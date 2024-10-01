At about 10am Pacific, Iran launched a massive missile assault at the Zionist’s military apparatus and some economic targets. Many videos showing many missiles cascading to the ground with very few being interdicted. No drones apparently. Iran’s Security Council led by Khamenei made the decision for the attack specifically saying it was in retaliation for some of the recent murders. Since it was the Zionist/US Air Force that carried out the murders, it’s presumed its bases were the primary targets of the attack. Iran also said that if the Zionists responded, Iran would hit back ten-times harder.

During the attack, there was no news of Hezbollah, Ansarallah or the Iraqi Resistance adding to the attack, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t. It’s also likely they will make follow-on attacks since the Zionist AD system must now be reloaded.

What will ensue is unknown, but the anticipated widening of the conflict has been confirmed. Plenty of disinfo from the usual suspects. Do recall Iran has its own ISR suite and doesn’t need to reply on Russia or China’s. Here’s one brief look at what’s happened. Will soon know if this was just the first of several waves or if this one massive assault was all for now.

