considerable medium-sized power, how can it maintain and expand its strategic autonomy in a world undergoing profound changes unseen in a century?



When the "security with the US, economy with China" approach is portrayed as a thing of the past, and when "having no other choice" becomes the latest annotation of South Korea's foreign policy, it essentially places South Korea's national interests in a subordinate position under the US' global strategy. The US' strategy of containing China and pursuing partial "decoupling" is primarily about maintaining its own global hegemony, not the protection of its allies' security and economic interests. When South Korean companies are constrained by US export control lists against China and are forced to give up some segments of the Chinese market, isn't this the bitter fruit of the so-called "having no choice"? If economic interests are sacrificed, how can national security remain solid? This is the calculation South Korea's political elites and corporate leaders must make.



Ironically, the much-vaunted "security with the US" approach has not brought South Korea genuine security. On the contrary, in recent years, as the US-South Korea alliance has been increasingly strengthened under the banner of "deterrence," tensions on the Korean Peninsula have escalated, and unprecedented security anxiety is spreading across South Korean society. At the same time, when the Yoon Suk-yeol administration chose to embed itself more deeply in the US-led, overtly exclusive and confrontational "Indo-Pacific Strategy," even joining in the creation of "small blocs" targeting specific third parties, South Korea was pushed to the forefront of great-power competition, and was compelled to take on geopolitical risks unrelated to its own national interests.



The lessons of history are not far behind us. The deployment of the THAAD missile defense system not only failed to help resolve the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue, but also severely damaged China-South Korea relations and heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Today, if South Korea were to blindly follow Washington's orders to contain China on issues concerning China's core interests such as semiconductors, supply chains, the Taiwan Straits, and the South China Sea, it would be tantamount to tying its own national destiny to a dangerous chariot. This is by no means the kind of "having no other choice" that truly serves South Korea's national interests. Shouldn't maintaining a peaceful and stable surrounding environment and keeping good relations with a neighboring country that cannot be moved away be the core cornerstone of South Korea's security strategy?



The fundamental driving force behind the development of China-South Korea relations stems from the common interests of both sides. It is not directed against any third party, nor should it be influenced by any third-party factors. Looking back at the history of China-South Korea diplomatic ties, the two economies have become deeply integrated, with highly complementary industrial and supply chains. For many years, China has been South Korea's largest trading partner, its biggest export market, and its top source of imports. If Seoul shifts its "security with the US, economy with China" approach toward distancing itself from China, it will deal a severe blow to South Korea's economy and its people's livelihoods, undermining its most fundamental interests. Even the US itself seeks to manage differences with China and preserve space for cooperation. How can South Korea possibly answer the "either the US or China" question?



China and South Korea are close neighbors that cannot be moved away from each other, and share common interests in maintaining regional peace and stability. This is the key that makes China-South Korea relations different from US-South Korea relations. Managing relations with China well is not a matter of "choosing" between China and the US, but a "must-answer question" concerning South Korea's own vital interests and development. A sound and stable China-South Korea relationship is itself one of South Korea's most important strategic assets, and a solid foundation for South Korea to resist external pressure and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. Will South Korea act as a chess player, or merely as a pawn on a chessboard? Its political elites should show greater strategic resolve to make independent judgments and decisions based on their country's long-term interests. [My Emphasis]

China’s preferential POV is clearly on display, but it does ask the most fundamental policy questions and provides a basic policy rationale. Credible reporting on the Lee-Trump Summit was provided by al-Mayadeen. The following is an excerpt:

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung narrowly avoided what he called a “Zelensky moment” during his first Oval Office summit with US President Donald Trump on Monday, as both leaders managed to sidestep public confrontation and project unity despite early tensions. The meeting, which had raised alarm in Seoul following Trump’s last high-profile clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, ultimately concluded without incident. South Korean officials had feared a similar ambush, particularly after Trump posted a provocative message on Truth Social just hours before the summit, questioning the political situation in Seoul and referring to it as a possible "Purge or Revolution." Despite the tense prelude, the summit proceeded with a display of mutual praise. Trump expressed support for Lee Jae Myung’s DPRK policy and reaffirmed the importance of the South Korea-US alliance. In return, Lee maintained a calm and diplomatic tone, even referencing Trump's book The Art of the Deal during a post-summit event, suggesting he anticipated the president’s approach. "My staff was worried that we might face a Zelensky moment," Lee said with a laugh. "But I already knew that I would not face that kind of a situation… because I had read President Trump's book." [My Emphasis]

As an ending tag for this article, I’ll provide some suggestions for reading and watching. I’ve already highlighted the importance of Alastair Crooke’s recent essay and chat with Judge Napolitano. Pepe Escobar writes in a similar vein with his “Mythic Trump: the incendiary Narcissus” that’s further explained during his chat with Nima. And as a parting gift for those readers of the Gym, Grimm's Fairy Tales, All 250 Children's And Household Tales Of The Brothers Grimm, Editor Lord Henfield, 2022; a non-profit compilation that’s free to download at the link, whose frontispiece artworks are themselves quite fascinating, and certainly a distraction from our times.

