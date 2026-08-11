karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
james's avatar
james
9h

it's a nightmare scenario and most people would rather not contemplate it.. however, it did happen to japan in 1945 - the anniversary was 2 days ago - august 9th... it is worth contemplating.. no, i don't know the names you mention at the bottom of your post, but their is valid reason to be concerned.. you are not wrong about a lot of things karl - more right then wrong, but i would like you to be wrong here.. meanwhile more people do need to not forget the past and what some people are capable of here.. thanks..

Reply
Share
3 replies by Karl Sanchez and others
dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
10h

👍👍

Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 karlof1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture