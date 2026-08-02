This was posted by Simplicius and needs to be seen by more than his readers, although the Gym contains many.

The current Persian Gulf conflict’s been brewing for decades. I recall very well the Iranian Revolution, expulsion of the Shah and capture of the US Embassy and those who were unable to escape. I was very aware of Iranian history to that point and felt Iranian actions were completely justified given Outlaw US Empire crimes to that point. That the Empire‘s first choice was a kinetic response to alter the situation instead of negotiate was no surprise. That cemented Carter’s defeat by Reagan since Iran wasn’t going to release the hostages to allow Carter to be reelected. Reagan didn’t prove any better and IMO was the eviler administration both domestically and imperially. The Empire’s descent into darkness has worsened the global situation and West Asia immensely. The conflict to redeem the situation and bring peace to the long-suffering peoples of West Asia is now global as that remedy can only be obtained by ending hegemony and the exceptionalism that powers it.

So, share the image as billions globally would like to get their hands around Trump’s throat and those of his Gang too.

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