karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Penelope Pnortney's avatar
Penelope Pnortney
9hEdited

An online friend provided me with an apt term for the US in the realm of its foreign policy: omphaloskepsis, defined as "Contemplation of or meditation upon one's navel." I would only add, "to the exclusion of everything else."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
james's avatar
james
9hEdited

trump has essentially shat in the imperialist bed, lol.... it was the tariffs, lol. now some of the imperial stooges are getting queasy!

south korea would be well advised to honour its own neighborhood, as opposed to cowtowing to the imperialist bully.. in fact, what about making peace with north korea too while they are at it? i certainly wish south korea the best in this... i think the fracture between north and south korea was a direct result of this tug of war between usa and china.. well, here we are approx 75 years later and the bromance has worn thin!! better late then never... all hail the head shitmaster trump, lol...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 karlof1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture