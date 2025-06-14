karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ismaele's avatar
Ismaele
2h

That's the only way the Outlaw US Empire and its EU/NATO/Zionist vassal states can win wars: with dirty tricks like these or the infamous "pager terrorist attack" in Lebanon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
james's avatar
james
2h

thanks karl.. this is important to consider.. you've articulated it well.. it will be next to impossible to study what is inside these containers... most everything will get thru.. state sponsored terrorism is alive and well and this is one obvious outlet for it.. will the UK as ringmaster for SBU and mossad on these attacks inside russia and iran, be held accountable?? i doubt it..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 karlof1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture