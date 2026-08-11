Colonel Wilkerson concluded his chat with Danny Haiphong warning that the Outlaw Empire’s disarmed to the point where all that remains are its nukes, an unwelcome yet honest assessment. So, the grifters and rent seekers who thought they’d use the Empire’s military to extort the world now face the impossibility of their dreams because the use of nukes means the end of their party. IMO, that spells Checkmate for the Empire. So, it can surrender and change its behavior or kick the chessboard over and use its nukes and cap off its madness by igniting global destruction and the likely end of Humanity. The current situation that generated my conclusion isn’t going to change aside from worsening and confirming it,



Does the “Finish the Job” crew understand what it advocates? And the Russophobes? And the Trolls?

I wrote the above shortly after watching and closely listening to what Mr. Wilkerson had to say and posted it to the current MoA thread. He’s not the only person with some insider access and knowledge who has come to a similar conclusion. The question posed by my title is does the situation’s reality warrant the raising of public outcry to the level of Chicken Little Hysteria. (Chicken Little is known as Henny Penny in Europe. The linked Wiki entry is worth skimming.) I’m sure readers have differing opinions on this issue which are based on a realistic assessment of the Outlaw US Empire’s motives and the depleted level of its most important offensive and defensive munitions and the inability of manufacturing a great mass of them over the next decade given the choking of vital supply chains. Of course, one needs to watch the podcast with Colonel Wilkerson and those of others having similar assessments—Colonel Macgregor, Colonel Davis, Alastair Crooke, John Merscheimer are just a few. Just as important are the Empire’s geopolitical goals, which are simple, easy to find, and haven’t changed since the mid 1990s based on the Wolfowitz Doctrine and the Clean Break Strategy since the Empire’s plan for global dominance required Zionist control over West Asia.

The 911 False Flag attack was an integral part of that strategy and showed the willingness of the Zionist Imperialists to sacrifice American and other lives in their quest treating them no better than Palestinians. The difference with using nukes is the Zionist Imperialists will also become victims and their use of the world as a toy evaporates in nuclear fire. Most analysts predict any use of tactical nukes swiftly escalating to ICBMs and thermonuclear destruction, although there appears to be some disagreement when their use is initiated by the Zionists against Iran and the presumption that Iran will be able to retaliate and utterly destroy the Zionists thus negating a nuclear exchange between the Empire and China/Russia. Trump has made several threats to completely destroy the Persian Civilization, which could only be done with thermonuclear weapons, with those threats remaining thankfully empty. But the Big Problem was the very few denunciations of those threats and their implied usage of such weapons from within the Empire and its vassals. IMO, that displayed a high degree of weakness to confront a clearly criminal president and his regime.

Legacy media did very little to inform the public of Trump’s criminal threats or to pushback. And since many are now controlled by Zionists, I doubt the American public can rely on the media for anything of importance. The many hundreds of unreported War Crimes are proof of media complicity. And much the same can be said of alt-media too. So, is there any vehicle capable of airing Chicken Little’s warning, or has the Doomsday Clock been at 23:59:30 for so long the public is now inured and incapable of being roused to any action and certainly not hysteria? Perhaps some media person will summon the courage to ask Trump that since he’s out of weapons when he plans to use nukes, although I won’t hold my breath.

I believe such concerns are on many people’s minds but few have the courage to share them because they don’t want to be labeled Chicken Little. Yes, it’s a very uncomfortable topic and requires some thought before conversing about it. Yet, it’s also a very real component of our reality. I recall asking students in early 2021 if they’d heard of someone named Father Berrigan or the Plowshares Movement and not a soul raised their hand. I wonder how many Gym readers will know. My point: few know because of how well the anti-nuke and anti-war movements were erased by media and textbooks. We’re living with that result now.

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