karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan
4mEdited

There's a book entitled, I'm told,...

If anyone builds it we all die. Or rather, if anyone builds it everyone will die...

There is a substack by Dr Ana Mihaelcha I doubt i spelled her name right , which discusses this.

I personally feel convinced that the high and mighty big dick tech is killing us all, that is exactly my personal experience being forced to work with it in several contexts, tis a total dehumanizing of Womanity...

I am not opposed to machine automation, but to me the real aye eye is alien and nonintelligence, where I can't type hardly two words that are meant to be one word. Like, nonintelligence, without being corrected.

Now we are all using the so-called assistance of programs that take away our ability to be human...

But the real danger i understand is the soul killing ....not to take anything away from your article, tis correct as far as it goes

.

But I want to talk about, say. The trend towards driverless cars, in San Francisco, I can see that soon it will cost more to have a driver, if you can even get one .

They keep taking away parking spaces, I am sure that is for our own good and public safety.

The evil is a total lack of God consciousness, which is a synonym for aye eye.

I hear there is a case against one of these likely chatgpt shits that told a guy how to kill himself, and he did.

But worse, when we can't be useful members of Womanity, what purpose will humans have, like say in Canada they will claim Logan's run tis for our own good they are programmed to kill us, which is nonpreventable....we are already all dead.

I don't mean grateful dead

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chris Keating's avatar
Chris Keating
1h

Thanks Karl, the greed of the US elites has by and large ensured that anyone looking for fair value and something a little bit cooperative will look elsewhere. Endless gouging seems to be the current US business model and most everyone its heartily sick of it.

It is my view that the "intellectual property" paradigm is killing the West as it seems vastly excessive and exploitative rather than protective. Very few would want to build within this framework as there is always a chance that you could be sued out of existence for stepping over an invisible legalistic line.

The Internet was originally created through a relatively free spread of protocols that everyone adopted and added to, but this is no longer the case as private ownership and rent seeking has severely circumscribed the cooperative approach. At least in the West anyway. The rest of the World is looking elsewhere and the US is dealing themselves out of the game.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 karlof1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture