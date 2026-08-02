karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

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WTFUD's avatar
WTFUD
3d

The Man-child who cried Wolf.

Another 6 Credits from Trump University and I gain automatic entry into Clown School.

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Garry Gerskwotiz's avatar
Garry Gerskwotiz
3d

And yet these very same Iranians keep begging Trump every Sunday evening for a deal.

Something ain't kosher here and we all know what, well almost all know

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3 replies by Karl Sanchez and others
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