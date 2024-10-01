At about 10am Pacific, Iran launched a massive missile assault at the Zionist’s military apparatus and some economic targets. Many videos showing many missiles cascading to the ground with very few being interdicted. No drones apparently. Iran’s Security Council led by Khamenei made the decision for the attack specifically saying it was in retaliation for some of the recent murders. Since it was the Zionist/US Air Force that carried out the murders, it’s presumed its bases were the primary targets of the attack. Iran also said that if the Zionists responded, Iran would hit back ten-times harder.
During the attack, there was no news of Hezbollah, Ansarallah or the Iraqi Resistance adding to the attack, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t. It’s also likely they will make follow-on attacks since the Zionist AD system must now be reloaded.
What will ensue is unknown, but the anticipated widening of the conflict has been confirmed. Plenty of disinfo from the usual suspects. Do recall Iran has its own ISR suite and doesn’t need to reply on Russia or China’s. Here’s one brief look at what’s happened. Will soon know if this was just the first of several waves or if this one massive assault was all for now.
Nevatim Air Base was hit again. This is the air base where Israel stores its nuclear-capable aircraft. It was hit back in April as well in the first Iranian retaliation.
Reports are that Israel's gas platform off the coast of Gaza was hit. That would be a smart Iran move: targeting the Israeli economy since it's already in the toilet.
Israel is claiming "Israeli and US air defence systems operated effectively". But you'll notice no one is claiming 97% of the Iranian missiles shot down, since the horde of videos make it clear they didn't intercept squat. Jake Sullivan is claiming it was "defeated" and since the MSM will never play those videos, the US public will remain ignorant.
Sullivan also says the US is coordinating with Israel on a retaliation. So looks like the US may get its war with Iran. I'm going to wait and see what happens before claiming vindication on my 17-year prediction of a war with Iran.
Also interesting is apparently there was some sort of ground attack in Tel Aviv, with two gunmen opening fire at a light rail station, killing six people and wounding others. If that continues, it will make Israelis even more nervous. I wonder if Hezbollah or Hamas has "sleeper cell kill squads" hidden away in Tel Aviv for activation.
Thanks Karl!
I am totally depressed, more even since the start of the SMO, and I am longing for signs that this insanity will come to an end. Usrael dismantled.
Read Aron Misrahi, who lived in Yaffa since yesterday. He says to all his frieds within the colony: get out as long as you can!